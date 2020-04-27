Baxter International : to Present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Log in
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(BAX)
04/27/2020

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 via webcast. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through November 15, 2020.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
