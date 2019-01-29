Baxter International : to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products
company, will present at the8th Annual SVB Leerink Global
Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, February 28, 2019.
Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present
at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation, can be accessed at www.baxter.com
and will be available for reply through May 24, 2019.
About Baxter
Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading
portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical
products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical
intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the
healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies
and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees
worldwide are now building upon the company’ rich heritage of medical
breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative
healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and
follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and
Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005926/en/