BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

BAX
Baxter International : Gets NYSE Notice Regarding 10-Q Filing

11/22/2019 | 06:17pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Medical specialties company Baxter International Inc. (BAX) on Friday said it was notified by the New York Stock Exchange that it was no longer in compliance with the exchange's rules.

Baxter said the exchange sent the notice due to the company's failure to file a Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Sept. 30 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Under the exchange's rules, Baxter has until May 20, 2020 to file the required report, the company said.

Baxter also said the notice "has no immediate effect on the listing of the company's stock on the NYSE or on any of the company's outstanding bonds."

Baxter previously disclosed it had "began an investigation into certain intra-company transactions undertaken for the purpose of generating foreign exchange gains or losses. The Audit Committee of the company's board of directors is overseeing the investigation with the assistance of independent, experienced external advisers."

Baxter said it would be unable to file its 10-Q form until the investigation was completed.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

