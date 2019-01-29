Log in
Baxter International : to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

01/29/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will present at the8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation, can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for reply through May 24, 2019.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’ rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
