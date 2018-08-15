Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  BaWang International (Group) Holding Ltd    1338   KYG090381032

BAWANG INTERNATIONAL (GROUP) HOLDING LTD (1338)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BaWang International : PROFIT WARNING (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 02:46pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited 霸王國際(集團)控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01338)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors of BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders and the potential investors of the Company that based on the Board's preliminary review of the currently available information, it is expected that the Group will record a net operating loss ranging approximately from RMB14.0 million to RMB15.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 ("1H2018") as compared to a net operating profit of approximately RMB1.1 million for the same period in 2017 ("1H2017").

The expected net operating loss in 1H2018 was primarily attributable to the following factors: (1) a decrease in other income because the Group ceased to receive research and development subsidies from the PRC government, (2) an increase in the Group's selling and distribution expenses (such as sales promotions and marketing) due to increased efforts by the Group to promote its brands and to distribute its products through the online channel, and (3) an increase in the costs of direct labour and packaging materials. The Group's net operating loss was partially offset by an increase in revenue in 1H2018 as compared to 1H2017.

The information contained in this announcement is based on the preliminary review of the currently available information, which has not been reviewed by the Company's auditors or its audit and risk management committee. The actual results of the Group for 1H2018 may be different from the disclosure in this announcement. Further information on the Group's results and performance for the 1H2018 is expected to be released on 31 August 2018 and the related interim report will be published and dispatched to the shareholders in accordance with the requirements under the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are therefore advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited

CHEN Qiyuan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. CHEN Qiyuan, Mr. CHEN Zheng He and Mr. WONG Sin Yung, and three independent non-executive directors, namely Dr. NGAI Wai Fung, Mr. CHEUNG Kin Wing and Dr. WANG Qi.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 12:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAWANG INTERNATIONAL (GROU
02:46pBAWANG INTERNATIONAL : PROFIT WARNING (in PDF)
PU
02:41aBAWANG INTERNATIONAL : Date of board meeting (in PDF)
PU
07/16BAWANG INTERNATIONAL : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING (in PDF)
PU
06/22BAWANG INTERNATIONAL : Supply and Delivery of Grocery Items for Supplemental Fee..
AQ
06/05BAWANG INTERNATIONAL : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT UPDATE ON STATUS OF THE WINDING UP..
PU
06/01BAWANG INTERNATIONAL : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 1 June..
PU
05/29BAWANG INTERNATIONAL : Development / Improvement of Bpp 1
AQ
05/03BAWANG INTERNATIONAL : Spam Development Winong Village Kec. Onion
AQ
04/27BAWANG INTERNATIONAL : Procurement of Onion Seeds
AQ
04/27BAWANG INTERNATIONAL : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
More news
Chart BAWANG INTERNATIONAL (GROUP) HOLDING LTD
Duration : Period :
BaWang International (Group) Holding Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Zheng He Chen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Qi Yuan Chen Chairman
Sin Yung Wong CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Wai Fung Ngai Independent Non-Executive Director
Kin Wing Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAWANG INTERNATIONAL (GROUP) HOLDING LTD-12.00%136
KIMBERLY-CLARK-8.76%38 601
UNICHARM CORP12.26%18 598
ESSITY AB (PUBL)-0.95%17 350
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD-23.73%10 076
SVENSKA CELLULOSA11.48%7 180
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.