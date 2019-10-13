Log in
BaWang International : CHANGE IN AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT UNDER THE COMPANIES ORDINANCE

10/13/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited

霸王國際(集團)控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01338)

CHANGE IN AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT

UNDER THE COMPANIES ORDINANCE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Shum Sui On ("Mr. Shum"), an authorised representative to accept on behalf of the Company service of process and notices under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Process Agent"), has resigned his position with effect from 3 October 2019.

Mr. Shum has confirmed to the Board that he has no disagreement with the Board, and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board further announces that Mr. CHEN Zheng He, an executive Director of the Company, has been appointed to replace Mr. Shum as the Process Agent with effect from 3 October 2019.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Shum for his contributions to the Company during his tenure of service.

By order of the Board

BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited

WONG Sin Yung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 13 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. CHEN Qiyuan, Mr. CHEN Zheng He and Mr. WONG Sin Yung, and three independent non-executive directors, namely Dr. NGAI Wai Fung, Mr. CHEUNG Kin Wing and Dr. WANG Qi.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited published this content on 13 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2019 10:10:10 UTC
