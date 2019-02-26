Log in
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC

(BHC)
Bausch Health : to Acquire Certain Assets of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

02/26/2019

By Stephen Nakrosis

Bausch Health Companies on Tuesday said it was selected as the successful bidder to acquire certain assets of Synergy Pharmaceuticals, which voluntary filed for bankruptcy last December.

Synergy said the deal was for approximately $195 million in cash and the assumption of certain assumed liabilities.

Synergy confirmed the previously announced agreement with Bausch was designated as the highest and best offer for Synergy's assets, including all rights to Trulance, dolcanatide and related intellectual property.

The auction scheduled for Feb. 26 didn't go forward, Synergy said, as no party submitted a higher and better bid. Synergy said it expects the agreement with Bausch to get approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on March 1, and the proposed sale will be completed shortly thereafter.

"As we continue to transform Bausch Health, we are now pivoting to offense with research investments and strategic acquisitions that augment our core businesses. We are excited to acquire the assets of Synergy, which we believe will strategically enhance our Salix Pharmaceuticals business and supplement our organic growth in gastroenterology," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and chief executive of Bausch Health.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC -1.17% 30.48 Delayed Quote.22.14%
SYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS INC -16.33% 0.2009 Delayed Quote.110.80%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 492 M
EBIT 2019 3 163 M
Net income 2019 69,1 M
Debt 2019 22 563 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,62x
EV / Sales 2020 3,31x
Capitalization 8 179 M
Technical analysis trends BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 18,5 $
Spread / Average Target -21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph C. Papa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul S. Herendeen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerzy Janeczko Head-Information Technology
Calvin W. Roberts Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert N. Power Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC22.14%8 179
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.85%362 719
PFIZER-1.58%249 864
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.56%238 007
NOVARTIS8.52%232 594
MERCK AND COMPANY5.20%209 018
