BaWang International : INSIDE INFORMATION - DIVIDEND POLICY (in PDF)

BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

DIVIDEND POLICY

This announcement is made by BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company hereby announces that the board of directors (the "Board") has approved and adopted a dividend policy (the "Dividend Policy"). According to the Dividend Policy, the decision to declare a dividend or a distribution will be at the discretion of the Board. The Company intends to declare dividends to shareholders semi-annually in an aggregate amount per year not exceeding 30% of the anticipated consolidated net annual profits and may declare special dividends from time to time in addition to interim or final dividends. In deciding whether to propose a dividend and in determining the dividend amount, the Board shall take into account (including but not limited to) the Group's operations and earnings, development needs, cash flow, financial condition, capital and other reserve requirements and surplus, contractual and financial restrictions and any other conditions or factors which the Board considers relevant and having regard to the directors' fiduciary duties. While sharing the profit with shareholders, the Company shall also maintain sufficient reserves to ensure the implementation of the Group's strategy for development.

The payment of dividend is also subject to any restrictions under the laws of Cayman Islands, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, the laws of Hong Kong, the memorandum and articles of association of the Company and those laws, regulations and memorandum and articles of association to which the subsidiaries of the Group are subject.

The Divided Policy will continue to be reviewed from time to time and there can be no assurance that a dividend will be proposed or declared in any specific periods.

BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

