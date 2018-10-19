Baxter International : to Showcase Critical Care Innovation at the 2018 European Society of Intensive Care Medicine Congress

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will highlight its latest innovations in critical care at the 2018 European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM) congress in Paris from Oct. 20-24. The company will also sponsor two symposia to address top issues facing critical care clinicians: reducing IV infusion medication programming errors and innovation in continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) and extracorporeal removal of inflammatory mediators in sepsis management.

“There are extensive unmet needs among patients and clinicians in the intensive care unit (ICU), which is the reason we are committed to innovating care in this area,” said Giuseppe Accogli, senior vice president and president of Baxter’s Global Businesses. “From infusion systems and IV medications to specific clinical nutrition formulas, advanced technology for blood purification and more, Baxter aims to continue to provide a cutting-edge portfolio of products that will allow us to partner with clinicians to confidently deliver accurate and effective treatments.”

The latest products from Baxter’s Acute Therapies, Clinical Nutrition and Medication Delivery businesses include:

The PrisMax system – Baxter’s next-generation device for CRRT and organ support therapies is designed to improve the simplicity, accuracy and efficiency of therapy delivery. Baxter intends to commercially launch PrisMax in more than 19 countries across Europe.

set – With its expanded indication to remove excessive levels of cytokines, endotoxin and other inflammatory mediators from a patient’s blood, is the first blood purification set that can be used simultaneously in CRRT and sepsis management. Available today in 36 countries, Baxter expects to launch the set in 30 additional countries in early 2019. Olimel 7.6% – As Baxter’s latest addition to its industry-leading Olimel portfolio of parenteral nutrition formulas, Olimel 7.6% combines a high protein formulation with low glucose content, resulting in the lowest energy to protein ratio currently available in a standardized, triple-chamber bag. 1,2,3,4 Currently approved in Canada, Baxter expects a global launch in 2019.

– As Baxter’s latest addition to its industry-leading Olimel portfolio of parenteral nutrition formulas, combines a high protein formulation with low glucose content, resulting in the lowest energy to protein ratio currently available in a standardized, triple-chamber bag. Currently approved in Canada, Baxter expects a global launch in 2019. The Evo IQ Infusion System with Dose IQ Safety Software – This state-of-the-art volumetric infusion system incorporates proven Dose IQ safety software to help protect more infusions, delivers intuitive clinical workflows to help optimize clinician efficiency, and has exclusive integration with Baxter’s One Set technology – which allows clinicians to switch between gravity and pump applications without changing sets, to help save nursing time and reduce opportunities for touch contamination. Baxter announced CE marking and approval in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand in August, and plans for additional regulatory submissions in countries around the world.

“Baxter is dedicated to developing and delivering new, innovative products to help advance treatment for patients, especially in the ICU where every minute and every decision matters,” said Cristiano Franzi, senior vice president and president, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Baxter. “This dedication spans our areas of expertise, allowing us to serve as a strong partner to critical care practitioners across Europe.”

Addressing Key Topics in Critical Care

Baxter is also committed to advancing discussion around critical topics and issues, and will sponsor two congress symposia, open to attendees as well as interested viewers via live-stream:

“The Safety Dance – Proactively Reducing IV Medication Errors in Critical Care” – On Monday, Oct. 22 from 12:30 – 14:00, experts will discuss medication errors in IV therapy and the impact on patient safety; how technology can help reduce those errors and improve safety; as well as the barriers to implementing drug error reduction technology and how they can be overcome. A live stream of the symposia can be accessed here.

– On Monday, Oct. 22 from 12:30 – 14:00, experts will discuss medication errors in IV therapy and the impact on patient safety; how technology can help reduce those errors and improve safety; as well as the barriers to implementing drug error reduction technology and how they can be overcome. A live stream of the symposia can be accessed here. “Innovation in CRRT and Sepsis Management” – On Tuesday, Oct. 23 from 12:30 – 14:00, this session will look at extracorporeal removal of inflammatory mediators in sepsis management as well as the evolution of CRRT and how the therapy can continue to advance in the future. Both oXiris and PrisMax will be key topics. A live stream of the symposia can be accessed here.

Congress attendees are invited to view and learn more about these products and Baxter’s overall commitment to the ICU by visiting the Baxter booth throughout the event, #2.16.

About Baxter

Rx Only. For safe and proper use of these devices, refer to the full Instructions for Use or Operator’s Manual.

Important Safety Information

Therapeutic indications: OLIMEL (amino acids WITH electrolytes, dextrose, lipids) or (amino acids, dextrose, lipids) is indicated for parenteral nutrition for adults when oral or enteral nutrition is impossible, insufficient or contraindicated. Geriatrics: There are no known differences in safety and effectiveness of parenteral nutrition formulations in the adult population based upon age. Pediatrics: There have been no studies performed in the pediatric population.

Contraindications: The use of OLIMEL is contra-indicated in the following populations/situations: Known hypersensitivity to egg, soybean products, olive products or any of the active substances, excipients, or components of the container. Known allergy to corn or corn products since the products contain corn-derived dextrose, patients with acute renal failure and without undergoing renal replacement therapy, patients with severe liver failure or hepatic coma, congenital abnormalities of amino acid metabolism, severe hyperlipidemia or severe disorders of lipid metabolism characterized by hypertriglyceridemia, hypertriglyceridemia-associated acute pancreatitis, severe hyperglycemia. Additional contraindications specific to OLIMEL formulations with electrolytes: hyperkalemia, hypercalcaemia, hyperphosphatemia, hypernatremia, hypermagnesemia, ceftriaxone must not be administered simultaneously with intravenous calcium-containing solutions, including OLIMEL, through the same infusion line (e.g. via Y-site) because of the risk of precipitation of ceftriaxone-calcium salt.

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning PrisMax, oXiris, Olimel 7.6%, Evo IQ, Dose IQ and GNaK, including potential benefits associated with their use and information about planned commercial launches. The statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements; actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; product quality, manufacturing or supply, or patient safety issues; changes in law and regulations; and other risks identified in Baxter's most recent filing on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, all of which are available on Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Baxter, PrisMax, oXiris, EVO IQ, Dose IQ, Olimel and GNaK are trademarks of Baxter International Inc.

