Baxter International : Launches Sharesource 2.0 Telehealth Platform to Support Greater Clinical Insights and Personalized Peritoneal Dialysis Care

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global innovator in renal care,
announced today the launch of the Sharesource 2.0 clinical portal
to give healthcare providers greater insights to their patients’ home
peritoneal dialysis (PD) treatments, while offering improved clinic
workflow. Healthcare providers will now receive more comprehensive
patient treatment summaries from the remote patient management platform,
including trending ultrafiltration data, so they can make better
informed and more timely treatment decisions.
Sharesource, the most widely adopted telehealth platform globally
for home dialysis, has helped manage more than 7 million PD treatments
in more than 40 countries. Supporting its broad adoption, there is
growing evidence the remote patient management technology assists
healthcare providers with early detection and intervention of catheter
issues1,2,3,4, peritonitis5, and adherence-related6,7,8
complications, which can lead to reduced hospitalizations9.
“While the global patient population requiring dialysis is growing, the
number of clinicians and their resources are not increasing,” says Laura
Angelini, general manager, Baxter’s Renal Care business. “For this
reason, we are committed to transforming renal care through meaningful
innovations like Sharesource that support better care options for
both clinicians and patients.”
Sharesource 2.0 features a new clinical dashboard that provides:
-
A more comprehensive patient treatment summary to enable faster
clinical insights
-
Trending total ultrafiltration data to help make informed decisions
about treatment effectiveness
-
Improved workflow to triage and review patient dashboards faster
In a recent independent, observational study, “Longitudinal Experience
with Remote Monitoring for Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Patients,” in Nephron
Clinical Practice, 2019, researchers described how the PD center at
San Bortolo Hospital (Vicenza, Italy) altered its clinical practice
following the implementation of remote patient management with Sharesource.
The study observed 43 patients using Baxter’s HomeChoice Claria
with Sharesource over a one-year period, compared to a historical
control (42 patients on automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) without Sharesource).
They found prescription changes for patients managed with Sharesource nearly
doubled, while night alarms and in-person visits were significantly
reduced. Further findings indicated remote patient management supports
significant time savings—approximately 105 hours per year—for the
physicians and nurses collectively at the San Bortolo Hospital. This
suggests remote patient management can achieve time and cost savings for
providers and patients by allowing for a more personalized therapy
regime and early detection and resolution of technical problems.
The Sharesource 2.0 update is live on Baxter’s Amia and HomeChoice
Claria APD systems across Europe, Canada, Latin America and the
United States, and will be live later this year across Asia where Kaguya
and HomeChoice Claria are available.
About Peritoneal Dialysis
People living with end-stage renal disease require dialysis treatment or
a kidney transplant to stay alive. PD therapy is typically managed by
patients in their home, at a time of day that is convenient for them. It
works by cleaning the blood of toxins and removing extra fluid through
the body’s peritoneal cavity.
About Baxter
Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading
portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical
products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical
intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the
healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies
and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees
worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical
breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative
healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com
and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Rx Only. For safe and proper use of the devices mentioned
herein, refer to the complete instructions in the Operator's Manual.
This release includes forward-looking statements concerning Amia,
HomeChoice Claria, Kaguya and Sharesource,
including anticipated availability and potential benefits associated
with their use. The statements are based on assumptions about many
important factors, including the following, which could cause actual
results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking
statements: satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements; actions
of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; product
quality, manufacturing or supply, or patient safety issues; changes in
law and regulations; and other risks identified in Baxter's most recent
filing on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, all of which are available on
Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to update its
forward-looking statements.
Baxter, Amia, HomeChoice Claria, Kaguya and Sharesource
are registered trademarks of Baxter International Inc.
