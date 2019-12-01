Bauhaus International : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 0 12/01/2019 | 05:13am EST Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. Bauhaus International (Holdings) Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 483) ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 Turnover of the Group decreased by about 19.5% to approximately HK$410.8 million (2018: HK$510.0 million).

Sales by operating segments are as follows: Six months Six months ended ended 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 Changes HK$ million HK$ million Hong Kong, Macau & Elsewhere 294.5 361.0 -18.4% Taiwan 57.1 90.1 -36.6% Mainland China 59.2 58.9 +0.5% Gross profit decreased to approximately HK$239.9 million (2018: HK$291.2 million)

while the gross margin slightly improved to about 58.4% (2018: 57.1%).

Net loss for the six months ended 30 September 2019 was approximately HK$95.2 million (2018: HK$55.9 million).

Basic and diluted loss per share was about HK25.9 cents (2018: HK15.2 cents).

Basic and diluted loss per share was about HK25.9 cents (2018: HK15.2 cents). - 1 - The board of directors (the "Directors" or "Board") of Bauhaus International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 September 2019, prepared on the basis set out in Note 1 to the Interim Financial Statements below, together with the comparative figures of the corresponding period, as follows. The condensed consolidated interim results have not been audited, but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 September 2019 Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 Notes (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 REVENUE 4 410,803 509,976 Cost of sales (170,893) (218,790) GROSS PROFIT 239,910 291,186 Other income and gains 4 561 3,670 Selling and distribution expenses (267,217) (296,331) Administrative expenses (53,550) (59,716) Other expenses 6 (9,097) (1,642) Finance cost 5 (9,326) - LOSS BEFORE TAX 6 (98,719) (62,833) Income tax credit 7 3,523 6,947 LOSS FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT (95,196) (55,886) Other comprehensive income/(loss) Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: (4,521) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (6,712) Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Changes in fair value of equity investments at fair value through - other comprehensive income 1,030 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (99,717) ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT (61,568) LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT 8 Basic and diluted HK25.9 cents HK15.2 cents - 2 - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 30 September 2019 As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 Notes (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 180,382 Property, plant and equipment 197,152 Investment property 18,400 19,400 Intangible assets 369 431 Right-of-use assets 2 373,126 - Equity investments at fair value 6,000 through other comprehensive income 6,000 Rental, utility and other non-current deposits 69,402 80,846 Deferred tax assets 17,520 15,212 Total non-current assets 665,199 319,041 CURRENT ASSETS 241,871 Inventories 258,397 Trade receivables 10 23,613 42,828 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 32,975 39,630 Tax recoverable 3,711 3,517 Cash and bank balances 136,525 198,744 Total current assets 438,695 543,116 CURRENT LIABILITIES 24,449 Trade payables 11 36,611 Other payables and accruals 52,128 63,692 Contract liabilities 8,540 10,620 Lease liabilities 2 184,118 - Tax payable 1,852 3,089 Total current liabilities 271,087 114,012 NET CURRENT ASSETS 167,608 429,104 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 832,807 748,145 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 206,952 Lease liabilities 2 - Deferred tax liabilities 5,870 6,400 Total non-current liabilities 212,822 6,400 NET ASSETS 619,985 741,745 EQUITY Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 36,738 Share capital 36,738 Reserves 583,247 705,007 TOTAL EQUITY 619,985 741,745 - 3 - NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 September 2019 BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND PREPARATION

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the " Interim Financial Statements ") of Bauhaus International (Holdings) Limited (the " Company ") and its subsidiaries (collectively the " Group ") for the six months ended 30 September 2019 have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard (" HKAS ") 34, " Interim Financial Reporting ", issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (" HKICPA "), and the Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Listing Rules ").

The accounting policies and basis of preparation adopted in the preparation of the Interim Financial Statements are the same as those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019, except for the adoption of certain new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (which also include HKASs and Interpretations) (the " Standards ") in current period for the first time as disclosed in Note 2 below. Taxes on income in the interim periods are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings.

These Interim Financial Statements have not been audited, but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and should be read in conjunction with the 2019 annual report. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES The Group has adopted the following Standards for the first time in the preparation of these Interim Financial Statements. Amendments to HKFRS 9 Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Amendments to HKAS 19 Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Amendments to HKAS 28 Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures HKFRS 16 Leases HK(IFRIC)-Int 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Annual Improvements Amendments to HKFRS 3, HKFRS 11, HKAS 12 and HKAS 23 2015-2017 Cycle Except for the impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 as further elaborated below, the adoption of the above Standards has had no significant financial effect on these Interim Financial Statements. The impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 "Leases" The Group's leasing activities and how these are accounted for

The Group is a lessee of its retail shops, offices, warehouses and certain equipment. Rental contracts are typically made for fixed periods. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose any covenants, but leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes.

Before the adoption of the standard, leases of premises were classified as "operating leases". Payments made under operating leases (net of any incentives received from the lessor) were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease.

From 1 April 2019, leases are recognised as right-of-use assets and corresponding lease liabilities at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Group. Each lease payment is allocated between the lease liabilities and finance costs. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis. - 4 - 2. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES (continued) The impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 "Leases" (continued) The Group's leasing activities and how these are accounted for (continued)

Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments: fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable;

in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable; variable lease payment that are based on an index or a rate;

amounts expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees;

the exercise price of a purchase option if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise that option; and

payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the lessee exercising that option. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following: the amount of the initial measurement of lease liability;

any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received;

restoration cost; and

any initial direct cost. Payments associated with short-term leases are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less. Adjustments recognised on adoption of HKFRS 16

The Group adopted HKFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method of adoption with the date of initial application of 1 April 2019. Under this method, the standard is applied retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initial adoption as an adjustment to the opening balance of condensed consolidated statement of financial position on 1 April 2019, and the comparative information was not restated and continues to be reported under HKAS 17.

The following table shows the adjustments for change in accounting policy recognised for each individual line item. Line items that were not affected by the changes have not been included. As a result, the sub-totals and totals disclosed cannot be recalculated from the numbers provided. - 5 - 2. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES (continued) The impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 "Leases" (continued) Adjustments recognised on adoption of HKFRS 16 (continued) As at Impact on 31 March 2019 initial As at as originally adoption of 1 April 2019 presented HKFRS 16 Restated (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 197,152 (3,811) 193,341 Right-of-use assets - 388,963 388,963 Current Assets Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 39,630 (4,368) 35,262 Current Liabilities Other payable and accruals (63,692) 8,179 (55,513) Lease liabilities - 187,000 187,000 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities - 201,963 201,963 On adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as "operating leases" under the principles of HKAS 17 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 April 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 April 2019 were ranging from about 4.2% to 7.1%. HK$'000 Operating lease commitment disclosed as at 31 March 2019 (Audited) 440,324 Less: discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at date of initial application (21,835) Less: short-term leases recognised on a straight-line basis as expenses (20,799) Less: payment not classified as lease liabilities (8,727) Lease liabilities recognised as at 1 April 2019 (Unaudited) 388,963 of which are: Current lease liabilities 187,000 Non-current lease liabilities 201,963 388,963 The associated right-of-use assets at the date of initial application were measured as an amount equal to the lease liabilities, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 March 2019. - 6 - 2. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES (continued) The impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 "Leases" (continued) Adjustments recognised on adoption of HKFRS 16 (continued)

The carrying amounts of the Group's right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, and the movement during the six months ended 30 September 2019 are as follows: Right-of-use assets Lease Building Equipment Total liabilities (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 As at 1 April 2019 388,807 156 388,963 388,963 Exchange realignment (3,648) (1) (3,649) (3,649) Transfer from property, plant and equipment 3,811 - 3,811 - Additions 104,044 256 104,300 103,344 Depreciation (110,234) (37) (110,271) - Write-off (9,906) (122) (10,028) (7,877) Interest expenses - - - 9,326 Payments - - - (99,037) As at 30 September 2019 372,874 252 373,126 391,070 Practical expedients applied

In applying HKFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard: the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics;

replied on previous assessment of whether leases are onerous immediately before the date of initial application;

the use of recognition exemption to lease with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months at 1 April 2019;

the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and

right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and the use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease. The Group has also elected not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease at the date of initial application. Instead, for contracts entered into before the transition date the Group relied on its assessment made applying HKAS 17. - 7 - CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES (continued) The impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 "Leases" (continued) Judgements in determining the lease term

The Group determines the lease term as the non-cancellable term of the lease, together with any periods covered by an option to extend the lease, if it is reasonably certain to be exercised, or any periods covered by an option to terminate the lease, if it is reasonably certain not to be exercised.

The Group applies judgements in evaluating whether it is reasonably certain to exercise the option to renew. It considers all relevant factors that create an economic incentive for it to exercise the renewal. Potential future cash outflows have not been included in the lease liability because it is not reasonably certain that the leases will be extended (or not terminated). After the lease commencement date, the Group reassesses the lease term if there is a significant event or change in circumstances that is within the control of the Group and affects its ability to exercise the option to renew. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Group is principally engaged in the design and retail of trendy apparel, bags and fashion accessories. For management purposes, the Group is organised into business units that offer products to customers located in different geographical areas. In determining the Group's reportable operating segments, revenues, results, assets and liabilities attributable to the segment are based on the location of the customers.

The Group has three reportable operating segments as follows: Hong Kong, Macau and Elsewhere Taiwan Mainland China Management monitors the results of the Group's operating segments separately for the purpose of making decisions about resources allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on reportable segment profit/(loss), which is a measure of adjusted profit/(loss) before tax. The adjusted profit/(loss) before tax is measured consistently with the Group's profit/(loss) before tax except that interest income, finance cost, fair value gain/(loss) on an investment property and unallocated expenses are excluded from this measurement. Segment assets exclude an investment property, equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income, deferred tax assets, tax recoverable and other unallocated corporate assets as these assets are managed on a group basis. Segment liabilities exclude deferred tax liabilities, tax payable and other unallocated corporate liabilities as these liabilities are managed on a group basis. Segment non-current assets exclude an investment property, equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income, deferred tax assets and other unallocated corporate non-current assets as these assets are managed on a group basis. Intersegment sales and transfers are transacted with reference to the selling prices used for sales made to third parties at the then prevailing market prices. Information about major customers Since there was no customer to whom the Group's sales amounted to 10% or more of the Group's revenue during the period under review, no major customer information is presented. - 8 - 3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland Elsewhere Taiwan China Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 For the six months ended 30 September 2019 (Unaudited) Segment revenue: 294,484 57,136 59,183 410,803 Sales to external customers Intersegment sales 9,934 15,428 2,340 27,702 Reconciliation: 304,418 72,564 61,523 438,505 (27,702) Elimination of intersegment sales Revenue 410,803 Segment results: (22,047) (22,692) (17,870) (62,609) Reconciliation: 24 Interest income Finance cost (9,326) Fair value loss on an investment property (1,000) Unallocated expenses, net (25,808) Loss before tax (98,719) Other segment information: 9,108 909 2,895 12,912 Capital expenditure* Unallocated capital expenditure* 1,209 Total capital expenditure 14,121 Depreciation of owned assets 9,879 5,307 5,077 20,263 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 92,178 3,232 14,861 110,271 Unallocated depreciation 3,032 Total depreciation 133,566 As at 30 September 2019 (Unaudited) Segment assets: 624,871 100,683 175,142 900,696 Reconciliation: 18,400 Investment property Equity investments at fair value through other 6,000 comprehensive income Deferred tax assets 17,520 Tax recoverable 3,711 Unallocated assets 157,567 Total assets 1,103,894 Segment liabilities: 390,328 20,688 53,396 464,412 Reconciliation: 5,870 Deferred tax liabilities Tax payable 1,852 Unallocated liabilities 11,775 Total liabilities 483,909 Segment non-current assets: 408,417 21,666 64,902 494,985 Reconciliation: 18,400 Investment property Equity investments fair value through 6,000 other comprehensive income Deferred tax assets 17,520 Unallocated non-current assets 128,294 Total non-current assets 665,199 Capital expenditure consists of additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. - 9 - 3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland Elsewhere Taiwan China Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 For the six months ended 30 September 2018 (Unaudited) Segment revenue: Sales to external customers 360,959 90,085 58,932 509,976 Intersegment sales 3,284 54,176 - 57,460 Reconciliation: 364,243 144,261 58,932 567,436 Elimination of intersegment sales (57,460) Revenue 509,976 Segment results: 13,107 (29,792) (13,948) (30,633) Reconciliation: Interest income 63 Fair value gain on an investment property 400 Unallocated expenses, net (32,663) Loss before tax (62,833) Other segment information: Capital expenditure* 22,911 5,103 14,838 42,852 Unallocated capital expenditure* 1,315 Total capital expenditure 44,167 Depreciation of owned assets 11,119 6,212 2,440 19,771 Unallocated depreciation 2,972 Total depreciation 22,743 As at 31 March 2019 (Audited) Segment assets: 334,215 123,931 143,536 601,682 Reconciliation: Investment property 19,400 Equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income 6,000 Deferred tax assets 15,212 Tax recoverable 3,517 Unallocated assets 216,346 Total assets 862,157 Segment liabilities: 61,298 6,843 32,246 100,387 Reconciliation: Deferred tax liabilities 6,400 Tax payable 3,089 Unallocated liabilities 10,536 Total liabilities 120,412 Segment non-current assets: 106,873 12,242 30,936 150,051 Reconciliation: Investment property 19,400 Equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income 6,000 Deferred tax assets 15,212 Unallocated non-current assets 128,378 Total non-current assets 319,041 Capital expenditure consists of additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. - 10 - 4. REVENUE, OTHER INCOME AND GAINS An analysis of revenue, other income and gains is as follows: Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue Sale of garment products and accessories transferred at a point in time 410,803 509,976 Disaggregated revenue information Segments Geographical markets Hong Kong, Macau and Elsewhere 294,484 360,959 Taiwan 57,136 90,085 Mainland China 59,183 58,932 Total revenue from contracts with customers 410,803 509,976 Other income Bank interest income 24 63 Rental income 340 260 Others 197 2,301 561 2,624 Gains Foreign exchange gains, net - 646 Fair value gain on an investment property - 400 - 1,046 561 3,670 Performance obligations Information about the Group's performance obligations is summarised below: Sale of garment products and accessories The Group sells garment products and accessories directly to retail customers via retail stores, department stores and internet. The performance obligation is satisfied when the product is transferred to the customers upon delivery of goods. Payment of the transaction price is due immediately when the customers purchase the goods. The payment is usually settled in cash or using credit cards. The Group also sells goods to wholesalers. The performance obligation is satisfied when control of the products has been transferred, being when the products are delivered to the wholesalers and there is no unfulfilled obligation that could affect the wholesaler's acceptance of the products. The payment is generally due within one to two months from delivery, except for certain wholesalers, where payment in advance is normally required. - 11 - 5. FINANCE COST An analysis of finance cost is as follows: Six months ended 30 September 20192018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Interest expenses on lease liabilities 9,326 - 6. LOSS BEFORE TAX The Group's loss before tax is arrived at after charging/(crediting): Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Cost of inventories sold* 170,043 199,221 Provision for inventories, net* 850 19,569 Depreciation: 23,295 owned assets 22,743 right-of-use assets 110,271 - 133,566 22,743 Minimum lease payments under operating leases 10,315 119,009 Contingent rents under operating leases 4,084 19,237 14,399 138,246 Employee benefit expenses (including directors' remuneration): 93,328 Wages, salaries and other benefits 102,692 Pension scheme contributions 5,718 6,255 99,046 108,947 Fair value gain on an investment property - (400) Other expenses: 1,000 Fair value loss on an investment property - Loss on disposal of items of property, plant and equipment, net 2,308 1,371 Loss on disposal of trademarks - 1 Amortisation of intangible assets 62 75 Write-off of deposits 2,784 - Write-off of right-of-use assets 2,151 - Impairment of items of property, plant and equipment 454 185 Foreign exchange losses, net 338 - Others - 10 9,097 1,642 Included in "cost of sales" on the face of the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income. - 12 - 7. INCOME TAX Hong Kong profit tax has been provided at a rate of 16.5% (2018: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profits arising in Hong Kong during the six months ended 30 September 2019. The People's Republic of China corporate income tax ("CIT") is applicable to subsidiaries operated in Mainland China. All of these subsidiaries were subject to the applicable CIT rate of 25.0% (2018: 25.0%) for the period under review. Taxes on profits assessable elsewhere had been calculated at the rates of tax prevailing in the countries/ jurisdictions in which the Group operates. Six months ended 30 September 20192018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Current tax charge/(credit), net - Hong Kong 292 (626) - Mainland China (722) (38) - Elsewhere (197) 74 Deferred tax credit, net (2,896) (6,357) Total tax credit for the period, net (3,523) (6,947) 8. LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT The calculation of the basic loss per share is based on the loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent of HK$95,196,000 (2018: HK$55,886,000) and the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 367,380,000 (2018: 367,380,000) in issue during the six months ended 30 September 2019. The Group had no potentially dilutive ordinary shares in issue during the six months ended 30 September 2019 and 2018. The calculations of the basic loss per share are based on: Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Loss Loss attributable to equity holders of the parent, used in the basic loss per share calculation 95,196 55,886 Number of Shares Shares Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the six months period under review used in the basic loss per share calculation 367,380,000 367,380,000 - 13 - DIVIDEND

A final dividend of HK$22,043,000 for the year ended 31 March 2019 (2018: HK$27,554,000) was paid in September 2019.

The Board did not declare the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (2018: Nil). TRADE RECEIVABLES

Sales (both online and offline) are made on cash terms or with short credit terms, except for certain well-established customers with a long business relationship with the Group, where the general credit terms are ranging from 30 days to 60 days. The Group seeks to maintain strict control over its outstanding receivables to minimise credit risk. Overdue balances are regularly reviewed. In view of the aforementioned and the fact the Group's trade receivables relate to a large number of diversified customers, there is no significant concentration of credit risk. The Group does not hold any collateral or other credit enhancements over these balances. Trade receivables are non-interest-bearing.

The ageing analysis of the trade receivables as at the end of the reporting period, based on the invoice date and net of provisions, is as follows: As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Within 90 days 23,039 42,298 91 to 180 days 71 6 181 to 365 days 13 3 Over 365 days 490 521 23,613 42,828 11. TRADE PAYABLES The ageing analysis of the trade payables as at the end of the reporting period, based on the invoice date, is as follows: As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Within 90 days 23,844 26,915 91 to 180 days 525 9,017 181 to 365 days 7 374 Over 365 days 73 305 24,449 36,611 The trade payables are non-interest-bearing and are normally settled on terms of 30 to 60 days. - 14 - BUSINESS REVIEW The Group is principally engaged in the design and retail of trendy apparel, bags and fashion accessories. It operates various retail channels (both online and offline) in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Mainland China. The Group's turnover is mostly contributed by its major in- house labels like "SALAD", "TOUGH" and "80/20" as well as some reputable licensed brands including "SUPERDRY". As at 30 September 2019, the Group had a total of 184 self-managed offline shops in operation (31 March 2019: 196). As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 Changes Hong Kong & Macau 73 77 -4 Taiwan 69 73 -4 Mainland China 42 46 -4 TOTAL 184 196 -12 The intensifying China-US trade war, depreciation of the Renminbi and, more seriously the recent social unrest in Hong Kong since June 2019, created extreme challenges to the Group's retail business in various regions, adversely affecting the Group's performance during the six months ended 30 September 2019. The overall turnover of the Group dropped by about 19.5% to approximately HK$410.8 million (2018: HK$510.0 million) and its net loss increased to about HK$95.2 million (2018: HK$55.9 million) for the period under review. As at the date of this announcement, the Group has sufficient cash on hand to meet current business needs. Yet facing the great challenges, the Group has adopted a prudent finance management approach with proactive implementation of a number of cost control measures, including but not limited to negotiating for rental reduction and more flexible lease term structure with landlords, controlling effectively operational expenses such as staff costs, marketing expenses, other selling and administration costs, shop renovation expenditures, etc. The Group has also been launching more promotional campaigns to boost sales and lower the inventory level and preserve liquidity. The Group considers these measures can help it to sustain its core and productive operations through this difficult time. - 15 - Hong Kong, Macau and Elsewhere This combined geographical unit, contributed mostly from Hong Kong's retail operation, makes up the largest operating segment of the Group. Unfortunately, Hong Kong's economy shrank 2.9% year-on-year in real terms in the third quarter of 2019, the slowest in a decade, and officially slipped into a technical recession. The intensifying China-US trade tensions and the social instability since June 2019 has adversely affected retail sentiment and deeply depressed both local consumers spending as well as inbound tourist traffic to the city. In addition, with increasingly violent anti-government protests since July 2019, the Group has to frequently halt retail operations in many core shopping areas due to safety concerns for its frontline staff and customers as well as temporary shutdown of major shopping malls. As a result, the turnover of the segment declined by about 18.4% to about HK$294.5 million for the period under review (2018: HK$361.0 million). The Group recorded a same-store-sales growth of about -15% (2018: +2%) for the six months ended 30 September 2019. The segment also recorded a loss of about HK$22.0 million for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (2018: profit of about HK$13.1 million). As at 30 September 2019, the Group operated 73 (31 March 2019: 77) self-managed retail shops in Hong Kong and Macau. In view of the recent unfavourable retail business environment, the Group has proactively been re-negotiating lease terms with landlords and strive for reasonable rental concessions to moderate its cost pressure in due course. The Group had closed certain significantly loss-making stores during the period under review and might need to further reduce its offline retail network in Hong Kong, if the business conditions remain extremely unfavourable. Taiwan The Group regrets that the business performance in Taiwan continued to be disappointing during the period under review. The retail sales in Taiwan dropped significantly by about 36.6% to about HK$57.1 million (2018: HK$90.1 million). However, as the Group had eliminated many significant loss-making stores last year and was further downsizing its retail network progressively, the region's loss was reduced to about HK$22.7 million (2018: HK$29.8 million) for the six months ended 30 September 2019. At the end of the reporting period, there was a total of 69 stores/counters/outlets (31 March 2019: 73) in operation, present mainly in reputable department stores within major Taiwan cities. Though there were no sudden and drastic events like in Hong Kong, the prolonged weak retail climate in Taiwan has generally eroded the region's profitability and led to an unhealthily high inventory level (as compared to its sales performance) in the region. Given the higher priority for stock clearance, in particular the aged and off-season products, the Group had heavily cut the supply of new season goods to Taiwan and let the region had more rooms to digest the aged and slow-moving items and restore its healthy liquidity position. A series of promotional activities and larger number of short-term bargain outlets had been launched as well to accelerate stock clearance rate during the period under review. - 16 - However, with a lower proportion of new seasonal merchandise and reduction in the number of regular brand-building stores, the sales performance in normal stores was inevitably affected. The Group recorded a substantial negative year-on-year growth of about 39% (2018: +3%) in same-store-sales during the period under review. It is expected to undergo a further in-depth restructuring and adjustments across the region's retail portfolio and for a longer time. Mainland China As at 30 September 2019, the Group operated 42 (31 March 2019: 46) self-managed retail shops in Mainland China. Unfortunately, with the international trade disputes increasing uncertainties on China's economic growth, the turnover from the Mainland China segment just increased slightly by about 0.5% to about HK$59.2 million (2018: HK$58.9 million) during the period under review while the same-store-sales growth was still negative at about 6% (2018: -10%). The segment also recorded a larger loss of about HK$17.9 million (2018: HK$13.9 million) for the six months ended 30 September 2019. As a prudent strategic move, the Group had closed retail operations in Hangzhou during the period under review and has also decided to close its offline retail network in Shanghai and Beijing gradually within one to two years. Instead, the Group intends to focus its resources and skillful retail manpower to develop and build a more solid foundation of retail business in the Greater Bay Area in Mainland China. In addition, the Group put greater efforts to facilitate cooperation among its offline and online sales channels to create greater synergies and to operate at a relatively lower cost. With a business presence both offline and online, the Group was able to pursue nationwide retail coverage and enhance its brand awareness. FINANCIAL REVIEW Turnover and Segment Information Turnover of the Group decreased by about 19.5% to approximately HK$410.8 million (2018: HK$510.0 million) for the six months ended 30 September 2019. The Group recorded overall same-store-sales growth rate of about -19% (2018: +1%) for the first half of the financial year under review. Hong Kong, Macau and Elsewhere remains the key operating segment of the Group's retail business, accounting for approximately 71.7% (2018: 70.8%) of its turnover, while performed poorly with a negative growth in same-store-sales of about 15% (2018: +2%) during the period under review. Details of the Group's segmental turnover and results are shown in Note 3 to the Interim Financial Statements. Gross Profit and Gross Margin The Group's gross profit decreased by about 17.6% to approximately HK$239.9 million (2018: HK$291.2 million) for the six months ended 30 September 2019. In view of the unstable operating environment in Hong Kong and prolonged weak sales performance in Taiwan, the Group exerted great efforts to galvanise customer traffic and reduce slow-moving inventories in these regions. The gross margin was about 58.4% (2018: 57.1%) for the six months ended 30 September 2019. - 17 - Operating Expenses and Cost Control The Group carefully managed expenses during the six months ended 30 September 2019. On controlling rental costs, a major component of its operating expenses, the Group regularly reviewed the performance of each retail store and consolidated under-performing shops. At the same time, the Group was cautious in identifying appropriate sites to re-allocate certain shops to less costly locations to strike a balance between prospective sales opportunities and cost efficiency. Lease expenses (including rental expenses, depreciation of right-of-use assets and related interest expenses on lease liabilities) decreased slightly to about HK$134.0 million (2018: HK$138.2 million), which accounted for about 39.5% (2018: 38.6%) of the Group's total operating expenses for the period under review. To attain a lower cost structure, the Group has adopted an ongoing practice of strategically relocating, consolidating and converting its retail portfolio. Besides, in view of the recent social unrest in Hong Kong since June 2019 adversely and severely affecting the retail business environment, the Group has proactively been re-negotiating rental and other lease terms with landlords. Efforts to control costs in other areas are also important. The regular review on work procedures and performance is in place to raise effectiveness and to eliminate any inefficiency. As a result of the contraction of retail networks in certain regions with unsatisfactory business performance and a series of cost-cutting schemes implemented since August 2019, the total number of staff has been reduced by about 17.8% to 1,042 as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019:1,268) and the staff cost also dropped to approximately HK$99.0 million (2018: HK$108.9 million) during the period under review. Depreciation charges of the owned assets was about HK$23.3 million (2018: HK$22.7 million) for the period under review. Marketing and advertising spending remained comparable with the same period last year at approximately HK$13.6 million (2018: HK$13.5 million), representing about 3.3% (2018: 2.6%) of the Group's turnover. The Group intended to exert marketing efforts wisely on key brands and products to capture optimum promotional benefits. The Group's overall operating expenses declined by about 5.2% to approximately HK$339.2 million (2018: HK$357.7 million) during the period under review. Net Loss The Group incurred a net loss for the six months ended 30 September 2019 of about HK$95.2 million (2018: HK$55.9 million). The unfavourable results were primarily attributed to stagnant sales performance in its core markets, particularly in Hong Kong and Taiwan. SEASONALITY Seasonality has heavy bearing on the sales and results of the Group as its track record shows. The first half of each financial year has historically been less important than the second half. In general, more than 50% of the Group's annual sales and most of its net profit are derived from the second half of the financial year, within which the holiday seasons of Christmas, New Year and the Lunar New Year fall. - 18 - CAPITAL STRUCTURE As at 30 September 2019, the Group had net assets of approximately HK$620.0 million (31 March 2019: HK$741.7 million), comprising non-current assets of approximately HK$665.2 million (31 March 2019: HK$319.0 million), net current assets of approximately HK$167.6 million (31 March 2019: HK$429.1 million) and non-current liabilities of approximately HK$212.8 million (31 March 2019: HK$6.4 million). LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES As at 30 September 2019, the Group had cash and bank balances of approximately HK$136.5 million (31 March 2019: HK$198.7 million). At the end of the reporting period, the Group had aggregate banking facilities of approximately HK$174.7 million (31 March 2019: HK$174.7 million) comprising an interest-bearing bank overdraft, revolving loans, rental and utility guarantees as well as import facilities, of which approximately HK$167.8 million had not been utilised (31 March 2019: HK$170.4 million). The Group had no bank borrowing as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: Nil) and hence, the gearing ratio at the end of the reporting period, representing a percentage of total interest-bearing bank borrowing to total assets, was 0% (31 March 2019: 0%). CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 September 2019, net cash flows from operating activities was about HK$76.5 million (2018: cash flows used in operating activities of about HK$61.3 million). The increase was mainly due to the repayment of lease liabilities being included in financing activities upon the adoption of HKFRS 16. Net cash flows used in investing activities reduced substantially by about 68.1% to approximately HK$14.1 million (2018: HK$44.2 million) mainly due to a significant decrease in capital expenditure for store renovation and new shop openings. Net cash flows used in financing activities was approximately HK$121.1 million (2018: HK$27.6 million), which consisted of the repayment of lease liabilities of about HK$99.1 million and the payment of 2019 final dividends of about HK$22.0 million. SECURITY The Group's general banking facilities were secured by its land and buildings situated in Hong Kong, which had an aggregate carrying value at the end of the reporting period of approximately HK$42.0 million (31 March 2019: HK$42.6 million). COMMITMENTS The Group had no material capital commitments contracted, but not provided for as at 30 September 2019 (31 March 2019: Nil). - 19 - EVENT AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD On 22 November 2019, the Group entered into a provisional sale and purchase agreement with an independent third party to sell a property situated in Hong Kong for an aggregate cash consideration of HK$45.0 million. The transaction is expected to be completed on or before 31 January 2020 and the Group expects to record a gain on disposal of approximately HK$29.8 million (before any related expense) upon completion of the transaction. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES As at 30 September 2019, the Group had contingent liabilities in respect of guarantees given in lieu of utility and property rental deposits amounting to approximately HK$5.0 million (31 March 2019: HK$5.0 million). In addition, the Group early terminated certain leases for properties. Pursuant to the respective lease agreements, the Group might be required to compensate for losses or damages to the respective landlords subject to various conditions. As at the end of the reporting period, it is not practicable to estimate the related losses or damages as the outcome which could determine the compensation is not wholly within the control of the Group. In the opinion of the Directors, the likelihood of an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits by the Group is uncertain. HUMAN RESOURCES Including the Directors, the Group had 1,042 (31 March 2019: 1,268) employees as at 30 September 2019. To attract and retain high quality staff, the Group provided competitive remuneration packages with performance bonuses, mandatory provident fund, insurance and medical coverage as well as entitlements to share options to be granted under a share option scheme based on employees' performance, experience and the prevailing market rate. Remuneration packages were reviewed regularly. Regarding staff development, the Group provided regular in-house training to retail staff and subsidised external training programmes for their professional development. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RISK MANAGEMENT The Group's sales and purchases during the period under review were mostly denominated in Hong Kong dollars, New Taiwan dollars, Renminbi and Pounds Sterling. The Group has been exposed to certain foreign currency exchange risks but it does not anticipate future currency fluctuations to cause material operational difficulties or liquidity problems. However, the Group continuously monitors its foreign exchange position and, when necessary, will hedge foreign exchange exposure arising from contractual commitments in sourcing apparel from overseas suppliers. DIVIDEND The Directors did not declare the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (2018: Nil). - 20 - PROSPECTS In the review period, the ongoing trade war between China and the United States, as well as the escalating social movement in Hong Kong, had led to economic uncertainty and deteriorating consumer sentiment around the world, including the markets where the Group operates. In view of the ongoing economic stagnation and uncertainty, the Group will prudently pursue its business development, including streamlining its retail network and reducing inventories, in order to enhance its cash flow and financial strength, thereby providing greater resilience to respond to ever-changing market conditions. The operations in Hong Kong, Macau and Elsewhere, comprising the major business segment of the Group, was deeply hit by the worsening retail climate, and the escalation of social tension in Hong Kong. Thus, the Group will continue to maintain a prudent approach and consolidate the retail network in the region. However, as high rental expenses still persist, the Group will continue to strategically optimise its cost structure. The trade dispute, depreciation of the Renminbi and a slowdown of economic growth had adversely impacted Mainland China's retail market. In view of these factors, the Group has stopped its expansion strategy in Mainland China and is also comprehensively reviewing its current retail network, so as to identify and close underperforming stores, in order to realise higher efficiency. The Group will also review the potential of different markets in Mainland China, and identify future engines of its business development when the market resumes growth, especially in the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area, which is a strategic focus of China's future economic development. In Taiwan, with the prolonged weakening of the economic and retail climate, the Group will further extend its efforts to reduce the scale of its operations, and focus on clearing aged and slow-moving inventories. These measures are intended to achieve a more streamlined cost structure, and strengthen its cash position and financial conditions, in order to better prepare for the headwinds moving forward. Moreover, the Group will further rationalise its workflow so as to bolster its operating efficiency, as well as maintain various expenses, such as staff cost and marketing and advertising expenses, at efficient levels, in order to optimise its cost structure while operating in such a challenging environment. To conclude, in a sluggish operating environment, as a result of various macroeconomic and social factors, in particular the Sino-US trade war and social tensions in Hong Kong, the Group will focus on rationalising its operations, reducing structural costs, and reinforcing its financial resilience. Meanwhile, the Group will leverage its unique brand portfolio and well- established market standing to enhance its brand awareness and market leadership, helping it to achieve sustainable growth and bring returns to shareholders in the long run. - 21 - CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Company has complied with the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") as contained in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") throughout the six months ended 30 September 2019 except for not having a separate chairman (the "Chairman") and chief executive officer (the "CEO") of the Company. Both positions are currently held by Mr. Wong Yui Lam ("Mr. Wong"). CG Code Provision A.2.1 stipulates that the roles of chairman and chief executive officer should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. As the founder of the Group, Mr. Wong has substantial experience in the fashion industry and retail operations. The Directors consider that the present structure provides the Group with strong and consistent leadership which facilitates the development of the Group's business strategies and execution of its business plans in the most efficient and effective manner. The Directors believe that it is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole that Mr. Wong continues to assume the roles of the Chairman and the CEO. CHANGES IN DIRECTORSHIP AND OTHER CHANGES IN DIRECTORS' INFORMATION Pursuant to Rule 13.51B(1) of the Listing Rules, the changes in directorship and other changes in the information of the Directors since the publication of the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 up to the date of this announcement are set out below: Name of Director Details of changes Madam Tong She Man, • Appointed as an executive director and the Winnie ("Madam Tong") vice chairlady of the Company with effect from 12 September 2019 • Madam Tong, aged 60, is the co-founder of the Group and the controlling shareholder of the Company. She was a former executive Director from October 2004 to March 2009. Madam Tong has extensive experience in the fashion industry. She conceived the concept and brand name "SALAD", the second in- house brand of the Group. Madam Tong was awarded the diploma by Hong Kong Shue Yan College (Department of Journalism) in 1983. Madam Tong is the mother of Ms. Wong Hei Ting and Ms. Wong Hei Man, Frances, both of whom are the senior management of the Group. - 22 - MODEL CODE OF SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 (the "Model Code") to the Listing Rules as its own code of conduct for dealing in securities of the Company by the Directors. Based on specific enquiry with the Directors, all the Directors confirmed that they have complied with the required standards as set out in the Model Code throughout the six months ended 30 September 2019. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES Neither the Company, nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, redeemed or sold any of the Company's listed securities during the six months ended 30 September 2019. REVIEW OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION An audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") with written terms of reference comprises three independent non-executive Directors. The Audit Committee has reviewed the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group, including the review of the Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 September 2019, and discussed risk management, internal control and financial reporting matters. PUBLICATION OF THE INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND INTERIM REPORT The interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 September 2019 is published on the website of the Company (www.bauhaus.com.hk) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk). The Company's 2019/20 interim report will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company and made available on the above websites in due course. APPRECIATION On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my deep gratitude to our shareholders, business partners and customers for their unstinting support. I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to all the Group's employees for their dedication. By Order of the Board Bauhaus International (Holdings) Limited Wong Yui Lam Chairman Hong Kong, 30 November 2019 BOARD OF DIRECTORS As at the date of this announcement, the board of Directors comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Wong Yui Lam, Madam Tong She Man, Winnie, Madam Lee Yuk Ming and Mr. Yeung Yat Hang and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chu To Ki, Mr. Mak Wing Kit and Mr. Mak Siu Yan. - 23 - Attachments Original document

