Bausch Health : Closes Up 8.79%, Largest Percent Increase Since September 2018 -- Data Talk

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.T) closed at C$27.47, up C$2.22 or 8.79%

-- Highest close since Dec. 18, 2018, when it closed at C$28.16

-- Largest percent increase since Sept. 12, 2018, when it rose 12.76%

-- Earlier Wednesday, Piper Jaffray's David Amsellem upgraded Bausch Health Companies to overweight and raised his price target to $27 from $22. "Though we have been unrelentingly negative on the company for years (at least up until a few months ago), we believe it is time to turn the page following a closer look at the business," Amsellem said

-- Down 92.07% from its all-time closing high of C$346.32 on Aug. 5, 2015

-- Down 4.82% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 3, 2018), when it closed at C$28.86

-- Down 24.47% from its 52 week closing high of C$36.37 on Oct. 3, 2018

-- Up 43.45% from its 52 week closing low of C$19.15 on March 2, 2018

-- Traded as high as C$27.64; highest intraday level since Dec. 19, 2018, when it hit C$28.60

-- Up 9.47% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 12, 2018, when it rose as much as 15.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet