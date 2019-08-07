Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bausch Health Companies Inc    BHC   CA0717341071

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC

(BHC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bausch Health : FDA Accepts NDA For IDP-123 Lotion for Acne

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 08:09am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Bausch Health Cos. (BHC, BHC.T) on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted a new-drug application for its Ortho Dermatologics unit's IDP-123 lotion for acne vulgaris, the most common skin problem in the U.S.

The Laval, Quebec, maker of pharmaceutical products said IDP-123, if approved, would be the first tazarotene acne treatment available in a lotion form.

Bausch said the FDA has set a target action date of Dec. 22 for the NDA.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES IN
08:09aBAUSCH HEALTH : FDA Accepts NDA For IDP-123 Lotion for Acne
DJ
07:04aBAUSCH HEALTH : Ortho Dermatologics Announces U.S. FDA Filing Acceptance For IDP..
AQ
08/06BAUSCH HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/06BAUSCH HEALTH : reports better Q2 results, raises 2019 estimated revenue, earnin..
AQ
08/06BAUSCH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06BAUSCH HEALTH : Increases Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Guidance
DJ
08/06BAUSCH HEALTH : Loss Lessens As Expenses Fall
DJ
08/06BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
08/06BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. : Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results And Raises ..
PR
08/01BAUSCH HEALTH : + Lomb Initiates First Clinical For Technolas Teneo Excimer Lase..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 496 M
EBIT 2019 3 219 M
Net income 2019 -429 M
Debt 2019 23 582 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -27,9x
P/E ratio 2020 35,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,48x
EV / Sales2020 3,20x
Capitalization 5 979 M
Chart BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC
Duration : Period :
Bausch Health Companies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price
Last Close Price 22,58  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph C. Papa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul S. Herendeen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerzy Janeczko Head-Information Technology
Calvin W. Roberts Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert N. Power Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC18.81%7 946
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.86%345 124
ROCHE HOLDING10.03%230 209
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.7.91%230 209
MERCK AND COMPANY10.39%217 171
NOVARTIS19.37%207 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group