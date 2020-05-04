BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
05/04/2020 | 05:15am EDT
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
04.05.2020 / 11:11
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year