Baxter International : to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors

06/11/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time.

To access the call, dial (844) 886-1929 (domestic) or (225) 239-4663 (international). Please dial into the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start for the operator to connect you. The Conference ID is 2089733.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through Baxter’s website at www.baxter.com. The conference call will be recorded by Baxter and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Baxter’s permission.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
