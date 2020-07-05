Bavarian Nordic A/S : Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 3, 2020 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) has today received information about the following transactions of the company's shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

The transactions concern grant of restricted stock units as part of the remuneration of the board of directors as adopted at the ordinary general meeting.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gerard van Odijk 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Restricted Stock Units DK0015998017 b) Nature of the transaction Grant c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 1,976 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1,976 DKK 0 e) Date of the transaction 2020-07-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anders Gersel Pedersen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Deputy Chairman of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Restricted Stock Units DK0015998017 b) Nature of the transaction Grant c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 1,185 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1,185 DKK 0 e) Date of the transaction 2020-07-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Erik G. Hansen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Restricted Stock Units DK0015998017 b) Nature of the transaction Grant c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 790 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 790 DKK 0 e) Date of the transaction 2020-07-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Kürstein 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Restricted Stock Units DK0015998017 b) Nature of the transaction Grant c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 790 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 790 DKK 0 e) Date of the transaction 2020-07-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Frank Verwiel 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Restricted Stock Units DK0015998017 b) Nature of the transaction Grant c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 790 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 790 DKK 0 e) Date of the transaction 2020-07-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Elizabeth McKee Anderson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Restricted Stock Units DK0015998017 b) Nature of the transaction Grant c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 790 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 790 DKK 0 e) Date of the transaction 2020-07-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anne Louise Eberhard 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Restricted Stock Units DK0015998017 b) Nature of the transaction Grant c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 790 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 790 DKK 0 e) Date of the transaction 2020-07-03 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS®, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX® and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE®. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines Rabipur®/RabAvert® against rabies and Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contacts

Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43

US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 40 / 2020

Published on July 03, 2020, 21:00 CET