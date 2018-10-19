Baxter International : to Showcase Critical Care Innovation at the 2018 European Society of Intensive Care Medicine Congress

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products
company, will highlight its latest innovations in critical care at the
2018 European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM) congress in
Paris from Oct. 20-24. The company will also sponsor two symposia to
address top issues facing critical care clinicians: reducing IV infusion
medication programming errors and innovation in continuous renal
replacement therapy (CRRT) and extracorporeal removal of inflammatory
mediators in sepsis management.
“There are extensive unmet needs among patients and clinicians in the
intensive care unit (ICU), which is the reason we are committed to
innovating care in this area,” said Giuseppe Accogli, senior vice
president and president of Baxter’s Global Businesses. “From infusion
systems and IV medications to specific clinical nutrition formulas,
advanced technology for blood purification and more, Baxter aims to
continue to provide a cutting-edge portfolio of products that will allow
us to partner with clinicians to confidently deliver accurate and
effective treatments.”
The latest products from Baxter’s Acute Therapies, Clinical Nutrition
and Medication Delivery businesses include:
-
The PrisMax system – Baxter’s next-generation device for CRRT
and organ support therapies is designed to improve the simplicity,
accuracy and efficiency of therapy delivery. Baxter intends to
commercially launch PrisMax in more than 19 countries
across Europe.
-
The oXiris 3-in-1 set – With its
expanded indication to remove excessive levels of cytokines,
endotoxin and other inflammatory mediators from a patient’s blood, oXiris
is the first blood purification set that can be used simultaneously in
CRRT and sepsis management. Available today in 36 countries, Baxter
expects to launch the set in 30 additional countries in early 2019.
-
Olimel 7.6% – As Baxter’s latest addition to its
industry-leading Olimel portfolio of parenteral nutrition formulas, Olimel
7.6% combines a high protein formulation with low glucose content,
resulting in the lowest energy to protein ratio currently available in
a standardized, triple-chamber bag.1,2,3,4Currently
approved in Canada, Baxter expects a global launch in 2019.
-
The Evo IQ Infusion System with Dose IQ Safety Software
– This state-of-the-art volumetric infusion system incorporates proven Dose
IQ safety software to help protect more infusions, delivers
intuitive clinical workflows to help optimize clinician efficiency,
and has exclusive integration with Baxter’s One Set technology – which
allows clinicians to switch between gravity and pump applications
without changing sets, to help save nursing time and reduce
opportunities for touch contamination. Baxter announced
CE marking and approval in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia
and New Zealand in August, and plans for additional regulatory
submissions in countries around the world.
-
GNaK – Intended to increase and expand options for patients,
this balanced solution contains glucose (a source of calories) and
electrolytes to support normal body functions, as well as bicarbonate
precursors that promote balance of acids and bases in the blood. GNaK
is intended for use in patients unable to eat or drink normally,
especially during the stabilization and de-escalation phases of IV
therapy, which are focused on organ support once a patient is
recovering. GNaK is currently registered in Sweden, with a
pending application for registration in the European Union.
“Baxter is dedicated to developing and delivering new, innovative
products to help advance treatment for patients, especially in the ICU
where every minute and every decision matters,” said Cristiano Franzi,
senior vice president and president, Europe, Middle East and Africa,
Baxter. “This dedication spans our areas of expertise, allowing us to
serve as a strong partner to critical care practitioners across Europe.”
Addressing Key Topics in Critical Care
Baxter is also committed to advancing discussion around critical topics
and issues, and will sponsor two congress symposia, open to attendees as
well as interested viewers via live-stream:
-
“The Safety Dance – Proactively Reducing IV Medication Errors in
Critical Care” – On Monday, Oct. 22 from 12:30 – 14:00, experts
will discuss medication errors in IV therapy and the impact on patient
safety; how technology can help reduce those errors and improve
safety; as well as the barriers to implementing drug error reduction
technology and how they can be overcome. A live stream of the symposia
can be accessed here.
-
“Innovation in CRRT and Sepsis Management” – On Tuesday, Oct.
23 from 12:30 – 14:00, this session will look at extracorporeal
removal of inflammatory mediators in sepsis management as well as the
evolution of CRRT and how the therapy can continue to advance in the
future. Both oXiris and PrisMax will be key topics. A
live stream of the symposia can be accessed here.
Congress attendees are invited to view and learn more about these
products and Baxter’s overall commitment to the ICU by visiting the
Baxter booth throughout the event, #2.16.
About Baxter
Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading
portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical
products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical
intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the
healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies
and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees
worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical
breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative
healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and
follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Rx Only. For safe and proper use of these devices, refer to the
full Instructions for Use or Operator’s Manual.
Important Safety Information
Therapeutic indications: OLIMEL (amino acids WITH electrolytes,
dextrose, lipids) or (amino acids, dextrose, lipids) is indicated for
parenteral nutrition for adults when oral or enteral nutrition is
impossible, insufficient or contraindicated. Geriatrics: There are no
known differences in safety and effectiveness of parenteral nutrition
formulations in the adult population based upon age. Pediatrics: There
have been no studies performed in the pediatric population.
Contraindications: The use of OLIMEL is contra-indicated in the
following populations/situations: Known hypersensitivity to egg, soybean
products, olive products or any of the active substances, excipients, or
components of the container. Known allergy to corn or corn products
since the products contain corn-derived dextrose, patients with acute
renal failure and without undergoing renal replacement therapy, patients
with severe liver failure or hepatic coma, congenital abnormalities of
amino acid metabolism, severe hyperlipidemia or severe disorders of
lipid metabolism characterized by hypertriglyceridemia,
hypertriglyceridemia-associated acute pancreatitis, severe
hyperglycemia. Additional contraindications specific to OLIMEL
formulations with electrolytes: hyperkalemia, hypercalcaemia,
hyperphosphatemia, hypernatremia, hypermagnesemia, ceftriaxone must not
be administered simultaneously with intravenous calcium-containing
solutions, including OLIMEL, through the same infusion line (e.g. via
Y-site) because of the risk of precipitation of ceftriaxone-calcium salt.
This release includes forward-looking statements concerning PrisMax,
oXiris, Olimel 7.6%, Evo IQ, Dose IQ and GNaK, including potential
benefits associated with their use and information about planned
commercial launches. The statements are based on assumptions about many
important factors, including the following, which could cause actual
results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking
statements: satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements; actions
of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; product
quality, manufacturing or supply, or patient safety issues; changes in
law and regulations; and other risks identified in Baxter's most recent
filing on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, all of which are available on
Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to update its
forward-looking statements.
Baxter, PrisMax, oXiris, EVO IQ, Dose IQ, Olimel and GNaK are trademarks
of Baxter International Inc.
