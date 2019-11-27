Log in
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Correction of a release from 25/11/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
11/27/2019 | 04:15am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Correction of a release from 25/11/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.11.2019 / 10:13
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
Street: BAUER-Straße 1
Postal code: 86529
City: Schrobenhausen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900XMQYET3NBF2363

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Correction of SD Grund GmbH's voting rights announcement (see Section 10)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Sabine Doblinger
Date of birth: 18 Jul 1968

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
SD Grund GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Nov 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.04 % 0.00 % 3.04 % 17,131,000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005168108 0 521250 0 % 3.04 %
Total 521,250 3.04 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Sabine Doblinger % % %
SD Grund GmbH 3.04 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
SD Grund GmbH was not subject to reporting requirements. Therefore, the voting rights notification published on 25 November 2019 is hereby withdrawn. 

Date
26 Nov 2019


27.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Internet: www.bauer.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

922701  27.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=922701&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 551 M
EBIT 2019 68,2 M
Net income 2019 2,85 M
Debt 2019 555 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 87,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 248 M
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Stomberg Chairman-Management Board
Thomas Bauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Beutler Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Nußbaumer Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Feiger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT19.24%274
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-4.65%1 920
CENTAMIN PLC2.53%1 655
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED58.78%1 643
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED68.91%901
FAMUR S.A.-35.37%509
