BaWang International : Date of board meeting (in PDF)

BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited 霸王國際(集團)控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01338)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 31 August 2018 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and considering the declaration of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited

WONG Sin Yung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 15 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. CHEN Qiyuan, Mr. CHEN Zheng He and Mr. WONG Sin Yung, and three independent non-executive directors, namely Dr. NGAI Wai Fung, Mr. CHEUNG Kin Wing and Dr. WANG Qi.

