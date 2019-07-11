BATM Advanced Communications : First Day Dealings on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Log in
07/11/2019 | 05:08am EDT

This announcement amends and replaces the announcement of 'First Day Dealings on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange' made by the Group on 11 July 2019 at 7.45am BST, issued under RNS number 1561F. The revised announcement amends the Group's trading symbol on TASE to 'BVC'. All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.

First Day Dealings on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Further to the Group's announcement of 8 July 2019, BATM (LSE: BVC), a leading provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, is pleased to confirm that the Group's shares commenced trading on its Secondary Listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange today under the symbol 'BVC'.

Based on its current market capitalisation, BATM expects to become a constituent of the TA-90 index at the next applicable assessment date. The TA-90 index is composed of the 90 most highly capitalised companies listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that are not included in the TA-35 index. The TA-125 combines the TA-35 and TA-90 indices.

BATM maintains its Primary Listing on the Premium Listing Segment of the Official List of the FCA and its shares continue to trade on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Shares are fully transferrable and fungible between the two markets. BATM has not issued any new shares in connection with the Secondary Listing.

Enquiries:

BATM Advanced Communications
Dr Zvi Marom, Chief Executive Officer
Moti Nagar, Chief Financial Officer
+972 9866 2525

Shore Capital
Mark Percy, Anita Ghanekar
+44 20 7408 4050

Luther Pendragon
Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury, Joe Quinlan
+44 20 7618 9100

Disclaimer

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 09:07:01 UTC
