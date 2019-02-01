Log in
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC
Bausch Health : Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/01/2019 | 08:02am EST

LAVAL, Quebec, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in February and March.

Paul S. Herendeen, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and William Woodfield, vice president and treasurer, are scheduled to participate at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, Fla. on Feb. 25, 2019 at 11:40 a.m. EST.

Joseph C. Papa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2019 in Miami, Fla. on March 13, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast and audio archive of the Barclays event will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. web site at: http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2019.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Investor Contact:                                

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon                                      

Lainie Keller

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com       

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855                                         

(908) 927-0617

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)     


 

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
