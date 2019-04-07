Log in
BATM Advanced Communications Ltd

BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD

(BVC)
My previous session
Receipt of $14.5m investment in Ador Diagnostics
BATM Advanced Communications : Receipt of $14.5m investment in Ador Diagnostics

04/07/2019

Receipt of $14.5m investment in Ador Diagnostics

First instalment under Investment Agreement to advance molecular diagnostics solution

Further to the announcement of 28 January 2019, BATM Advanced Communications Limited (LSE: BVC), a leading provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, is pleased to announce the completion of the initial investment of $14.5m ('Initial Investment') under the conditional subscription and shareholders' agreement (the 'Investment Agreement') for up to $30m to provide additional funds for the commercialisation of the molecular biology-based solutions being developed by Ador Diagnostics.

Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, following the Initial Investment, Ador Diagnostics has an enterprise value of $44.5m and BATM has an ownership interest of 38.2%.

A further $15.5m (at a valuation that will be a 33.3% premium to the post-Initial Investment enterprise valuation) is expected to be funded by the end of 2020, subject to certain milestones being achieved.
Dr Zvi Marom, Chief Executive Officer of BATM, said: 'We are delighted to have received the Initial Investment to accelerate the commercialisation of our breakthrough NATlab system, which we believe will revolutionise the point-of-care medical diagnostics industry. Since signing the Investment Agreement, we have continued to make progress in our final preparations ahead of in-hospital installation. We are very excited about the tremendous potential of this unique molecular biology-based diagnostics solution.'

Enquiries:

BATM Advanced Communications
Dr Zvi Marom, Chief Executive Officer
Moti Nagar, Chief Financial Officer
+972 9866 2525

Shore Capital
Mark Percy, Anita Ghanekar
+44 20 7408 4050

Luther Pendragon
Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury
+44 20 7618 9100

Disclaimer

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2019 21:37:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 129 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 2,80 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,86x
Capitalization 256 M
Chart BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD
Duration : Period :
BATM Advanced Communications Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zvi Marom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gideon Chitayat Non-Executive Chairman
Moti Nagar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Harel Locker Independent Non-Executive Director
Ari Shamiss Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD256
CISCO SYSTEMS27.44%242 728
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD36.67%46 438
NOKIA OYJ4.51%33 219
ERICSSON AB14.32%31 976
ARISTA NETWORKS47.63%23 715
