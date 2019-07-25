Baxter International : Falls Short of Analysts' 2Q Earnings Estimates

By Michael Tobin

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) reported that net income and revenue remained the same as last year's second quarter as the company saw a 1% decrease in sales in U.S. sales.

The provider of dialysis products had $343 million in net income, or 66 cents a share, compared with 63 cents a share at this time last year. Analysts polled by FactSet estimated earnings of 75 cents a share.

Baxter reported $2.84 billion in sales, the same as last year's quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet estimated sales of $2.79 billion.

The company guided sales growth of 3% to 4% for the third quarter and estimated earnings at 75 cents to 78 cents a share.

