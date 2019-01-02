Log in
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC (BHC)

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC (BHC)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/02 10:00:00 pm
27.47 CAD   +8.79%
2018BAUSCH HEALTH : Loss Widens As Items Weigh on Bottom Line
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bausch Health : Closes Up 8.79%, Largest Percent Increase Since September 2018 -- Data Talk

01/02/2019 | 11:11pm CET

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.T) closed at C$27.47, up C$2.22 or 8.79%

-- Highest close since Dec. 18, 2018, when it closed at C$28.16

-- Largest percent increase since Sept. 12, 2018, when it rose 12.76%

-- Earlier Wednesday, Piper Jaffray's David Amsellem upgraded Bausch Health Companies to overweight and raised his price target to $27 from $22. "Though we have been unrelentingly negative on the company for years (at least up until a few months ago), we believe it is time to turn the page following a closer look at the business," Amsellem said

-- Down 92.07% from its all-time closing high of C$346.32 on Aug. 5, 2015

-- Down 4.82% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 3, 2018), when it closed at C$28.86

-- Down 24.47% from its 52 week closing high of C$36.37 on Oct. 3, 2018

-- Up 43.45% from its 52 week closing low of C$19.15 on March 2, 2018

-- Traded as high as C$27.64; highest intraday level since Dec. 19, 2018, when it hit C$28.60

-- Up 9.47% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 12, 2018, when it rose as much as 15.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Latest news on BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES IN
11:11pBAUSCH HEALTH : Closes Up 8.79%, Largest Percent Increase Since September 2018 -..
DJ
10:21pTSX rises 0.17 percent, energy leads
RE
02:01pBAUSCH HEALTH : To Present At The 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PR
2018BAUSCH HEALTH : To Reduce Debt By Additional $76 Million, Bringing Total Debt Re..
PR
2018Synergy Pharmaceuticals Up 55% on Trulance Progress in Canada
DJ
2018BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other..
AQ
2018BAUSCH HEALTH : Enters Into Definitive 'Stalking Horse' Agreement To Acquire Sub..
AQ
2018SYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Agreement for Bausch Health to Acquire Its B..
AQ
2018BAUSCH HEALTH : looks to make first acquisition in more than three years
AQ
2018BAUSCH HEALTH : Former Pharma Highflier Appreciates Bathroom Humor -- Overheard
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 508 M
EBIT 2018 3 199 M
Net income 2018 -3 342 M
Debt 2018 23 756 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,55x
EV / Sales 2019 3,41x
Capitalization 6 476 M
Chart BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC
Duration : Period :
Bausch Health Companies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 18,2 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph C. Papa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul S. Herendeen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerzy Janeczko Head-Information Technology
Tage Ramakrishna Chief Medical Officer, President-R&D
Robert N. Power Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC0.00%6 476
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.64%346 109
PFIZER0.00%253 170
NOVARTIS0.00%217 068
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.26%212 872
MERCK AND COMPANY0.00%198 695
