Baxter International : Recognized as One of 2019 'Best Companies for Dads' by Working Mother

10/10/2019 | 12:53pm EDT

Baxter also recently named one of Working Mother’s 2019 ‘100 Best Companies’

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, today announced that it has been named to Working Mother magazine’s 2019 ‘Best Companies for Dads’ list for the first time. Baxter is focused on creating a positive and supportive work environment for all working parents and continues to expand on paternity and gender-neutral parental leave and flexible schedules.

"We’re honored to be named one of the ‘Best Companies for Dads’ and recognized as an inclusive company for working parents and caregivers,” said José (Joe) E. Almeida, chairman and chief executive officer. “As a working father myself, I know the importance of advancing a culture that supports all employees through major life events and day-to-day family commitments, while also providing rewarding career opportunities.”

Working Mother’s ‘Best Companies for Dads’ list was determined based on data collected from the 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies Annual Application in the areas of paternity leave, adoption leave, surrogacy and fertility benefits, phase-back-to-work programs, childcare options, and employee-resource groups for men.

Tejas Kheradiya, father of two boys, and head of Finance for Baxter’s U.S. Hospital Products organization, salutes the company’s workplace flexibility. “Baxter gives me the flexibility I need to be an active and present dad.”

In September, Baxter was recognized by Working Mother as one of the 2019 ‘100 Best Companies.’ “We offer so many programs for expecting parents and support for growing families. We have networking and mentoring opportunities, and I think we as a company truly understand the need for flexibility more than ever before,” says Heather Wechet, vice president in Human Resources and Baxter's Working Mom of the Year.

Baxter has been recognized by multiple organizations for its Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) practices. Most recently, the company was named a 2019 ‘Best Company for Multicultural Women’ by Working Mother magazine and a ‘Top Company for Executive Women’ by the National Association for Female Executives. The company continues to be featured on Forbes’ ‘America’s Best Employers for Diversity’ and ‘America’s Best Employers’ lists, with an additional 2019 ranking on the ‘America’s Best Employers for Women’ list. Additionally, Baxter has consistently received a top score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index. The company has also received numerous regional and country-specific recognitions across the globe.

More information on Baxter’s global D&I work can be found here.

About Working Mother Methodology

The 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies application includes more than 400 questions on leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility policies and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them. To determine the ‘Best Companies for Dads’ list, the Working Mother Research Institute examined the application’s answers to questions related to fathers. Read more about the companies on Working Mother magazine’s 2019 ‘Best Companies for Dads’ list and 2019 ‘100 Best Companies’.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Baxter is a registered trademark of Baxter International Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
