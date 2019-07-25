Log in
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(BAX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 07/25 02:21:10 pm
85.7000 USD   +2.11%
08:12aBAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Falls Short of Analysts' 2Q Earnings Estimates
DJ
07:27aBAXTER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:25aBAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Baxter International : Falls Short of Analysts' 2Q Earnings Estimates

07/25/2019 | 08:12am EDT

By Michael Tobin

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) reported that net income and revenue remained the same as last year's second quarter as the company saw a 1% decrease in sales in U.S. sales.

The provider of dialysis products had $343 million in net income, or 66 cents a share, compared with 63 cents a share at this time last year. Analysts polled by FactSet estimated earnings of 75 cents a share.

Baxter reported $2.84 billion in sales, the same as last year's quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet estimated sales of $2.79 billion.

The company guided sales growth of 3% to 4% for the third quarter and estimated earnings at 75 cents to 78 cents a share.

Write to Michael Tobin at michael.tobin@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 225 M
EBIT 2019 2 039 M
Net income 2019 1 566 M
Debt 2019 1 090 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 28,3x
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,91x
EV / Sales2020 3,85x
Capitalization 42 818 M
Chart BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Baxter International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 84,17  $
Last Close Price 83,93  $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José E. Almeida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Pleau Vice President-Operations
James K. Saccaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul E. Martin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sumant Ramachandra Senior VP, Chief Science & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.27.51%42 818
MEDTRONIC PLC11.71%137 241
HOYA CORPORATION29.55%29 232
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS20.35%25 770
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY31.39%22 014
TERUMO CORP-48.49%21 519
