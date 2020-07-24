Baxter International : , VIPUN Medical Working to Commercialize Gastric Monitoring System

Log in
07/24/2020 | 09:35am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Baxter International Inc. and VIPUN Medical, a company developing technology solutions to help improve medical nutrition, said they are in an agreement to commercialize the VIPUN Gastric Monitoring System.

The system measures stomach motility to help clinicians identify enteral feeding intolerance. The technology is designed to help address malnutrition in the intensive care unit and support clinical decision-making, the companies said.

Baxter will support clinical studies for regulatory approval in markets worldwide and gain global distribution rights.

The companies didn't disclose additional terms of the agreement.

Enteral feeding intolerance is a serious problem among patients in the ICU, the companies said. About four in 10 patients in the ICU will experience EFI, which often leads to inadequate amounts of nutrition delivered to the patient and contributes to their malnutrition risk, the companies said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 706 M - -
Net income 2020 1 564 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 284 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,1x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 45 536 M 45 536 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Baxter International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 95,81 $
Last Close Price 89,49 $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José E. Almeida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James K. Saccaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul E. Martin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sumant Ramachandra Senior VP, Chief Science & Technology Officer
John D. Forsyth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.7.02%45 536
ABBOTT LABORATORIES16.07%178 335
MEDTRONIC PLC-14.88%129 529
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.27%80 671
DEXCOM, INC.92.01%38 786
HOYA CORPORATION1.15%37 025
