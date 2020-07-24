Baxter International : , VIPUN Medical Working to Commercialize Gastric Monitoring System

By Michael Dabaie

Baxter International Inc. and VIPUN Medical, a company developing technology solutions to help improve medical nutrition, said they are in an agreement to commercialize the VIPUN Gastric Monitoring System.

The system measures stomach motility to help clinicians identify enteral feeding intolerance. The technology is designed to help address malnutrition in the intensive care unit and support clinical decision-making, the companies said.

Baxter will support clinical studies for regulatory approval in markets worldwide and gain global distribution rights.

The companies didn't disclose additional terms of the agreement.

Enteral feeding intolerance is a serious problem among patients in the ICU, the companies said. About four in 10 patients in the ICU will experience EFI, which often leads to inadequate amounts of nutrition delivered to the patient and contributes to their malnutrition risk, the companies said.

