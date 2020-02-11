Log in
Baxter International : BT Mobile Launches Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 5G and S20+ 5G Pre-Order

02/11/2020 | 04:13pm EST

  • Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 5G and S20+ 5G now available to pre-order on BT.com/mobile

  • Customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G can claim a pair of wireless Galaxy Buds+ earphones

  • BT Mobile's 5G service is available in 50 towns and cities across the UK

BT has announced that Samsung's latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 5G and Galaxy S20+ 5G, are available to pre-order from today on BT Mobile.

The hotly anticipated handset range is the culmination of more than a decade of S series innovation. The incredible display gives users the ability to experience every moment in full, edge-to-edge clarity that's ideal for streaming the highest resolution entertainment as well as watching BT Sport. And with incredible ultra-wide cameras, the S20 series give BT customers infinite ways to get creative and the ability to capture the entire scene. BT's 5G network is now available across 50 towns and cities across the UK.

The Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 5G and S20+ 5G are available on a range of price plans from BT. BT Broadband customers receive a £5 discount on all monthly plans for the new Samsung smartphones. Plans for existing BT Broadband customers include:

  • The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G for £10 upfront on a £64 per month plan with 30GB of data and unlimited UK minutes and texts. Customers who pre-order the smartphone before 8th March 2020, can claim a free pair of wireless Samsung Galaxy Buds+

  • The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for £10 upfront on a £60 per month plan with 30GB of data and unlimited UK minutes and texts

  • The Samsung Galaxy S20 for just £10 upfront on a £55 per month plan with 30GB of data and unlimited UK minutes and texts

Customers who order one of the new 5G Samsung Galaxy smartphones will receive BT's fastest 5G speeds and inclusive access to the BT Sport app for the duration of their plan. BT's 5G service provides a more reliable experience and higher speeds even in crowded areas at peak times - allowing customers to video call, stream and download without interruption at train stations, concerts and stadiums.

With BT Mobile, customers have total control over their bill, thanks to its simple tools to manage spending, including a monthly spend cap, a cap for spending while abroad, text notifications when at 80% and 100% of data limits and the BT Mobile app to monitor exact usage and allowance.

For more details of all BT's price plans and terms and conditions, customers should visit BT.com/mobile.

BT Group plc published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 21:12:12 UTC
