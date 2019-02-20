Bausch Health : Shares Dropping Wednesday After Company Releases 4Q Results

By Stephen Nakrosis



Shares of Bausch Health Cos. Inc. (BHC) are dropping in Wednesday's trading session, following the release of fourth-quarter and full-year results showing a decline in revenue for both the quarter and the year.

At 1:53 p.m. EDT, Bausch shares were down 8.52% at $23.04. Volume was heavy, with over 15.3 million shares being traded. The stock's 65-day average volume is roughly 4.4. million.

Bausch Health said it delivered organic revenue growth across the entire company, and also reduced total debt by over $1 billion. But the company also reported a net loss in the quarter of $344 million, or 98 cents a share. In the year-earlier period, it reported net income of $513 million, or $1.45 a share.

