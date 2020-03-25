Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Baxter International Inc.    BAX

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(BAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baxter International : Advanced acquires Tikit from BT Group plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 05:38am EDT

  • Fifth acquisition in twelve months, and first sizable deal since BC investment in August 2019

  • Demonstrates Advanced's focus on growing professional services expertise

  • BT's divestment of Tikit is further demonstration of its ongoing transformation programme

25 March 2020 -LONDON- Today, Advanced announced that it has acquired Tikit, a global legal, accounting and professional services software business, from BT Group plc. This is the company's fifth acquisition in twelve months - and it reinforces Advanced's ambition to become the number one provider of business software solutions in the UK whilst simultaneously extending its global footprint.

Tikit is a British-headquartered business that focuses its solutions around four key business challenges for professional services firms: Practice and Case Management; Time and Billing; Document Lifecycle; and Marketing and Business Development. Across each of these areas, Tikit provides a connected environment comprising its proprietary software complemented by applications from long-standing partners, to create integrated and specialised solutions.

Tikit broadens the market opportunity for Advanced solutions to include the top 100 to 200 UK law firms, being complementary to Advanced's existing presence within small to medium sized firms. It also expands Advanced's operations in North America, Australia and EMEA.

This marks Advanced's first sizeable acquisition since August 2019, when the Company received an investment from funds advised by BC Partners, with Vista Equity Partners continuing as an investor. This investment is already underpinning the delivery of Advanced's growth plans by further supporting acquisitions and product innovation. It follows the strategic acquisition of CareWorks in November 2019.

'The professional services sector, in particular the legal market, is a strategic growth priority for us,' comments Gordon Wilson, CEO of Advanced. 'This sector is an increasingly enthusiastic adopter of sophisticated technology and we have worked hard to innovate and develop valuable solutions that they require.

'This acquisition will enhance our ability to provide innovative and specialist software solutions to meet clients' needs - now and into the future. Tikit has a strong and growing customer base and is highly complementary to us, so we are thrilled to add its technology and people to the growing Advanced family.'

The divestment of Tikit aligns with BT's ongoing transformation programme and strategy of focusing on converged connectivity and services, with further investments in both its fixed and mobile networks such as full fibre and 5G.

Gerry McQuade, CEO of BT's Enterprise unit, said: 'With BT's renewed focus on investing in our core business, the time is right for a new owner to maximise Tikit's full potential. Our colleagues at Tikit have been a valued part of BT for the past seven years and I wish them every success for the future within Advanced. Today's announcement is the next exciting chapter for Tikit, which is poised for further growth as part of Advanced given its extensive industry expertise and scale across enterprise software.'

Simon Hill, CEO of Tikit, said: 'We are excited to see Tikit enter a new phase as part of the Advanced family. As part of Advanced, Tikit will have access to software and development expertise together with extensive industry knowledge, taking the business to a new level of growth. The breadth of products and expertise that Advanced brings will provide a great opportunity for Tikit customers to gain access to a wider range of specialist technology, helping them to unlock their business potential.'

-ENDS-

Note to editors

About Advanced

We are the third largest British software and services company in the UK. We help organisations create the right digital foundations that drive productivity, insight and innovation - all while remaining safe, secure and compliant.

We enable our customers to achieve increased efficiencies, savings and growth opportunities through focused, right-first-time software solutions that evolve with the changing needs of their business and the markets they operate in.

Our solutions for both commercial and public sector organisations simplify business challenges and deliver immediate value, positively impacting millions of people's lives.

We have a strong track record in helping our customers journey to the Cloud. We manage private, public and hybrid Cloud environments as well as deliver sector specific Cloud-based solutions and services. We are certified partners with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft, and have achieved the highest levels of accreditations.

Our Cloud solutions are used by organisations of all shapes and sizes including Highways England, Performing Rights Society (PRS) and Aspire Furniture

www.oneadvanced.com

Disclaimer

BT Group plc published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 09:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
05:38aBAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Advanced acquires Tikit from BT Group plc
PU
03/20BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Director Declaration
PU
03/19BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Bt agrees sale of selected operations in latam
PU
03/17BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Reports 4Q Adjusted Earnings Growth, Higher Sales
DJ
03/17BAXTER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/17BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
03/17BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results, Comple..
BU
03/17BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
03/17BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. : Slide show results
CO
03/17BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. : SEC Filing 8K
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 706 M
EBIT 2020 2 271 M
Net income 2020 1 691 M
Debt 2020 1 980 M
Yield 2020 1,25%
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,37x
EV / Sales2021 3,13x
Capitalization 37 488 M
Chart BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Baxter International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 90,75  $
Last Close Price 73,91  $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José E. Almeida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James K. Saccaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul E. Martin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sumant Ramachandra Senior VP, Chief Science & Technology Officer
John D. Forsyth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.61%37 488
MEDTRONIC PLC-29.18%107 682
HOYA CORPORATION-2.44%27 764
TERUMO CORPORATION-0.06%22 117
DEXCOM, INC.7.99%21 635
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-37.60%19 278
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group