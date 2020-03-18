Log in
BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(B5A)
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Individual value adjustment from a legal dispute affects consolidated financial statement 2019 of BAUER AG

03/18/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results/Change in Forecast
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Individual value adjustment from a legal dispute affects consolidated financial statement 2019 of BAUER AG

18-March-2020 / 20:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schrobenhausen - The consolidated financial statement of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005168108) for 2019 will be negatively affected by an individual value adjustment to be made due to a legal dispute. As a result, the Group will not achieve its forecast for 2019 given to date.

The ruling received today from the Hong Kong High Court, with an unexpected negative outcome, ends an appeal in state courts in relation to an arbitration ruling made in 2018.

An affiliated company of the BAUER Group carried out major construction works for an underground train station in 2011 and 2012 and had claimed additional expenses from the client due to difficult soil conditions. For the Group, the new ruling now means a reassessment of the original arbitration ruling and a considerable burden on earnings.

The Management Board therefore expects that value adjustments of around EUR 40 million will have to be made in the balance sheet. The burden on liquidity is expected to be around EUR 10 million.

Due to this effect, the BAUER Group expects, that the key earnings figures EBIT and earnings after taxes for the financial year 2019 will fall by around EUR 40 million compared with the last forecast. Previously, an EBIT of EUR 70 million and only slightly positive earnings after taxes were expected.

As a result, the BAUER Group will not be able to meet the covenants agreed with its financial partners as at 2019, December 31. As the Group has been able to significantly reduce its net debt in recent years and significantly improve its overall financing situation, the Management Board believes that a good solution will be found together with the financial partners.

The Management Board of BAUER AG has therefore decided that no dividend will be paid to shareholders for the 2019 financial year.


Contact:
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen, Germany
Phone: +49 8252 97-1797
Fax: +49 8252 97-2900
investor.relations@bauer.de
www.bauer.de

18-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8252 97 1218
Fax: +49 (0)8252 97 2900
E-mail: investor.relations@bauer.de
Internet: www.bauer.de
ISIN: DE0005168108
WKN: 516810
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1001255

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1001255  18-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1001255&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 530 M
EBIT 2019 68,0 M
Net income 2019 2,83 M
Debt 2019 539 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 62,1x
P/E ratio 2020 8,42x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 177 M
Chart BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,07  €
Last Close Price 9,94  €
Spread / Highest target 81,1%
Spread / Average Target 61,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Stomberg Chairman-Management Board
Thomas Bauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Beutler Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Nußbaumer Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Feiger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-34.17%187
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-11.64%1 638
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-10.22%1 634
CENTAMIN PLC-10.71%1 579
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-42.28%384
FAMUR S.A.8.08%271
