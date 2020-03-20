Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Baxter International Inc.    BAX

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(BAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baxter International : Director Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 06:43am EDT
Director Declaration

Released : 20 March 2020

RNS Number : 9817G
BT Group PLC
20 March 2020

20 March 2020

BT GROUP PLC

NOTIFICATION UNDER LISTING RULE 9.6.13

BT Group plc announces the following details in respect of Sir Ian Cheshire, who was appointed as a non-executive director of BT Group plc on 16 March 2020, and Sara Weller CBE, who will join as a non-executive director of BT Group plc on or around 16 July 2020.

Directorships of publicly quoted companies in the last five years:

Director and Company

Appointed

Resigned

Sir Ian Cheshire

Barclays Bank UK plc

03 April 2017

-

Barclays Bank plc

03 April 2017

01 April 2018

Barclays plc

03 April 2017

-

Menhaden plc

03 October 2014

-

Debenhams plc

14 January 2016

10 January 2019, prior to a Company Voluntary Arrangement in May 2019

Whitbread plc

01 February 2011

21 September 2017

Sara Weller CBE

Bank of Scotland plc

01 February 2012

-

HBOS plc

01 February 2012

-

Lloyds Bank plc

01 February 2012

-

Lloyds Banking Group plc

01 February 2012

-

United Utilities Group plc

01 March 2012

-

There is no additional information to disclose in respect of Listing Rule 9.6.13 for Sir Ian Cheshire or Sara Weller CBE.




This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
RDNKKKBDCBKKQNB

Disclaimer

BT Group plc published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 10:42:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
06:43aBAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Director Declaration
PU
03/19BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Bt agrees sale of selected operations in latam
PU
03/17BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Reports 4Q Adjusted Earnings Growth, Higher Sales
DJ
03/17BAXTER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/17BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
03/17BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results, Comple..
BU
03/17BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
03/16BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Bt group plc board changes
PU
03/12BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : COVID-19 update
PU
03/12BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : BT launches new Security Advisory Services practice
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 703 M
EBIT 2020 2 271 M
Net income 2020 1 691 M
Debt 2020 1 980 M
Yield 2020 1,18%
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,56x
EV / Sales2021 3,31x
Capitalization 39 648 M
Chart BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Baxter International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 91,65  $
Last Close Price 78,17  $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José E. Almeida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Pleau Senior Vice President-Operations
James K. Saccaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul E. Martin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sumant Ramachandra Senior VP, Chief Science & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.52%39 648
MEDTRONIC PLC-30.17%106 168
HOYA CORPORATION2.89%31 027
TERUMO CORPORATION-0.59%22 758
DEXCOM, INC.-12.61%18 890
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-40.45%18 399
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group