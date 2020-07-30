Log in
Baxter International : Estimates Full-Year Profit Lower Than Wall Street Forecast

07/30/2020 | 07:50am EDT

By Matt Grossman

Baxter International Inc. issued full-year guidance on Thursday that included an adjusted-profit forecast lower than analysts were anticipating for 2020.

The Deerfield, Ill.-based health-care-equipment company said its 2020 sales would be between 1% lower and 1% higher than last year's. It forecast a profit for the year of $2.40 a share to $2.50 a share, and an adjusted profit of $3 a share to $3.10 a share.

Analysts had estimated a full-year adjusted profit of $3.30 a share, according to FactSet.

Baxter said its forecast assumed sequential improvement in hospital visits and surgical volumes, albeit below last year's levels.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 715 M - -
Net income 2020 1 564 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,4x
Yield 2020 1,02%
Capitalization 46 167 M 46 167 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,04x
EV / Sales 2021 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 74,3%
Managers
NameTitle
José E. Almeida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James K. Saccaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul E. Martin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sumant Ramachandra Senior VP, Chief Science & Technology Officer
John D. Forsyth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.8.50%46 167
ABBOTT LABORATORIES18.03%181 342
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.98%132 413
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.63%81 763
DEXCOM, INC.95.25%40 890
HOYA CORPORATION1.29%37 764
