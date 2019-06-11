Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Baxter International Inc.    BAX

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(BAX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Baxter International : Launches Sharesource 2.0 Telehealth Platform to Support Greater Clinical Insights and Personalized Peritoneal Dialysis Care

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 08:34am EDT

  • Enhancements designed to give healthcare providers access to more comprehensive treatment data and improve clinic workflow
  • New study further supports value of remote patient management technology to personalize dialysis treatments, reduce alarms and in-person visits, while saving clinicians and patients significant time

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global innovator in renal care, announced today the launch of the Sharesource 2.0 clinical portal to give healthcare providers greater insights to their patients’ home peritoneal dialysis (PD) treatments, while offering improved clinic workflow. Healthcare providers will now receive more comprehensive patient treatment summaries from the remote patient management platform, including trending ultrafiltration data, so they can make better informed and more timely treatment decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005570/en/

Baxter launches the Sharesource 2.0 clinical portal to give healthcare providers greater insights to ...

Baxter launches the Sharesource 2.0 clinical portal to give healthcare providers greater insights to their patients’ home peritoneal dialysis treatments, while offering improved clinic workflow. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sharesource, the most widely adopted telehealth platform globally for home dialysis, has helped manage more than 7 million PD treatments in more than 40 countries. Supporting its broad adoption, there is growing evidence the remote patient management technology assists healthcare providers with early detection and intervention of catheter issues1,2,3,4, peritonitis5, and adherence-related6,7,8 complications, which can lead to reduced hospitalizations9.

“While the global patient population requiring dialysis is growing, the number of clinicians and their resources are not increasing,” says Laura Angelini, general manager, Baxter’s Renal Care business. “For this reason, we are committed to transforming renal care through meaningful innovations like Sharesource that support better care options for both clinicians and patients.”

Sharesource 2.0 features a new clinical dashboard that provides:

  • A more comprehensive patient treatment summary to enable faster clinical insights
  • Trending total ultrafiltration data to help make informed decisions about treatment effectiveness
  • Improved workflow to triage and review patient dashboards faster

In a recent independent, observational study, “Longitudinal Experience with Remote Monitoring for Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Patients,” in Nephron Clinical Practice, 2019, researchers described how the PD center at San Bortolo Hospital (Vicenza, Italy) altered its clinical practice following the implementation of remote patient management with Sharesource.

The study observed 43 patients using Baxter’s HomeChoice Claria with Sharesource over a one-year period, compared to a historical control (42 patients on automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) without Sharesource). They found prescription changes for patients managed with Sharesource nearly doubled, while night alarms and in-person visits were significantly reduced. Further findings indicated remote patient management supports significant time savings—approximately 105 hours per year—for the physicians and nurses collectively at the San Bortolo Hospital. This suggests remote patient management can achieve time and cost savings for providers and patients by allowing for a more personalized therapy regime and early detection and resolution of technical problems.

The Sharesource 2.0 update is live on Baxter’s Amia and HomeChoice Claria APD systems across Europe, Canada, Latin America and the United States, and will be live later this year across Asia where Kaguya and HomeChoice Claria are available.

About Peritoneal Dialysis

People living with end-stage renal disease require dialysis treatment or a kidney transplant to stay alive. PD therapy is typically managed by patients in their home, at a time of day that is convenient for them. It works by cleaning the blood of toxins and removing extra fluid through the body’s peritoneal cavity.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Rx Only. For safe and proper use of the devices mentioned herein, refer to the complete instructions in the Operator's Manual.

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning Amia, HomeChoice Claria, Kaguya and Sharesource, including anticipated availability and potential benefits associated with their use. The statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements; actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; product quality, manufacturing or supply, or patient safety issues; changes in law and regulations; and other risks identified in Baxter's most recent filing on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, all of which are available on Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Baxter, Amia, HomeChoice Claria, Kaguya and Sharesource are registered trademarks of Baxter International Inc.

1   Jiménez S & Condia J. Abstract presented at 17th ISPD congress. Vancouver (Canada). 2018. [P-337]
2 Garcia I, et al. Abstract presented at 13th Euro-PD congress. Dublin (Ireland). 2017. [P-63]
3 Jotterand Drepper V, et al. Abstract presented at ASN Kidney Week congress. Chicago (US). 2016. [SA-PO023]
4 Rojas-Diaz M, et al. Abstract presented at ASN Kidney Week congress. New Orleans (US). 2017. [PUB344]
5 Gomez R, et al. Abstract presented at 13th Euro-PD congress. Dublin (Ireland). 2017. [P-222]
6 Jiménez S & Condia J. Abstract presented at 17th ISPD congress. Vancouver (Canada). 2018. [P-229]
7 Firanek C, et al. Abstract presented at 54th ERA-EDTA congress. Madrid (Spain). 2017. [MP557]
8 Jotterand Drepper V, et al. Perit Dial Int. 2018; 38:76–78; 10. Rojas-Diaz M & Ramos A. Abstract presented at ASN Kidney Week congress. New Orleans (US). 2017. [TH-PO859]
9 Rivera A, et al. Abstract presented at ASN Kidney Week congress. San Diego (US). 2018. [FR-PO683]


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
08:34aBAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Launches Sharesource 2.0 Telehealth Platform to Support G..
BU
06/06BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/04BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Foundation Commits $2 Million+ to Operation Smile Care Ce..
BU
05/28BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Announces New Research on 3-in-1 Oxiris Set for CRRT and ..
BU
05/15BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
05/10BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
05/09BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : to Conduct Fixed Income Investor Presentations
BU
05/08BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
05/07BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Named a 'Best Company For Multicultural Women' by Working..
PU
05/07BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 15.8%
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 212 M
EBIT 2019 2 055 M
Net income 2019 1 568 M
Finance 2019 19,6 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 26,71
P/E ratio 2020 22,18
EV / Sales 2019 3,53x
EV / Sales 2020 3,33x
Capitalization 39 579 M
Chart BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Baxter International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 82,9 $
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José E. Almeida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Pleau Vice President-Operations
James K. Saccaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul E. Martin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sumant Ramachandra Senior VP, Chief Science & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.18.76%37 732
MEDTRONIC PLC7.46%125 127
HOYA CORPORATION22.95%26 026
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS17.34%23 408
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY50.42%22 667
TERUMO CORP-47.33%21 458
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About