Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BAUER AG    B5A   DE0005168108

BAUER AG

(B5A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG adjusts its forecast for the end of the year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG adjusts its forecast for the end of the year

18-Sep-2019 / 18:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schrobenhausen - BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005168108) has to adjust its forecast for the financial year 2019 due to lowered expectations compared with the corporate planning.

Poor capacity utilization, mainly due to project postponements, will lead to significantly worse earnings in some countries of our international construction business in the second half of the year compared to the previous planning. In addition, the development of interest rates for pension provisions and interest rate hedges has led to considerable balance sheet burdens.

Up to now, total Group revenues of about EUR 1.7 billion, EBIT of about EUR 95 million and earnings after tax significantly higher than in the previous year had been anticipated for the financial year 2019. From today's perspective, the company expects to achieve EBIT of about EUR 70 million. The earnings after tax will only be slightly positive. The forecast for total Group revenues of about EUR 1.7 billion remains unchanged.

From today's perspective, the reasons for the deterioration in earnings have no significant impact on future development.
 
The method of calculating the total Group revenues can be found in the appendix of the 2018 Annual Report on page 115: https://www.bauer.de/export/shared/documents/pdf/investor_relations/annual_report/annual_report_2018_en_i.pdf



Contact:
Contact
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen, Germany
Phone: +49 8252 97-1797
Fax: +49 8252 97-2900
investor.relations@bauer.de
www.bauer.de

18-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8252 97 1218
Fax: +49 (0)8252 97 2900
E-mail: investor.relations@bauer.de
Internet: www.bauer.de
ISIN: DE0005168108
WKN: 516810
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 876091

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

876091  18-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=876091&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAUER AG
12:25pBAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : BAUER AG adjusts its forecast for the end of the year
EQ
08/14BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : BAUER AG records an operationally positive first half..
EQ
08/05BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financ..
EQ
06/28BAUER AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/27BAUER AG : First Annual General Meeting for the new CEO of BAUER AG
EQ
05/16BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting..
EQ
05/14BAUER : with good start to the financial year
EQ
05/09BAUER AG : quaterly earnings release
05/03BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarte..
EQ
04/25BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 580 M
EBIT 2019 98,2 M
Net income 2019 32,1 M
Debt 2019 510 M
Yield 2019 0,86%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 9,40x
EV / Sales2019 0,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 352 M
Chart BAUER AG
Duration : Period :
BAUER AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAUER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,00  €
Last Close Price 20,40  €
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Stomberg Chairman-Management Board
Thomas Bauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Beutler Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Nußbaumer Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Feiger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAUER AG69.00%389
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-8.53%1 817
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD27.48%1 323
AUSDRILL LIMITED89.08%1 059
FAMUR SA-27.78%571
IMDEX LIMITED37.38%382
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group