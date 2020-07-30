Baxter International : 2Q Sales Fall Amid Delays in Medical Care

By Matt Grossman

Baxter International Inc. on Thursday reported a lower second-quarter profit, citing a decline in demand for some of its products amid lower rates of hospital admissions and elective surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Deerfield, Ill.-based company, which makes health-care devices, reported a second-quarter profit of $246 million, or 48 cents a share, compared with a profit of $313 million, or 60 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Baxter's profit was 64 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast an adjusted profit of 70 cents a share in the second quarter.

Sales were $2.72 billion, down from $2.83 billion in the same period a year earlier. Analysts had forecast revenue of $2.87 billion.

Sales in the company's medication-delivery, pharmaceuticals and advanced-surgery businesses were lower as people delayed seeking medical treatment and elective surgery for non-Covid-19 health problems during the public-health crisis. There was growth in the company's acute-therapies segment, which includes products that have been used to treat people who have Covid-19.

