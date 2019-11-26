Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Baxter International Inc.    BAX

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(BAX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Baxter International, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 05:13pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Baxter International, Inc. (“Baxter” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BAX) common stock between February 21, 2019 and October 23, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Baxter investors have until January 24, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Baxter investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On October 24, 2019, the Company disclosed certain misstatements in Baxter’s non-operating income for fiscal years 2014 through 2018 related to net foreign exchange gains. Baxter also disclosed that it began an investigation regarding “certain intra-company transactions undertaken for the purpose of generating foreign exchange gains or losses,” which had used a foreign exchange rate convention that was “not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and enabled intra-company transactions to be undertaken after the related exchange rates were already known.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.87, or roughly 10%, to close at $79.08 per share on October 24, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain intra-Company transactions, undertaken for the purpose of generating foreign exchange gains and losses, used foreign exchange rate conventions that were not in accordance with GAAP and enabled intra-Company transactions to be undertaken after the related exchange rates were already known; (2) that the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (3) that as a result, the Company’s financial statements were misstated and would likely require correction or amendment; (4) that due to the Company’s internal investigation, Baxter would not be able to file its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2019, with the SEC on Form 10-Q in a timely manner; and (5) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business and operations lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Baxter common stock, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
05:13pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
11:56aBAXTER INTERNATIONAL : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securit..
BU
11:52aThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ba..
BU
08:06aBAXTER INTERNATIONAL ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class ..
BU
11/25KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Files A Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Ag..
PR
11/25BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : ROSEN, A GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Continues its Investigation of ..
BU
11/25BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing
AQ
11/22BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Gets NYSE Notice Regarding 10-Q Filing
DJ
11/22BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued..
AQ
11/22BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 281 M
EBIT 2019 2 066 M
Net income 2019 1 577 M
Debt 2019 1 540 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 26,8x
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,85x
EV / Sales2020 3,67x
Capitalization 41 886 M
Chart BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Baxter International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 90,22  $
Last Close Price 82,04  $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José E. Almeida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Pleau Senior Vice President-Operations
James K. Saccaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul E. Martin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sumant Ramachandra Senior VP, Chief Science & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.24.64%41 886
MEDTRONIC PLC21.83%149 827
HOYA CORPORATION54.33%33 639
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS39.88%29 841
TERUMO CORPORATION-36.42%26 205
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY32.77%21 916
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group