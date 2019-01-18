Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bausch Health Companies Inc    BHC   CA0717341071

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC (BHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/17 05:39:59 pm
30.58 CAD   +3.14%
2018BAUSCH HEALTH : Loss Widens As Items Weigh on Bottom Line
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bausch Health Companies Inc. : Will Release Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2018 Financial Results On February 20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 08:01am EST

LAVAL, Quebec, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details


Date:

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019

Time:

8:00 a.m. EST

Webcast:

http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations

Participant Event Dial-in: 

+1 (888) 317-6003 (United States)


+1 (412) 317-6061 (International)

+1 (866) 284-3684 (Canada)

Participant Passcode:

4514727



Replay Dial-in:

+1 (877) 344-7529 (North America)


+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)

+1 (855) 669-9658 (Canada)

Replay Passcode:

10127646 (replay available until Feb. 27, 2019)

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Investor Contact:                                    

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon                                      

Lainie Keller

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com         

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855                                             

(908) 927-0617

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)                       


Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bausch-health-companies-inc-will-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-financial-results-on-february-20-300778678.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES IN
08:01aBAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. : Will Release Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2018 Fi..
PR
01/08BAUSCH HEALTH : Canadian business positioned for growth in 2019
AQ
01/07BAUSCH HEALTH : formerly Valeant, predicts revenue growth as debt load lessens
AQ
01/07BAUSCH HEALTH : Provides Company Update At The 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcar..
AQ
01/07Flurry of management moves on eve of JPM
AQ
01/03BAUSCH HEALTH : + Lomb Gets Canadian Approval for Glaucoma Treatment
DJ
01/03BAUSCH HEALTH : + Lomb Announces HEALTH CANADA Approval Of VYZULTA™ (latan..
AQ
01/02BAUSCH HEALTH : Closes Up 8.79%, Largest Percent Increase Since September 2018 -..
DJ
01/02TSX rises 0.17 percent, energy leads
RE
01/02BAUSCH HEALTH : To Present At The 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.