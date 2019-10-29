|
Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. : Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-date 2019 Results
RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCQB: BAYK), holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc., announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
The company reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $1.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019 and $1.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, the company reported net income of $5.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2018. Net income in the first nine months of 2018 included $363 thousand ($287 thousand1 after income tax) of merger-related expenses incurred in connection with the company's merger with Virginia BanCorp, Inc. on April 1, 2017 (the "Merger").
Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am again pleased to report improved quarterly results. On a pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision basis, income increased $600 thousand1 when comparing the third quarter to the second quarter of 2019 and $1.1 million1 when comparing the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2018. In the third quarter of 2019, we continued to realize the benefit of stronger loan yields, though recent index rate declines are resulting in downward pressure on yields.
"As noted last quarter, deposit costs in our markets are stabilizing. We began to lower deposit costs late in the second quarter, and due to this and lower rates on alternative funding sources, I am pleased to report declining funding costs on a sequential quarter basis. In addition, we are experiencing some success in growing noninterest-bearing accounts, though this growth is occurring at a slower pace than we would like. We've had many wins, though it takes time for these accounts to fund."
Operating Results
Third Quarter 2019 compared to Second Quarter 2019
- Income before income taxes for the third quarter of 2019 was $2.3 million compared to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2019.
- Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $12.8 million, on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion, compared to $12.3 million, on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Interest income in the third quarter of 2019 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $357 thousand, while interest income in the second quarter of 2019 included $197 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Higher accretion in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to early payoffs of loans acquired in the Merger. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.87% and 4.77% for the sequential quarter periods, including the effect of accretion. Of the increase in yield from the second quarter to the third quarter of 2019, 6 basis points were attributable to higher accretion of acquired loan discounts of $160 thousand.
- Interest expense was $3.7 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively, and cost of funds was 1.52% and 1.58% for the sequential quarter periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $851.4 million and $857.4 million for the third and second quarters of 2019, respectively.
- Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.45% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2019. Of the increase in NIM from the second quarter to the third quarter of 2019, 6 basis points were attributable to higher accretion of acquired loan discounts in the third quarter of 2019.
- Provision for loan losses was $495 thousand in the third quarter of 2019, while provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019 was $62 thousand. Higher provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to net charge-offs from a select portfolio of purchased consumer loans, a specific reserve for a commercial and industrial loan, and gross loan growth of $14.4 million.
- Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 was $1.2 million and $1.3 million, respectively. Lower noninterest income in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to lower wealth management revenue, which decreased $77 thousand on a sequential quarter basis.
- Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 was $7.4 million and $7.6 million, respectively. Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 included the benefit of a small bank assessment credit from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") of $171 thousand and a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, partially offset by a net loss on the sale and valuation of other real estate owned of $375 thousand. The company's efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 72.8% compared to 77.7% for the second quarter of 2019.
- Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $448 thousand, reflective of a 19.6% effective income tax rate, while income tax expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $395 thousand, reflective of an 18.7% effective income tax rate.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018
- Income before income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $6.2 million compared to $3.7 million for the first nine months of 2018.
- Interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.4 million, on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion, compared to $32.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, on average interest-earning assets of $916.2 million. Interest income in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $993 thousand, while interest income in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 included $1.4 million of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.85% and 4.69% for the first nine months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The higher yield on average interest-earning assets in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher loan yields, partially offset by lower accretion of acquired loan discounts of $407 thousand, which had a negative 5 basis point effect.
- Interest expense was $11.2 million and $7.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was of 1.55% and 1.08% for the respective periods. Higher cost of funds in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to competition for deposits in the company's markets, the repricing of maturing time deposits, greater use and cost of Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances, and higher interest rates in general. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $854.1 million and $752.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
- NIM was 3.39% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 3.67% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Lower NIM in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher cost of funds and lower accretion of acquired loan discounts, partially offset by higher loan yields. Lower accretion of acquired loan discounts had a negative 6 basis point effect on NIM in the 2019 period compared to the 2018 period.
- Provision for loan losses was $871 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily attributable to net charge-offs and additions to the specific reserve in the third quarter of 2019, noted previously, and gross loan growth of $29.7 million. Provision for loan losses in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $481 thousand, which included a $580 thousand benefit to correct for an overstatement in the company's allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2017, as previously reported.
- Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $3.6 million and $3.3 million, respectively. The 2018 period included a gain of $352 thousand on the curtailment of the company's post-retirement benefit plan.
- Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $22.7 million and $24.2 million, respectively. Expenses associated with the succession of the company's CFO and in the completion of the company's 2017 year-end reporting incurred in the first half of 2018 were approximately $1.2 million. Merger-related expenses were $0 and $363 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
- Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.2 million, reflective of an 18.9% effective income tax rate, while income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $645 thousand, reflective of a 17.2% effective income tax rate.
Third Quarter 2019 compared to Third Quarter 2018
- Income before income taxes for the third quarter of 2019 was $2.3 million compared to $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.
- Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $12.8 million, on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion, compared to $10.9 million, on average interest-earning assets of $929.1 million, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Interest income in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $357 thousand. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.87% and 4.66% for the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The increase in yield on average interest-earning assets was primarily attributable to higher loan yields in the 2019 period.
- Interest expense was $3.7 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was 1.52% and 1.19%, for the respective periods. Higher costs of funds in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher cost of deposits of 1.40% in the 2019 period compared to 1.02% in the 2018 period due to the reasons noted above. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $851.4 million and $762.0 million for the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.
- NIM was 3.45% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.57% for the third quarter of 2018. The decline in NIM was primarily attributable to higher cost of deposits, partially offset by higher loan yields in the 2019 period.
- Provision for loan losses was $495 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019, primarily attributable to net charge-offs from a select portfolio of purchased consumer loans, a specific reserve for a commercial and industrial loan, and gross loan growth of $14.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $509 thousand, primarily attributable to gross loan growth of $52.7 million.
- Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $1.2 million and $996 thousand, respectively. The increase of $204 thousand quarter over quarter was primarily attributable to higher secondary market sales and servicing income, as the company sold a greater volume of mortgages originated in the 2019 period.
- Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $7.4 million and $7.5 million, respectively. In the third quarter of 2019, the company received a small bank assessment credit of $171 thousand from the FDIC, as noted previously. Higher consulting, legal, and audit and accounting fees in the 2018 period were primarily related to projects, such as the implementation of an enterprise risk management platform, legal services related to the company's employment benefit plans, and a Sarbanes-Oxley readiness assessment. Additionally, in the third quarter of 2019, the company reported a $375 thousand net loss on the sale and valuation of other real estate owned, while a net gain of $112 thousand was reported in the 2018 period. The company's efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 72.8% compared to 81.3% for the same quarter of 2018.
- Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2019 and 2018 was $448 thousand and $198 thousand, respectively, reflective of a 19.6% and 16.2% effective income tax rate, respectively.
Balance Sheet
- Total assets were $1.11 billion and $1.08 billion at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
- Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, were $924.3 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $894.2 million at December 31, 2018, an annualized growth rate of over 4%. Excluding the payoff of approximately $31.8 million in the first nine months of 2019 of purchased portfolio loans, including those acquired in the Merger, loan growth, annualized, was approximately 9% for the first nine months of 2019.
- Deposits were $893.7 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $842.2 million at December 31, 2018. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts comprised 14.0% of total deposits at September 30, 2019, up 40 basis points from 13.6% at December 31, 2018.
- Shareholders' equity was $124.9 million and $117.5 million at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, an increase of $7.4 million. The increase in shareholders' equity in the first nine months of 2019 was primarily attributable to net income of $5.1 million and $1.7 million of net unrealized gains on the company's available-for-sale securities portfolio. Tangible book value, calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, divided by common shares outstanding, was $8.491 and $7.981 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Capital ratios for Virginia Commonwealth Bank were above regulatory minimum guidelines for well-capitalized banks as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.
- Annualized return on average assets for the quarters ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018 was 0.66%, 0.62%, and 0.41%, respectively, while annualized return on average equity for the same periods was 5.97%, 5.72%, and 3.55%, respectively.
Asset Quality
- Nonperforming assets were $9.4 million, or 0.84% of total assets, as of September 30, 2019, compared to $7.7 million, or 0.71% of total assets, as of June 30, 2019, and $8.8 million, or 0.81% of total assets, as of December 31, 2018. The increase in nonperforming assets as of September 30, 2019 was primarily attributable to a commercial and industrial loan participation to a professional service firm being classified as substandard and placed on nonaccrual during the third quarter of 2019. During the third quarter of 2019, the borrower announced its plan to liquidate and subsequently filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The outstanding balance of the loan as of September 30, 2019 was $2.7 million. As of June 30, 2019, the outstanding balance of the loan was $5.9 million and was classified as special mention. This increase in nonperforming assets in the third quarter of 2019 was partially offset by a $990 thousand reduction of other real estate owned, net, as the company continues to reduce its foreclosed properties portfolio.
- The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total gross loans was 0.80%, 0.82%, and 0.88% at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. The company's allowance for loan losses does not include discounts recorded on loans acquired in the Merger, which were $2.9 million, $3.3 million, and $3.9 million as of September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.
Outlook
Greene concluded: "Our loan pipeline continues to be strong; however, the lower rate environment is resulting in some competitors offering terms with which we will not compete. Additionally, we anticipate accelerated pay-offs in this down-rate environment. We will continue our strategy of funding the highest yielding loans and emphasizing residential loan originations that can be sold in the secondary market. We will continue to walk-down deposit costs, which I expect will provide some support to our net interest margin.
"I continue to believe we are operating in two of Virginia's strongest markets and that these markets will perform well during most market conditions. Our recent $25 million subordinated notes offering provides us with adequate capital to continue our growth strategy, funding to possibly call our existing subordinated notes, and the ability to weather any unforeseen negative market conditions. Finally, our board of directors recently approved a share repurchase program, which we will utilize as market opportunities arise."
About Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.
Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is the bank holding company for Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc. Founded in the 1930s, Virginia Commonwealth Bank is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. With 19 banking offices, including one loan production office, located throughout the greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region, the bank serves businesses, professionals, and consumers with a wide variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking, and mortgage banking. VCB Financial Group provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration, and investment and wealth management services.
Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements concerning the company's expectations, plans, objectives, future financial performance and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws. These statements may address issues that involve estimates and assumptions made by management, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the company include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; and tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.
For further information, contact Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 844-404-9668 or Judy C. Gavant, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 804-518-2606 or inquiries@baybanks.com.
1 See discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.
BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.
Supplemental Financial Data
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018 (1)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
7,419
$
7,685
Interest-earning deposits
23,894
18,981
Federal funds sold
92
625
Certificates of deposit
3,498
3,746
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
80,748
82,232
Restricted securities
6,684
7,600
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,495 and
$7,902, respectively
924,268
894,191
Loans held for sale
268
368
Premises and equipment, net
20,532
18,169
Accrued interest receivable
3,104
3,172
Other real estate owned, net
2,178
3,597
Bank owned life insurance
19,632
19,270
Goodwill
10,374
10,374
Mortgage servicing rights
910
977
Core deposit intangible
1,675
2,193
Deferred tax asset, net
740
1,510
Other assets
6,203
5,927
Total assets
$
1,112,219
$
1,080,617
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
124,670
$
114,122
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits
372,404
359,400
Time deposits
396,614
368,670
Total deposits
893,688
842,192
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
6,323
6,089
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
68,000
100,000
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs
6,906
6,893
Other liabilities
12,445
7,967
Total liabilities
987,362
963,141
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock ($5 par value; authorized - 30,000,000 shares;
outstanding - 13,334,302 and 13,201,682 shares, respectively) (2)
66,671
66,008
Additional paid-in capital
36,781
36,972
Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares
(1,593)
(1,734)
Retained earnings
22,658
17,557
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
340
(1,327)
Total shareholders' equity
124,857
117,476
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,112,219
$
1,080,617
(1) Derived from audited December 31, 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements.
(2) Preferred stock is authorized; however, none was outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.
BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.
Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$
11,930
$
11,458
$
10,124
Securities:
Taxable
553
577
498
Tax-exempt
113
97
119
Federal funds sold
6
18
3
Interest-earning deposit accounts
145
152
106
Certificates of deposit
18
19
18
Total interest income
12,765
12,321
10,868
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
3,123
3,088
2,027
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
4
4
3
Subordinated notes and other borrowings
142
138
128
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
465
614
441
Total interest expense
3,734
3,844
2,599
Net interest income
9,031
8,477
8,269
Provision for loan losses
495
62
509
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
8,536
8,415
7,760
NONINTEREST INCOME
Income from fiduciary activities
201
206
151
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
243
246
251
Wealth management
185
262
144
Interchange fees, net
108
121
105
Other service charges and fees
32
27
30
Secondary market sales and servicing
293
267
152
Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance
122
121
123
Net gains (losses) on sale of available-for-sale securities
1
(2)
—
Net (losses) gains on disposition of other assets
—
(1)
51
Gain on rabbi trust assets
—
40
5
Other
15
8
(16)
Total noninterest income
1,200
1,295
996
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
3,666
3,892
4,022
Occupancy
805
837
948
Data processing
541
609
546
Bank franchise tax
209
230
178
Telecommunications and other technology
258
262
171
FDIC assessments
(7)
162
151
Foreclosed property
48
19
45
Consulting
156
147
214
Advertising and marketing
124
109
126
Directors' fees
148
213
146
Audit and accounting
193
189
236
Legal
20
27
123
Core deposit intangible amortization
164
173
196
Net other real estate owned losses (gains)
375
72
(112)
Other
747
651
542
Total noninterest expense
7,447
7,592
7,532
Income before income taxes
2,289
2,118
1,224
Income tax expense
448
395
198
Net income
$
1,841
$
1,723
$
1,026
Basic and diluted earnings per share
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.08
BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.
Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$
34,849
$
29,853
Securities:
Taxable
1,725
1,392
Tax-exempt
327
356
Federal funds sold
31
14
Interest-earning deposit accounts
432
399
Certificates of deposit
57
54
Total interest income
37,421
32,068
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
9,019
5,427
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
11
10
Subordinated notes and other borrowings
417
384
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,784
1,140
Total interest expense
11,231
6,961
Net interest income
26,190
25,107
Provision for loan losses
871
481
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
25,319
24,626
NONINTEREST INCOME
Income from fiduciary activities
621
596
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
727
538
Wealth management
654
558
Interchange fees, net
330
221
Other service charges and fees
88
91
Secondary market sales and servicing
632
528
Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance
362
374
Net losses on sale of available-for-sale securities
(1)
—
Net losses on disposition of other assets
(2)
(18)
Gain (losses) on rabbi trust assets
130
(11)
Gain on curtailment of post-retirement benefit plan
—
352
Other
44
101
Total noninterest income
3,585
3,330
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
11,532
12,407
Occupancy
2,510
2,607
Data processing
1,738
1,852
Bank franchise tax
655
531
Telecommunications and other technology
727
532
FDIC assessments
371
521
Foreclosed property
110
110
Consulting
418
937
Advertising and marketing
300
347
Directors' fees
525
382
Audit and accounting
586
839
Legal
130
380
Merger-related
—
363
Core deposit intangible amortization
517
610
Net other real estate owned losses (gains)
441
(169)
Other
2,108
1,966
Total noninterest expense
22,668
24,215
Income before income taxes
6,236
3,741
Income tax expense
1,180
645
Net income
$
5,056
$
3,096
Basic and diluted earnings per share
$
0.39
$
0.24
BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.
Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued
As of and for the Nine
As of and for the Three Months Ended
Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
2019
2018
Select Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
Total assets
$
1,112,219
$
1,094,260
$
1,103,840
$
1,080,617
$
1,027,440
Cash, interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
34,811
27,506
30,677
27,291
22,713
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
80,748
81,169
82,030
82,232
81,215
Loans:
Mortgage loans on real estate
731,280
713,247
725,494
713,997
682,321
Commercial and industrial
186,281
187,531
173,360
164,608
144,118
Consumer
14,471
16,889
20,095
23,740
27,920
Loans receivable
932,032
917,667
918,949
902,345
854,359
Unamortized net deferred loan fees
(269)
(275)
(329)
(252)
(79)
Allowance for loan losses (ALL)
(7,495)
(7,479)
(7,858)
(7,902)
(7,287)
Net loans
924,268
909,913
910,762
894,191
846,993
Loans held for sale
268
593
—
368
—
Other real estate owned, net
2,178
3,168
3,718
3,597
3,663
Total liabilities
$
987,362
$
971,643
$
983,903
$
963,141
$
910,893
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
124,670
116,229
112,315
114,122
108,602
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits
372,404
374,175
371,587
359,400
330,690
Time deposits
396,614
385,218
372,751
368,670
369,836
Total deposits
893,688
875,622
856,653
842,192
809,128
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
6,323
6,983
7,220
6,089
6,083
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
68,000
70,000
100,000
100,000
80,000
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs
6,906
6,902
6,897
6,893
6,889
Shareholders' equity
124,857
122,617
119,937
117,476
116,547
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Interest income
$
12,765
$
12,321
$
12,336
$
11,735
$
10,870
$
37,421
$
32,068
Interest expense
3,734
3,844
3,653
3,264
2,599
11,231
6,961
Net interest income
9,031
8,477
8,683
8,471
8,271
26,190
25,107
Provision for loan losses
495
62
314
870
509
871
481
Noninterest income
1,200
1,295
1,090
1,004
994
3,585
3,330
Noninterest expense
7,447
7,592
7,630
7,935
7,532
22,668
24,215
Income before income taxes
2,289
2,118
1,829
670
1,224
6,236
3,741
Income tax expense (benefit)
448
395
337
(112)
198
1,180
645
Net income
$
1,841
$
1,723
$
1,492
$
782
$
1,026
$
5,056
$
3,096
BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.
Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued
As of and for the Nine
As of and for the Three Months Ended
Months Ended
September 30,
June 30
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
2019
2018
Basic earnings per share
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.11
$
0.06
$
0.08
$
0.39
$
0.24
Diluted earnings per share
0.14
0.13
0.11
0.06
0.08
0.39
0.24
Book value per share
9.36
9.20
9.01
8.90
8.80
Tangible book value per share (1)
8.49
8.31
8.11
7.98
7.88
Shares outstanding at end of period
13,334,302
13,332,484
13,313,537
13,201,682
13,238,716
13,334,302
13,238,716
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
13,077,600
13,059,824
13,001,182
13,050,791
13,080,372
13,046,694
13,059,845
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
13,132,459
13,104,943
13,037,149
13,099,707
13,142,549
13,092,367
13,128,715
Performance Measures and Other Metrics (tax-equivalent basis):
Yield on average interest-earning assets
4.87
%
4.77
%
4.90
%
4.72
%
4.66
%
4.85
%
4.69
%
Accretion of discounts on acquired loans
$
357
$
197
$
439
$
352
$
357
$
993
$
1,408
Cost of funds
1.52
%
1.58
%
1.54
%
1.40
%
1.19
%
1.55
%
1.08
%
Cost of deposits
1.40
%
1.42
%
1.34
%
1.22
%
1.03
%
1.39
%
0.94
%
Net interest spread
3.13
%
2.97
%
3.16
%
3.14
%
3.30
%
3.09
%
3.46
%
Net interest margin (NIM)
3.45
%
3.29
%
3.45
%
3.41
%
3.57
%
3.39
%
3.67
%
Average interest-earnings assets to total average assets
94.0
%
93.9
%
94.1
%
93.8
%
93.5
%
94.0
%
93.4
%
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.66
%
0.62
%
0.55
%
0.30
%
0.41
%
0.61
%
0.42
%
Operating return on average assets (annualized) (1)
0.66
%
0.62
%
0.55
%
0.44
%
0.41
%
0.61
%
0.46
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
5.97
%
5.72
%
5.05
%
2.69
%
3.55
%
5.58
%
3.61
%
Merger-related expense
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
363
Efficiency ratio
72.8
%
77.7
%
78.1
%
83.7
%
81.3
%
76.1
%
85.2
%
Operating efficiency ratio (1)
72.8
%
77.7
%
78.1
%
78.6
%
81.3
%
76.1
%
83.9
%
Average assets
$
1,109,986
1,105,411
1,088,180
1,055,144
994,209
1,101,323
980,886
Average interest-earning assets
1,043,243
1,037,527
1,024,058
989,327
929,111
1,035,015
916,168
Average interest-bearing liabilities
851,392
857,355
853,611
817,225
761,986
854,123
752,518
Average shareholders' equity
123,399
120,559
118,099
116,291
115,454
120,705
114,478
Shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
11.2
%
11.2
%
10.9
%
10.9
%
11.3
%
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets (1)
10.3
%
10.2
%
9.9
%
9.9
%
10.3
%
Asset Quality Data and Ratios:
Nonaccrual loans
$
7,194
$
4,577
$
5,384
$
5,206
$
4,204
Other real estate owned, net
2,178
3,168
3,718
3,597
3,663
Total nonperforming assets
9,372
7,745
9,102
8,803
7,867
Net charge-offs
478
441
358
255
335
1,277
964
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.21
%
0.19
%
0.16
%
0.12
%
0.17
%
0.19
%
0.16
%
Total nonperforming assets to total assets
0.84
%
0.71
%
0.82
%
0.81
%
0.77
%
Gross loans to total assets
83.8
%
83.8
%
83.2
%
83.5
%
83.2
%
ALL to gross loans
0.80
%
0.82
%
0.86
%
0.88
%
0.85
%
Discounts on acquired loans
$
2,886
$
3,265
$
3,464
$
3,922
$
4,280
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.
BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.
Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued
As of and for the Nine
As of and for the Three Months Ended
Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
2019
2018
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)
Tangible book value per share
Total shareholders' equity
$
124,857
$
122,617
$
119,937
$
117,476
$
116,547
Less: intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability on core deposit intangible (a)(b)
11,697
11,828
11,964
12,106
12,255
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
113,160
$
110,789
$
107,973
$
105,370
$
104,292
Shares outstanding at end of period
13,334,302
13,332,484
13,313,537
13,201,682
13,238,716
Tangible book value per share
$
8.49
$
8.31
$
8.11
$
7.98
$
7.88
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets
Total assets
$
1,112,219
$
1,094,260
$
1,103,840
$
1,080,617
$
1,027,440
Less: intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability on core deposit intangible (a)(b)
11,697
11,828
11,964
12,106
12,255
Tangible total assets
$
1,100,522
$
1,082,432
$
1,091,876
$
1,068,511
$
1,015,185
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
113,160
$
110,789
$
107,973
$
105,370
$
104,292
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets
10.3
%
10.2
%
9.9
%
9.9
%
10.3
%
Select noninterest expenses, after-tax basis (ATB)
Merger-related expenses
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
363
Merger-related expenses, ATB (b)
—
—
—
—
$
—
$
—
287
Early retirement program expenses
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
483
$
—
$
—
$
—
Early retirement program expenses, ATB (b)
—
—
—
382
—
—
—
Operating return on average assets
Net income
$
1,841
$
1,723
$
1,492
$
782
$
1,026
$
5,056
$
3,096
Add: Early retirement program expenses, ATB
—
—
—
382
—
—
—
Add: Merger-related expenses, ATB
—
—
—
—
—
—
287
Operating net income
$
1,841
$
1,723
$
1,492
$
1,164
$
1,026
$
5,056
$
3,383
Average assets
$
1,109,986
$
1,105,411
$
1,088,180
$
1,055,144
$
994,209
$
1,101,323
$
980,886
Operating return on average assets
0.66
%
0.62
%
0.55
%
0.44
%
0.41
%
0.61
%
0.46
%
Operating efficiency ratio
Total noninterest expense
$
7,447
$
7,592
$
7,630
$
7,935
$
7,532
$
22,668
$
24,215
Less: Early retirement program expenses
—
—
—
483
—
—
—
Less: Merger-related expenses
—
—
—
—
—
—
363
Operating noninterest expense
7,447
7,592
7,630
7,147
7,935
22,668
23,852
Net interest income
9,031
8,477
8,683
8,471
8,271
26,190
25,107
Noninterest income
1,200
1,295
1,090
1,004
994
3,585
3,330
Operating efficiency ratio
72.8
%
77.7
%
78.1
%
78.6
%
81.3
%
76.1
%
83.9
%
Pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income
Net income
$
1,841
$
1,723
$
1,492
$
782
$
1,026
$
5,056
$
3,096
Add: Income tax expense (benefit)
448
395
337
(112)
198
1,180
645
Add: Provision for loan losses
495
62
314
870
509
871
481
Pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income
$
2,784
$
2,180
$
2,143
$
1,540
$
1,733
$
7,107
$
4,222
(a) Excludes mortgage servicing rights.
(b) Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(1) Set forth above are calculations of each of the non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures included in the Supplemental Financial Data tables. Tangible book value per share, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets ratio, select noninterest expenses on an after-tax basis, operating return on average assets, operating efficiency ratio, and pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income are supplemental financial measures that are not required nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes tangible book value per share and tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets ratios are meaningful because they are measures management uses to assess capital levels. Management believes that select noninterest expenses on an after-tax basis, operating return on average assets, operating efficiency ratios, and pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income are meaningful because management uses them to assess the financial performance of the company. Calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
