Baxter International : to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors

12/21/2018 | 10:16pm CET

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time.

To access the call, dial (844) 886-1929 (domestic) or (225) 239-4663 (international). Please dial into the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start for the operator to connect you. The Conference ID is 5056779.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through Baxter’s website at www.baxter.com. The conference call will be recorded by Baxter and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Baxter’s permission.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 089 M
EBIT 2018 1 889 M
Net income 2018 1 545 M
Debt 2018 330 M
Yield 2018 1,11%
P/E ratio 2018 22,01
P/E ratio 2019 20,76
EV / Sales 2018 3,04x
EV / Sales 2019 2,90x
Capitalization 33 355 M
Managers
NameTitle
José E. Almeida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Pleau Vice President-Operations
James K. Saccaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul E. Martin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sumant Ramachandra Senior VP, Chief Science & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL-0.91%33 355
MEDTRONIC PLC11.33%120 740
HOYA CORPORATION14.79%22 558
TERUMO CORP14.22%20 942
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-15.66%20 759
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY-10.99%15 819
