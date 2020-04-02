Bausch Health Companies Inc. : Will Hold Virtual Annual Meeting Of Shareholders On April 28

LAVAL, Quebec, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") announced today that, due to the emerging public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect the health and safety of its partners and shareholders, the location of the Company's 2020 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") has been changed and will be held in a virtual meeting format only. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting by any of the means described on the proxy card or voting instruction form previous received, including by voting online at www.proxyvote.com. Shareholders can participate in the live audio webcast of the Annual Meeting online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BHC2020. In order to pose questions and vote at the virtual Annual Meeting, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials previously received. Previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated or resent, and they may continue to be used to vote individual shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. In order to facilitate participation by non-record shareholders at the virtual Annual Meeting on the same basis as record shareholders, Bausch Health has waived the deadline for the deposit of proxies of 11:59 p.m. EDT on Friday, April 24, 2020 (or, in the case of any adjournment of the Annual Meeting, not less than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and applicable holidays, prior to the time of the rescheduled Annual Meeting), and will accept votes by proxy up to the time of voting.

Further information regarding this change of location of the Annual Meeting and the means of accessing, asking questions and voting at the virtual-only Annual Meeting can be found in the updated notice of meeting filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on April 2, 2020 or by visiting https://ir.bauschhealth.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

