Baxter International : Estimates Full-Year Profit Lower Than Wall Street Forecast

By Matt Grossman

Baxter International Inc. issued full-year guidance on Thursday that included an adjusted-profit forecast lower than analysts were anticipating for 2020.

The Deerfield, Ill.-based health-care-equipment company said its 2020 sales would be between 1% lower and 1% higher than last year's. It forecast a profit for the year of $2.40 a share to $2.50 a share, and an adjusted profit of $3 a share to $3.10 a share.

Analysts had estimated a full-year adjusted profit of $3.30 a share, according to FactSet.

Baxter said its forecast assumed sequential improvement in hospital visits and surgical volumes, albeit below last year's levels.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com