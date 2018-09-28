Baxter International : Collaborates with University of Southern California Center for Body Computing to Advance Digital Health Solutions

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, announced today a collaboration with the University of Southern California (USC) Center for Body Computing (CBC) to research and develop innovative digital solutions designed to help save and sustain lives. The association will bring together leaders from USC and Baxter who will evaluate access to and quality of care in patient populations, and to advance creative, technology-driven approaches to better serve patients and clinicians in the hospital and beyond.

“Baxter has a long history of innovation in healthcare, and we see digital health providing an opportunity to significantly improve patient outcomes as well as enhance our technology offerings,” said Sumant Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president, chief science and technology officer, Baxter. “We are confident that together with USC CBC, we can further integrate digital capabilities to advance care in a way that supports our mission and growth objectives.”

As a USC CBC member, Baxter joins a diverse list of leading companies, non-profit organizations and government agencies working to modernize healthcare, and will participate in today’s 12th Annual Body Computing Conference, which features the theme, “The Decline of Healthcare, The Rise of Lifecare.”

“We are grateful to work with companies like Baxter, who share our passion for applying innovative thinking and inventive technology to bring real-world healthcare solutions to market,” said Leslie Saxon, M.D., founder and executive director, USC Center for Body Computing. “Together with our network of experts, we look forward to helping advance digital health solutions to improve health outcomes and increase efficiencies.”

Under terms of the agreement, Baxter and USC CBC will develop a strategic plan focused on open innovation around the continuum of care, explore additional strategic business collaborations and develop potential software solutions. Additional details of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About USC Center for Body Computing

The USC Center for Body Computing is the digital health innovation center for the Keck Medicine of USC medical enterprise. Collaborating with inventors, strategists, designers, investors and visionaries from health care, entertainment and technology, the USC CBC serves as a national leader on digital health and wearable technology. Founded in 2006 by Leslie Saxon, a trained USC cardiologist, the CBC was one of the nation's first academically-based centers to focus on digital health solutions. Dr. Saxon, an internationally renowned digital health guru has spoken at TEDMED, SXSW, WIRED international conferences as well as participates on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory group on global medical app regulations and recently participated in the Bipartisan Policy Center panel discussion on medical apps and health IT cybersecurity. She was recognized as the nation's "Most Tech Savvy Doctor" by Rock Health. For more information about the USC CBC: uscbodycomputing.org

