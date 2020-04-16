Log in
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/16/2020 | 02:40am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.04.2020 / 08:38
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
Street: BAUER-Straße 1
Postal code: 86529
City: Schrobenhausen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900XMQYET3NBF2363

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Dimensional Holdings Inc.
City of registered office, country: Austin, Texas, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
03 Apr 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.94 % 0.21 % 3.15 % 17,131,000
Previous notification 3.06 % 0.09 % 3.15 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005168108 504,124 % 2.94 %
Total 504,124 2.94 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
securities lending (right of recall) n/a n/a 36,000 0.21 %
    Total 36,000 0.21 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. % % %
 
Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP % % %
DFA Canada LLC % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC % % %
 
Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP % % %
DFA Australia Limited % % %
 
Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP % % %
Dimensional Advisors Ltd. % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors Pte. Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Apr 2020


16.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Internet: www.bauer.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1022755  16.04.2020 

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 403 M
EBIT 2020 46,6 M
Net income 2020 -2,00 M
Debt 2020 497 M
Yield 2020 0,33%
P/E ratio 2020 -92,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 174 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,03  €
Last Close Price 10,14  €
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Stomberg Chairman-Management Board
Thomas Bauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Beutler Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Nußbaumer Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Feiger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAUER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-32.85%189
CENTAMIN PLC13.31%2 093
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.68%1 944
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED4.61%1 724
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED13.58%404
FAMUR S.A.6.49%387
