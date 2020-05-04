Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BAUER Aktiengesellschaft    B5A   DE0005168108

BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(B5A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 05:15am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04.05.2020 / 11:11
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2020
Address: https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2020
Address: https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/

04.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Internet: www.bauer.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1035267  04.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1035267&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
05:15aBAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarte..
EQ
04/30BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..
EQ
04/21BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
04/16BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
04/14BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
04/14BAUER AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Kepler Chevreux
MD
04/09BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : BAUER AG closes the 2019 financial year with a loss
EQ
04/07BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
04/06BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : annual earnings release
04/03BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 403 M
EBIT 2020 46,6 M
Net income 2020 4,03 M
Debt 2020 497 M
Yield 2020 0,32%
P/E ratio 2020 44,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,44x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
EV / Sales2021 0,45x
Capitalization 179 M
Chart BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,03  €
Last Close Price 10,42  €
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Stomberg Chairman-Management Board
Thomas Bauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Beutler Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Nußbaumer Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Feiger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-30.99%196
CENTAMIN PLC21.54%2 236
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-1.32%1 989
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-0.72%1 648
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED0.00%395
MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%290
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group