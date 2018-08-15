Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BaWang International : Date of board meeting (in PDF)

08/15/2018 | 02:41am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited 霸王國際(集團)控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01338)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 31 August 2018 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and considering the declaration of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited

WONG Sin Yung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 15 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. CHEN Qiyuan, Mr. CHEN Zheng He and Mr. WONG Sin Yung, and three independent non-executive directors, namely Dr. NGAI Wai Fung, Mr. CHEUNG Kin Wing and Dr. WANG Qi.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 00:40:07 UTC
