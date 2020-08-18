Bausch Health : Australia's TGA Approves BAUSCH + LOMB ULTRA® ONE DAY Silicone Hydrogel Daily Disposable Contact Lenses

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced that it has received approval from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for the supply of BAUSCH + LOMB ULTRA® ONE DAY daily disposable silicone hydrogel (SiHy daily) contact lenses. Bausch + Lomb anticipates that BAUSCH + LOMB ULTRA® ONE DAY lenses will be available to selected practitioners in Australia beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020 with a national launch in early 2021.

"The Australian TGA approved our submission for BAUSCH + LOMB ULTRA® ONE DAY silicone hydrogel daily disposable contact lenses very quickly," said Thomas J. Appio, president, Bausch + Lomb/International. "BAUSCH + LOMB ULTRA® ONE DAY will complement our robust portfolio of contact lens products in Australia, and we look forward to offering this innovative new lens to eye care practitioners and their patients across Australia in early 2021."

The company has now launched daily SiHy contact lenses in Japan and the United States and plans to launch in three additional markets during the fourth quarter of 2020, including Australia, Canada and Hong Kong.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Arthur Shannon Lainie Keller arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com (514) 856-3855 (908) 927-1198 (877) 281-6642 (toll free)



View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/australias-tga-approves-bausch--lomb-ultra-one-day-silicone-hydrogel-daily-disposable-contact-lenses-301113565.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.