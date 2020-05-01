Log in
Bavarian Nordic A/S : Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

05/01/2020 | 09:54am EDT

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 1, 2020 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) has today received information about the following transactions of the company's shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Laurence de Moerlooze

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Bavarian Nordic A/S

b)

LEI

2138006JCDVYIN6INP51

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Restricted Stock Units

DK0015998017

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 149.28

12,976

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

12,976

DKK 1,937,057.28

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-05-01

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and has been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an investigational Ebola vaccine, licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 27 / 2020

Published on May 01, 2020, 15:23 CET

Disclaimer

Bavarian Nordic A/S published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 13:53:07 UTC
