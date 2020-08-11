Battle North Gold : Provides an Update on the Forest Fire Near Red Lake

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Battle North Gold Corporation (TSX: BNAU)(OTCQX: BNAUF) ("Battle North" or the "Company") reports from various sources that there is an active forest fire more than 20 kilometres southwest of the Bateman Gold Project (the "Project") and approximately 3 kilometres south of the community of Red Lake, Ontario. Local fire crews have been dispatched since yesterday evening to contain the fire and, at the present, the fire appears to be moving east. The Municipality of Red Lake has asked members of the community to evacuate the municipality as a precaution. At this point in time, all Battle North Gold Red Lake employees and contractors are safe and the Bateman Gold Project site is secured. The Company is monitoring the situation closely and will provide timely updates on any material developments to the situation.

Exploration activities at the Project have been paused. Feasibility study work on the Project is conducted remotely, continues to advance unfettered and remains on track for completion in the second half of 2020.

About Battle North Gold Minerals Corporation

Battle North Gold is a Canadian gold mine developer led by an accomplished management team with successful underground gold mine operations, finance, and capital markets experience. Battle North owns the significantly de-risked and shovel-ready Bateman Gold Project, located in the renowned Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada and controls the strategic and second largest exploration ground in the district. Battle North also owns a large gold exploration land package on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. Battle North's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BNAU) and the OTCQX markets (BNAUF). For more information, please visit our website at www.battlenorthgold.com.

