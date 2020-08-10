Bay Area Gold : (1)EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE PROPOSED CAPITAL REORGANISATION AND CHANGE IN BOARD LOT SIZE; AND (2)ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERSION PRICE OF THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Bay Area Gold Group Limited

灣區黃金集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1194)

EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE PROPOSED CAPITAL REORGANISATION AND CHANGE IN BOARD LOT SIZE; AND ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERSION PRICE

OF THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

References are made to the circular of Bay Area Gold Group Limited (the "Company") dated 21 July 2020 (the "Circular") and poll results announcement of the special general meeting of the Company dated 6 August 2020. Unless otherwise defined, terms defined in the Circular shall have the same meanings when used in this announcement.

CAPITAL REORGANISATION

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent to the Capital Reorganisation have been fulfilled and the Capital Reorganisation has become effective on Monday, 10 August 2020. Shareholders may on or after Monday, 10 August 2020 and until Tuesday, 15 September 2020, (both dates inclusive) submit their existing share certificates (in light yellow colour) for the Existing Shares to the Registrar for exchange for new share certificates (in red colour) for the Adjusted Shares at the expense of the Company.

CHANGE IN BOARD LOT SIZE

Upon the Capital Reorganisation becoming effective, the board lot size for trading in the Shares will be changed from 10,000 Existing Shares to 4,000 Adjusted Shares. Please refer to the expected timetable set out in the Circular for details of the trading arrangement.