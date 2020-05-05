Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Baxter International Inc.    BAX

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(BAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baxter International : Increases Dividend and Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 08:46am EDT

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, today announced an increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend to a rate of $0.245 per share of common stock. This represents an approximately 11% increase over the previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.22 per share. Baxter’s Board of Directors declared the dividend payable on July 1, 2020, to stockholders of record as of June 5, 2020. The indicated annual dividend rate is now $0.98 per share of common stock.

“Baxter’s disciplined capital allocation strategy is focused on driving innovation and increased access for patients, growth for the business, and enhanced value for our investors,” said José (Joe) E. Almeida, chairman and chief executive officer. “The company’s ongoing transformation has strengthened our financial position and allowed us to annually increase our quarterly dividend rate for the fifth straight year.”

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning the company’s capital allocation, which currently includes the issuance of quarterly dividends. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many factors and it is possible that Baxter’s annual dividend payout rate may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated annual indicative dividend described herein. For information about some of the risks and important factors that could affect Baxter’s future results, financial condition and liquidity, see Baxter’s most recent filing on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, all of which are available on Baxter’s website. Baxter does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by the federal securities laws.

Baxter is a registered trademark of Baxter International Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
08:46aBAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Increases Dividend and Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/03Sustainable ETF Tries an Active Approach -- Journal Report
DJ
04/30BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
04/30BAXTER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
04/30BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/27BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : to Present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conferenc..
BU
04/27BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. : quaterly earnings release
04/23BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : to Present at the Virtual BofA Securities 2020 Health Car..
BU
04/23BAXTER : Oxiris Blood Purification Filter Gets FDA Emergency Approval for Covid-..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 709 M
EBIT 2020 2 174 M
Net income 2020 1 615 M
Debt 2020 1 064 M
Yield 2020 1,05%
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,91x
EV / Sales2021 3,63x
Capitalization 44 696 M
Chart BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Baxter International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 95,70  $
Last Close Price 87,84  $
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José E. Almeida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James K. Saccaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul E. Martin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sumant Ramachandra Senior VP, Chief Science & Technology Officer
John D. Forsyth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.4.37%44 696
MEDTRONIC PLC-16.03%127 503
HOYA CORPORATION-3.39%33 917
DEXCOM, INC.61.15%31 538
TERUMO CORPORATION-2.88%24 268
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-23.79%24 027
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group