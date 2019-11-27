Log in
BAXTER SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Baxter International Inc. - BAX

11/27/2019 | 07:31pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 24, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 21, 2019, and October 23, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Baxter and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bax/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 24, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Baxter and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 24, 2019, the Company disclosed that it did not expect to file its 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019 on time due to an internal investigation “into certain intra-Company transactions undertaken for the purpose of generating foreign exchange gains or losses…[that] resulted in certain misstatements in the Company’s previously reported non-operating income related to net foreign exchange gains” and that it anticipated restating its financial statements to correct the misstatements.

This news caused the price of Baxter’s shares to decline, injuring shareholders.

The case is Silverman v. Baxter International Inc., et al., 1:19-cv-07786.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
