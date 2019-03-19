Baxter International : and bioMérieux Announce Collaboration to Improve Identification and Treatment of Acute Kidney Injury

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global leader in acute care, and
bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro
diagnostics, announced an agreement to develop future biomarkers with
the goal to rapidly identify and inform treatment of acute kidney injury
(AKI). The announcement was made at the International Symposium on
Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (ISICEM) this week.
“We’re committed to improving outcomes for critically ill patients
across the continuum of care, which includes identifying opportunities
to diagnose AKI earlier so a patient can receive the best therapy,” said
Reaz Rasul, general manager of Baxter’s Acute Therapies business. “By
working with the team at bioMérieux, we’ll be able to combine their
expertise in diagnostics with our experience in bringing the latest
medical advancements to the ICU.”
“As a leader in pioneering diagnostic solutions, we’re looking forward
to collaborating with Baxter to address the important challenges in
critical care medicine such as AKI. In order to accomplish this, the
team at the recently-acquired Astute Medical is committed to the
development of additional high medical value biomarkers for improved
patient care,” said Mark Miller, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical
Officer at bioMérieux.
AKI is a sudden decrease in kidney function over a period of hours to
days, often the result of illness, trauma or infection. The sudden loss
of kidney function leads to the accumulation of toxins and fluid in the
blood that, if left untreated, may lead to death. The most severe stage
of AKI requires renal replacement therapy (“dialysis”) to replace the
function of the kidneys. AKI is an increasingly common complication of
acute illnesses in intensive care units and hospitals and early
diagnosis is critical.1,2,3
Additional details about the agreement were not disclosed.
About bioMérieux
Pioneering Diagnostics
A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for over
55 years, bioMérieux is present in 43 countries and serves more than 160
countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2018,
revenues reached €2.4 billion, with over 90% of sales outside of France.
bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software,
services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to
improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are
mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases and some critical
illnesses. Its diagnostic solutions are also used for detecting
microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.
bioMérieux
is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.
Symbol: BIM – ISIN
Code: FR0013280286
Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP
Corporate
website: www.biomerieux.com.
Investor website: www.biomerieux-finance.com
About Baxter
Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading
portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical
products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical
intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the
healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies
and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees
worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical
breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative
healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and
follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
This release includes forward-looking statements concerning the
development of AKI related biomarkers through a new collaboration
between Baxter and bioMérieux. The statements are based on
assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which
could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the
forward-looking statements: satisfaction of regulatory and other
requirements; actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental
authorities; product quality, manufacturing or supply, or patient safety
issues; changes in law and regulations; and other risks identified in
Baxter's most recent filing on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, all of
which are available on Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to
update its forward-looking statements.
Baxter is a registered trademark of Baxter International Inc.
1 Siew ED, Davenport A: The growth of acute kidney injury: a
rising tide or just closer attention to detail? Kidney Int 2015;87:46-61.
2
O'Connor ME, Kirwan CJ, Pearse RM, Prowle JR: Incidence and associations
of acute kidney injury after major abdominal surgery. Intensive Care Med
2016;42:521-530.
3 Susantitaphong P, Cruz DN, Cerda J,
Abulfaraj M, Alqahtani F, Koulouridis I, Jaber BL: World incidence of
AKI: a meta-analysis. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol 2013;8:1482-1493.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005874/en/