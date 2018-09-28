Baxter International : Collaborates with University of Southern California Center for Body Computing to Advance Digital Health Solutions

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products
company, announced today a collaboration with the University of Southern
California (USC) Center for Body Computing (CBC) to research and develop
innovative digital solutions designed to help save and sustain lives.
The association will bring together leaders from USC and Baxter who will
evaluate access to and quality of care in patient populations, and to
advance creative, technology-driven approaches to better serve patients
and clinicians in the hospital and beyond.
“Baxter has a long history of innovation in healthcare, and we see
digital health providing an opportunity to significantly improve patient
outcomes as well as enhance our technology offerings,” said Sumant
Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president, chief science and
technology officer, Baxter. “We are confident that together with USC
CBC, we can further integrate digital capabilities to advance care in a
way that supports our mission and growth objectives.”
As a USC CBC member, Baxter joins a diverse list of leading companies,
non-profit organizations and government agencies working to modernize
healthcare, and will participate in today’s 12th Annual Body
Computing Conference, which features the theme, “The Decline of
Healthcare, The Rise of Lifecare.”
“We are grateful to work with companies like Baxter, who share our
passion for applying innovative thinking and inventive technology to
bring real-world healthcare solutions to market,” said Leslie Saxon,
M.D., founder and executive director, USC Center for Body Computing.
“Together with our network of experts, we look forward to helping
advance digital health solutions to improve health outcomes and increase
efficiencies.”
Under terms of the agreement, Baxter and USC CBC will develop a
strategic plan focused on open innovation around the continuum of care,
explore additional strategic business collaborations and develop
potential software solutions. Additional details of the agreement were
not disclosed.
About Baxter
Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading
portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical
products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical
intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the
healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies
and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees
worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical
breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative
healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and
follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
About USC Center for Body Computing
The USC Center for Body Computing is the digital health innovation
center for the Keck Medicine of USC medical enterprise. Collaborating
with inventors, strategists, designers, investors and visionaries from
health care, entertainment and technology, the USC CBC serves as a
national leader on digital health and wearable technology. Founded in
2006 by Leslie Saxon, a trained USC cardiologist, the CBC was one of the
nation's first academically-based centers to focus on digital health
solutions. Dr. Saxon, an internationally renowned digital health guru
has spoken at TEDMED, SXSW, WIRED international conferences as well as
participates on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory group on
global medical app regulations and recently participated in the
Bipartisan Policy Center panel discussion on medical apps and health IT
cybersecurity. She was recognized as the nation's "Most Tech Savvy
Doctor" by Rock Health. For more information about the USC CBC: uscbodycomputing.org
