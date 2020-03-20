Baxter International : Director Declaration

BT Group plc announces the following details in respect of Sir Ian Cheshire, who was appointed as a non-executive director of BT Group plc on 16 March 2020, and Sara Weller CBE, who will join as a non-executive director of BT Group plc on or around 16 July 2020.
Directorships of publicly quoted companies in the last five years:
Director and Company
Appointed
Resigned
Sir Ian Cheshire
Barclays Bank UK plc
03 April 2017
-
Barclays Bank plc
03 April 2017
01 April 2018
Barclays plc
03 April 2017
-
Menhaden plc
03 October 2014
-
Debenhams plc
14 January 2016
10 January 2019, prior to a Company Voluntary Arrangement in May 2019
Whitbread plc
01 February 2011
21 September 2017
Sara Weller CBE
Bank of Scotland plc
01 February 2012
-
HBOS plc
01 February 2012
-
Lloyds Bank plc
01 February 2012
-
Lloyds Banking Group plc
01 February 2012
-
United Utilities Group plc
01 March 2012
-
There is no additional information to disclose in respect of Listing Rule 9.6.13 for Sir Ian Cheshire or Sara Weller CBE.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.