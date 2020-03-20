Baxter International : Director Declaration

20 March 2020

BT GROUP PLC

NOTIFICATION UNDER LISTING RULE 9.6.13

BT Group plc announces the following details in respect of Sir Ian Cheshire, who was appointed as a non-executive director of BT Group plc on 16 March 2020, and Sara Weller CBE, who will join as a non-executive director of BT Group plc on or around 16 July 2020.

Directorships of publicly quoted companies in the last five years:

Director and Company Appointed Resigned Sir Ian Cheshire Barclays Bank UK plc 03 April 2017 - Barclays Bank plc 03 April 2017 01 April 2018 Barclays plc 03 April 2017 - Menhaden plc 03 October 2014 - Debenhams plc 14 January 2016 10 January 2019, prior to a Company Voluntary Arrangement in May 2019 Whitbread plc 01 February 2011 21 September 2017 Sara Weller CBE Bank of Scotland plc 01 February 2012 - HBOS plc 01 February 2012 - Lloyds Bank plc 01 February 2012 - Lloyds Banking Group plc 01 February 2012 - United Utilities Group plc 01 March 2012 -

There is no additional information to disclose in respect of Listing Rule 9.6.13 for Sir Ian Cheshire or Sara Weller CBE.





