Bavarian Nordic A/S : Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such
0
07/05/2020 | 03:54pm EDT
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 3, 2020 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) has today received information about the following transactions of the company's shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.
The transactions concern grant of restricted stock units as part of the remuneration of the board of directors as adopted at the ordinary general meeting.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Gerard van Odijk
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
LEI
2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 0
1,976
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,976
DKK 0
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-07-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Anders Gersel Pedersen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Deputy Chairman of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
LEI
2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 0
1,185
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,185
DKK 0
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-07-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Erik G. Hansen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
LEI
2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 0
790
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
790
DKK 0
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-07-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Peter Kürstein
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
LEI
2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 0
790
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
790
DKK 0
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-07-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Frank Verwiel
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
LEI
2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 0
790
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
790
DKK 0
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-07-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Elizabeth McKee Anderson
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
LEI
2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 0
790
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
790
DKK 0
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-07-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Anne Louise Eberhard
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)
LEI
2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 0
790
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
790
DKK 0
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-07-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS®, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX® and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE®. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines Rabipur®/RabAvert® against rabies and Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.