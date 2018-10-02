Log in
Bausch's Ortho Dermatologics : Studies Demonstrate Efficacy of Plaque Psoriasis Drug

10/02/2018 | 02:36pm CEST

By Michael Dabaie

Bausch Health Cos. Inc.'s (BHC) Ortho Dermatologics said Tuesday that in two Phase 3 randomized controlled trials Bryhali Lotion was consistently more effective than vehicle in achieving treatment success for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Bryhali Lotion is an investigational potent to superpotent corticosteroid. By week eight, 36.5% in Study 1 and 38.4% in Study 2 of Bryhali patients had achieved treatment success, compared to 8.1% and 12% of patients receiving vehicle. At four weeks post treatment, no rebound of symptoms was observed in patients using Bryhali Lotion, the company said. The results were published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.

The company said Bryhali Lotion was also found to be well-tolerated, with a similar number of patients in the Bryhali Lotion and vehicle groups reporting adverse events.

Bausch shares were down 0.2% premarket.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

