Bausch Health : + Lomb ULTRA® Multifocal for Astigmatism Contact Lenses Now Available In the United States

New Lens is the Most Advanced Soft Contact Lens Design in Bausch + Lomb History

Only Multifocal Toric Lens that Offers Eye Care Professionals a Convenient Same-Day Fit to Address Patients with Astigmatism and Presbyopia

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health company and wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TXS: BHC), today announced the U.S. launch of Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® Multifocal for Astigmatism contact lenses, the first and only multifocal toric lens available as a standard offering in the eye care professional's fit set. The new monthly silicone hydrogel lens, which was specifically designed to address the lifestyle and vision needs of patients with both astigmatism and presbyopia, combines the company's unique 3-Zone Progressive™ multifocal design with the stability of its OpticAlign® toric design to provide eye care professionals and their patients an advanced contact lens technology that offers the convenience of same-day fitting during the initial lens exam.



"For years, eye care professionals have been limited with contact lens options that did not fully meet the comprehensive needs of their patients who have both astigmatism and presbyopia, leaving many patients compromising their visual needs, or possibly discontinuing contact lens wear," said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "We developed Bausch + Lomb ULTRA Multifocal for Astigmatism contact lenses to address this significant unmet need for both doctors and patients in order to reduce the barriers to lens wear, to make the in-office fitting process straightforward and to provide more patients a contact lens that fits their active lifestyles and desires. This exciting new lens, which we believe will help create a new standard for this previously underserved patient population, is just one example of our deep commitment to innovating continuously to meet the needs of patients, customers and the industry overall."

There are an estimated 32 million people in the U.S. living with both astigmatism and presbyopia who could wear contact lenses, but historically, there have been few readily available soft contact lens options without compromise, making it challenging for eye care professionals to fit these patients. The limited options that did exist, such as monovision with toric soft lenses, single vision lenses combined with readers and custom order lenses, did not meet all patient needs for visual acuity and convenience.



To enhance the contact lens wearing experience and address these needs, Bausch + Lomb ULTRA Multifocal for Astigmatism contact lenses, the most advanced soft contact lens design in the history of Bausch + Lomb, have been engineered for maximized wearing comfort, exceptional visual clarity and stability and efficient fitting. The lens offers a complete package of toric and multifocal advancements with the seamless transition of the company's 3-Zone Progressive design and the stability offered from the OpticAlign design with MoistureSeal® technology.



"Only a fraction of the millions of people with both astigmatism and presbyopia who could wear contact lenses do so today, due, in part, to the need for custom ordering, which requires more time and visits to the office. Those who wear contact lenses also experience compromised vision with currently available options, such as monovision or toric lenses with readers," said Gina Wesley, O.D., Complete Eye Care, Medina, Minn. "Bausch + Lomb ULTRA Multifocal for Astigmatism contact lenses were designed to reduce these traditional barriers to lens wear by offering an easy-to-fit, multifocal toric lens without the delay and hassle of custom lens ordering. These lenses are a must-have for my practice and will provide an innovative option for these patients."



For more information on Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® Multifocal for Astigmatism contact lenses, visit www.stillcomfortable.com/ufa.



About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a Bausch Health Companies Inc. company, is a leading global eye health organization that is solely focused on helping people see better to live better. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.



Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Health's most recent annual or quarterly report and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.



Bausch + Lomb ULTRA, 3-Zone Progressive, OpticAlign and MoistureSeal is a trademark of Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

© 2019 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

UFA.0033.USA.19

Bausch Health Investor/Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-855

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bausch--lomb-ultra-multifocal-for-astigmatism-contact-lenses-now-available-in-the-united-states-300870781.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.