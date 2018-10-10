Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Baxter International    BAX

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL (BAX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Baxter International : and ASPEN Launch 'Smart PN' Tools to Reinforce Appropriate Use of Parenteral Nutrition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 02:23pm CEST

PDF

Deerfield, Ill. and Silver Spring, Md. - October 10, 2018

Today the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), an organization which drives the science and practice of clinical nutrition, and Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), a global leader in clinical nutrition, launched an educational video series on the appropriate use of parenteral nutrition (PN), as part of the organizations' 'SmartPN' collaboration to help reduce clinical malnutrition that was announced last year.

PN represents a notable achievement of modern medicine, offering a life-sustaining option to patients who cannot get adequate oral or enteral nutrition. However, many patients, especially those in the acute and critical care settings, are not getting the therapy they need.

'Based on the latest AHRQreport, malnutrition occurs among 8.1 percent of non-maternal, non-neonatal hospitalized patients in the United States2,' said Peggi Guenter, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN, FASPEN, senior director of clinical practice, quality and advocacy, ASPEN. 'Adult hospitalizations with a diagnosis of malnutrition have a longer length of stay, higher cost, higher rate of readmissions, and up to 5 times the likelihood of death, compared with other adult inpatient stays3. For many of these patients, PN can be a viable treatment. That's why we created these tools and we are so grateful to Baxter for partnering with us on this project.'

This four-part video series will reinforce among clinicians the value of PN and how to use it safely and appropriately:

  • Part I: PN Appropriateness: The General Approach
  • Part II: The Role of Supplemental Parenteral Nutrition
  • Part III: Avoiding Overfeeding and Glucose Control Management
  • Part IV: Venous Catheter Selection, Care, and Complication Prevention

'At Baxter, we are committed to advancing clinical nutrition and finding better ways to provide appropriate care. We are happy to partner with ASPEN on these needed tools and resources that can help clinicians feed their patients safely and appropriately with PN,' said Mary Russell, MS, RDN, LDN, FAND, medical science liaison, Baxter, and president, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Details and access to the videos are available on www.nutritioncare.org/smartpn. As part of the SmartPN initiative, there is a free care pathway that provides steps and online resources on PN and a 'PN 101' video.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.comand follow us on Twitter,LinkedInand Facebook.

About ASPEN

The American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition(ASPEN) is dedicated to improving patient care by advancing the science and practice of nutrition support therapy and metabolism. Founded in 1976, ASPEN is an interdisciplinary organization whose members are involved in the provision of clinical nutrition therapies, including parenteral and enteral nutrition. With more than 6,500 members from around the world, ASPEN is a community of dietitians, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, physicians, scientists, students and other health professionals from every facet of nutrition support clinical practice, research and education. For more information about ASPEN, please visit www.nutritioncare.org.

Baxter is a registered trademark of Baxter International Inc.

1 Barrett ML, Bailey MK, Owens PL. Non-maternal and Non-neonatal Inpatient Stays in the United States Involving Malnutrition, 2016. ONLINE. August 30, 2018. U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. Available: www.hcup-us.ahrq.gov/reports.jsp.

2 Ibid.

3Ibid.

Disclaimer

Baxter International Inc. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 12:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAXTER INTERNATIONAL
02:23pBAXTER INTERNATIONAL : and ASPEN Launch 'Smart PN' Tools to Reinforce Appropriat..
PU
02:02pBAXTER INTERNATIONAL : and ASPEN Launch “SmartPN” Tools to Reinforce..
BU
10/04BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : to Present at the 27th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Co..
BU
10/03BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Collaborates with University of Southern California Cente..
AQ
10/02BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : and Mayo Clinic Announce Collaboration to Establish Renal..
BU
10/01BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. : - New Data on Floseal Surgical Hemostat Quantifies C..
AQ
10/01BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Announces U.S. FDA Clearance of Altapore Bioactive Bone G..
AQ
09/29FUTURE INNOVATIONS OF INFUSION THERA : including Key Players Baxter Internationa..
AQ
09/28BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : FDA approves Baxters Altapore bioactive bone graft for po..
AQ
09/28BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Collaborates with University of Southern California Cente..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08Medical device makers in the red 
10/02DIVIDEND GROWTH 50 : Double-Digit Divvy Dollar Dandy! 
09/28Baxter collaborates with USC CBC to advance digital health solutions 
09/26FDA clears new use for Baxter's Altapore bone graft 
09/21Gritstone Oncology Prepares Final Terms For IPO 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 204 M
EBIT 2018 1 924 M
Net income 2018 1 491 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,95%
P/E ratio 2018 28,14
P/E ratio 2019 23,72
EV / Sales 2018 3,48x
EV / Sales 2019 3,30x
Capitalization 38 991 M
Chart BAXTER INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Baxter International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAXTER INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 79,6 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José E. Almeida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Pleau Vice President-Operations
James K. Saccaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul E. Martin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sumant Ramachandra Chief Science & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL13.44%38 991
MEDTRONIC PLC18.85%129 906
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY53.46%27 387
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS5.17%25 824
TERUMO CORP28.81%23 286
HOYA CORPORATION13.38%21 968
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.