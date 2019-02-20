Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bausch Health Companies Inc    BHC   CA0717341071

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC

(BHC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/20 02:32:10 pm
30.87 CAD   -7.49%
02:19pBAUSCH HEALTH : Shares Dropping Wednesday After Company Releases 4Q Results
DJ
07:57aBAUSCH HEALTH : Reports Loss in Fourth Quarter
DJ
07:47aBAUSCH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Bausch Health : Shares Dropping Wednesday After Company Releases 4Q Results

0
02/20/2019 | 02:19pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Bausch Health Cos. Inc. (BHC) are dropping in Wednesday's trading session, following the release of fourth-quarter and full-year results showing a decline in revenue for both the quarter and the year.

At 1:53 p.m. EDT, Bausch shares were down 8.52% at $23.04. Volume was heavy, with over 15.3 million shares being traded. The stock's 65-day average volume is roughly 4.4. million.

Bausch Health said it delivered organic revenue growth across the entire company, and also reduced total debt by over $1 billion. But the company also reported a net loss in the quarter of $344 million, or 98 cents a share. In the year-earlier period, it reported net income of $513 million, or $1.45 a share.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Latest news on BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES IN
07:41aBAUSCH HEALTH : Offers FY19 Projections
DJ
07:29aBAUSCH HEALTH : reports $344M Q4 loss, revenue edges lower
AQ
07:07aBAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
07:01aBAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. : Announces Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2018 Resul..
PR
02/19ETON PHARMACEUTICALS : Bausch Health Acquires Eton Pharmaceuticals' EM-100 Inves..
AQ
02/18BAUSCH HEALTH : Provides Update for DUOBRII Filing
AQ
02/15BAUSCH HEALTH : Provides Update For DUOBRII Filing
AQ
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 504 M
EBIT 2018 3 199 M
Net income 2018 -3 345 M
Debt 2018 23 756 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,83x
EV / Sales 2019 3,69x
Capitalization 8 838 M
Technical analysis trends BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 18,5 $
Spread / Average Target -27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph C. Papa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul S. Herendeen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerzy Janeczko Head-Information Technology
Calvin W. Roberts Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert N. Power Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC32.28%8 838
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.68%363 918
PFIZER-2.86%247 080
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.82%235 233
NOVARTIS7.14%228 721
MERCK AND COMPANY3.70%206 054
