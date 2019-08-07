Bausch Health : FDA Accepts NDA For IDP-123 Lotion for Acne

By Colin Kellaher

Bausch Health Cos. (BHC, BHC.T) on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted a new-drug application for its Ortho Dermatologics unit's IDP-123 lotion for acne vulgaris, the most common skin problem in the U.S.

The Laval, Quebec, maker of pharmaceutical products said IDP-123, if approved, would be the first tazarotene acne treatment available in a lotion form.

Bausch said the FDA has set a target action date of Dec. 22 for the NDA.

