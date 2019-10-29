Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. : Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-date 2019 Results 0 10/29/2019 | 04:31pm EDT Send by mail :

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCQB: BAYK), holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc., announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. The company reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $1.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019 and $1.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, the company reported net income of $5.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2018. Net income in the first nine months of 2018 included $363 thousand ($287 thousand1 after income tax) of merger-related expenses incurred in connection with the company's merger with Virginia BanCorp, Inc. on April 1, 2017 (the "Merger"). Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am again pleased to report improved quarterly results. On a pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision basis, income increased $600 thousand1 when comparing the third quarter to the second quarter of 2019 and $1.1 million1 when comparing the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2018. In the third quarter of 2019, we continued to realize the benefit of stronger loan yields, though recent index rate declines are resulting in downward pressure on yields. "As noted last quarter, deposit costs in our markets are stabilizing. We began to lower deposit costs late in the second quarter, and due to this and lower rates on alternative funding sources, I am pleased to report declining funding costs on a sequential quarter basis. In addition, we are experiencing some success in growing noninterest-bearing accounts, though this growth is occurring at a slower pace than we would like. We've had many wins, though it takes time for these accounts to fund." Operating Results Third Quarter 2019 compared to Second Quarter 2019 Income before income taxes for the third quarter of 2019 was $2.3 million compared to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2019.

compared to for the second quarter of 2019. Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $12.8 million , on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion , compared to $12.3 million , on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion , for the three months ended June 30, 2019 . Interest income in the third quarter of 2019 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $357 thousand , while interest income in the second quarter of 2019 included $197 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Higher accretion in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to early payoffs of loans acquired in the Merger. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.87% and 4.77% for the sequential quarter periods, including the effect of accretion. Of the increase in yield from the second quarter to the third quarter of 2019, 6 basis points were attributable to higher accretion of acquired loan discounts of $160 thousand .

was , on average interest-earning assets of , compared to , on average interest-earning assets of , for the three months ended . Interest income in the third quarter of 2019 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of , while interest income in the second quarter of 2019 included of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Higher accretion in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to early payoffs of loans acquired in the Merger. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.87% and 4.77% for the sequential quarter periods, including the effect of accretion. Of the increase in yield from the second quarter to the third quarter of 2019, 6 basis points were attributable to higher accretion of acquired loan discounts of . Interest expense was $3.7 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 , respectively, and cost of funds was 1.52% and 1.58% for the sequential quarter periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $851.4 million and $857.4 million for the third and second quarters of 2019, respectively.

and for the three months ended and , respectively, and cost of funds was 1.52% and 1.58% for the sequential quarter periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were and for the third and second quarters of 2019, respectively. Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.45% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2019. Of the increase in NIM from the second quarter to the third quarter of 2019, 6 basis points were attributable to higher accretion of acquired loan discounts in the third quarter of 2019.

Provision for loan losses was $495 thousand in the third quarter of 2019, while provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019 was $62 thousand . Higher provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to net charge-offs from a select portfolio of purchased consumer loans, a specific reserve for a commercial and industrial loan, and gross loan growth of $14.4 million .

in the third quarter of 2019, while provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019 was . Higher provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to net charge-offs from a select portfolio of purchased consumer loans, a specific reserve for a commercial and industrial loan, and gross loan growth of . Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 was $1.2 million and $1.3 million , respectively. Lower noninterest income in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to lower wealth management revenue, which decreased $77 thousand on a sequential quarter basis.

and was and , respectively. Lower noninterest income in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to lower wealth management revenue, which decreased on a sequential quarter basis. Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 was $7.4 million and $7.6 million , respectively. Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 included the benefit of a small bank assessment credit from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") of $171 thousand and a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, partially offset by a net loss on the sale and valuation of other real estate owned of $375 thousand . The company's efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 72.8% compared to 77.7% for the second quarter of 2019.

and was and , respectively. Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 included the benefit of a small bank assessment credit from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") of and a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, partially offset by a net loss on the sale and valuation of other real estate owned of . The company's efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 72.8% compared to 77.7% for the second quarter of 2019. Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $448 thousand , reflective of a 19.6% effective income tax rate, while income tax expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $395 thousand , reflective of an 18.7% effective income tax rate. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Income before income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $6.2 million compared to $3.7 million for the first nine months of 2018.

was compared to for the first nine months of 2018. Interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.4 million , on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion , compared to $32.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , on average interest-earning assets of $916.2 million . Interest income in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $993 thousand , while interest income in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 included $1.4 million of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.85% and 4.69% for the first nine months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The higher yield on average interest-earning assets in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher loan yields, partially offset by lower accretion of acquired loan discounts of $407 thousand , which had a negative 5 basis point effect.

was , on average interest-earning assets of , compared to for the nine months ended , on average interest-earning assets of . Interest income in the nine months ended included accretion of acquired loan discounts of , while interest income in the nine months ended included of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.85% and 4.69% for the first nine months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The higher yield on average interest-earning assets in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher loan yields, partially offset by lower accretion of acquired loan discounts of , which had a negative 5 basis point effect. Interest expense was $11.2 million and $7.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was of 1.55% and 1.08% for the respective periods. Higher cost of funds in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to competition for deposits in the company's markets, the repricing of maturing time deposits, greater use and cost of Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances, and higher interest rates in general. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $854.1 million and $752.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

and for the nine months ended and 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was of 1.55% and 1.08% for the respective periods. Higher cost of funds in the nine months ended was primarily due to competition for deposits in the company's markets, the repricing of maturing time deposits, greater use and cost of Federal Home Loan Bank of advances, and higher interest rates in general. Average interest-bearing liabilities were and for the nine months ended and 2018, respectively. NIM was 3.39% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 3.67% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 . Lower NIM in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher cost of funds and lower accretion of acquired loan discounts, partially offset by higher loan yields. Lower accretion of acquired loan discounts had a negative 6 basis point effect on NIM in the 2019 period compared to the 2018 period.

compared to 3.67% for the nine months ended . Lower NIM in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher cost of funds and lower accretion of acquired loan discounts, partially offset by higher loan yields. Lower accretion of acquired loan discounts had a negative 6 basis point effect on NIM in the 2019 period compared to the 2018 period. Provision for loan losses was $871 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , primarily attributable to net charge-offs and additions to the specific reserve in the third quarter of 2019, noted previously, and gross loan growth of $29.7 million . Provision for loan losses in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $481 thousand , which included a $580 thousand benefit to correct for an overstatement in the company's allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2017 , as previously reported.

for the nine months ended , primarily attributable to net charge-offs and additions to the specific reserve in the third quarter of 2019, noted previously, and gross loan growth of . Provision for loan losses in the nine months ended was , which included a benefit to correct for an overstatement in the company's allowance for loan losses as of , as previously reported. Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $3.6 million and $3.3 million , respectively. The 2018 period included a gain of $352 thousand on the curtailment of the company's post-retirement benefit plan.

and 2018 was and , respectively. The 2018 period included a gain of on the curtailment of the company's post-retirement benefit plan. Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $22.7 million and $24.2 million , respectively. Expenses associated with the succession of the company's CFO and in the completion of the company's 2017 year-end reporting incurred in the first half of 2018 were approximately $1.2 million . Merger-related expenses were $0 and $363 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

and 2018 was and , respectively. Expenses associated with the succession of the company's CFO and in the completion of the company's 2017 year-end reporting incurred in the first half of 2018 were approximately . Merger-related expenses were and for the nine months ended and 2018, respectively. Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.2 million , reflective of an 18.9% effective income tax rate, while income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $645 thousand , reflective of a 17.2% effective income tax rate. Third Quarter 2019 compared to Third Quarter 2018 Income before income taxes for the third quarter of 2019 was $2.3 million compared to $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.

compared to for the third quarter of 2018. Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $12.8 million , on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion , compared to $10.9 million , on average interest-earning assets of $929.1 million , for the three months ended September 30, 2018 . Interest income in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $357 thousand . Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.87% and 4.66% for the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The increase in yield on average interest-earning assets was primarily attributable to higher loan yields in the 2019 period.

was , on average interest-earning assets of , compared to , on average interest-earning assets of , for the three months ended . Interest income in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of . Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.87% and 4.66% for the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The increase in yield on average interest-earning assets was primarily attributable to higher loan yields in the 2019 period. Interest expense was $3.7 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was 1.52% and 1.19%, for the respective periods. Higher costs of funds in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher cost of deposits of 1.40% in the 2019 period compared to 1.02% in the 2018 period due to the reasons noted above. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $851.4 million and $762.0 million for the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

and for the three months ended and 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was 1.52% and 1.19%, for the respective periods. Higher costs of funds in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher cost of deposits of 1.40% in the 2019 period compared to 1.02% in the 2018 period due to the reasons noted above. Average interest-bearing liabilities were and for the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. NIM was 3.45% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.57% for the third quarter of 2018. The decline in NIM was primarily attributable to higher cost of deposits, partially offset by higher loan yields in the 2019 period.

Provision for loan losses was $495 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019 , primarily attributable to net charge-offs from a select portfolio of purchased consumer loans, a specific reserve for a commercial and industrial loan, and gross loan growth of $14.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $509 thousand , primarily attributable to gross loan growth of $52.7 million .

for the three months ended , primarily attributable to net charge-offs from a select portfolio of purchased consumer loans, a specific reserve for a commercial and industrial loan, and gross loan growth of in the third quarter of 2019. Provision for loan losses for the three months ended was , primarily attributable to gross loan growth of . Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $1.2 million and $996 thousand , respectively. The increase of $204 thousand quarter over quarter was primarily attributable to higher secondary market sales and servicing income, as the company sold a greater volume of mortgages originated in the 2019 period.

and 2018 was and , respectively. The increase of quarter over quarter was primarily attributable to higher secondary market sales and servicing income, as the company sold a greater volume of mortgages originated in the 2019 period. Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $7.4 million and $7.5 million , respectively. In the third quarter of 2019, the company received a small bank assessment credit of $171 thousand from the FDIC, as noted previously. Higher consulting, legal, and audit and accounting fees in the 2018 period were primarily related to projects, such as the implementation of an enterprise risk management platform, legal services related to the company's employment benefit plans, and a Sarbanes-Oxley readiness assessment. Additionally, in the third quarter of 2019, the company reported a $375 thousand net loss on the sale and valuation of other real estate owned, while a net gain of $112 thousand was reported in the 2018 period. The company's efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 72.8% compared to 81.3% for the same quarter of 2018.

and 2018 was and , respectively. In the third quarter of 2019, the company received a small bank assessment credit of from the FDIC, as noted previously. Higher consulting, legal, and audit and accounting fees in the 2018 period were primarily related to projects, such as the implementation of an enterprise risk management platform, legal services related to the company's employment benefit plans, and a Sarbanes-Oxley readiness assessment. Additionally, in the third quarter of 2019, the company reported a net loss on the sale and valuation of other real estate owned, while a net gain of was reported in the 2018 period. The company's efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 72.8% compared to 81.3% for the same quarter of 2018. Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2019 and 2018 was $448 thousand and $198 thousand , respectively, reflective of a 19.6% and 16.2% effective income tax rate, respectively. Balance Sheet Total assets were $1.11 billion and $1.08 billion at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 , respectively.

and at and , respectively. Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, were $924.3 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $894.2 million at December 31, 2018 , an annualized growth rate of over 4%. Excluding the payoff of approximately $31.8 million in the first nine months of 2019 of purchased portfolio loans, including those acquired in the Merger, loan growth, annualized, was approximately 9% for the first nine months of 2019.

at compared to at , an annualized growth rate of over 4%. Excluding the payoff of approximately in the first nine months of 2019 of purchased portfolio loans, including those acquired in the Merger, loan growth, annualized, was approximately 9% for the first nine months of 2019. Deposits were $893.7 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $842.2 million at December 31, 2018 . Noninterest-bearing demand accounts comprised 14.0% of total deposits at September 30, 2019 , up 40 basis points from 13.6% at December 31, 2018 .

at compared to at . Noninterest-bearing demand accounts comprised 14.0% of total deposits at , up 40 basis points from 13.6% at . Shareholders' equity was $124.9 million and $117.5 million at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 , respectively, an increase of $7.4 million . The increase in shareholders' equity in the first nine months of 2019 was primarily attributable to net income of $5.1 million and $1.7 million of net unrealized gains on the company's available-for-sale securities portfolio. Tangible book value, calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, divided by common shares outstanding, was $8.49 1 and $7.98 1 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 , respectively. Capital ratios for Virginia Commonwealth Bank were above regulatory minimum guidelines for well-capitalized banks as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 .

and at and , respectively, an increase of . The increase in shareholders' equity in the first nine months of 2019 was primarily attributable to net income of and of net unrealized gains on the company's available-for-sale securities portfolio. Tangible book value, calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, divided by common shares outstanding, was and at and , respectively. Capital ratios for Virginia Commonwealth Bank were above regulatory minimum guidelines for well-capitalized banks as of and . Annualized return on average assets for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 , June 30, 2019 , and September 30, 2018 was 0.66%, 0.62%, and 0.41%, respectively, while annualized return on average equity for the same periods was 5.97%, 5.72%, and 3.55%, respectively. Asset Quality Nonperforming assets were $9.4 million , or 0.84% of total assets, as of September 30, 2019 , compared to $7.7 million , or 0.71% of total assets, as of June 30, 2019 , and $8.8 million , or 0.81% of total assets, as of December 31, 2018 . The increase in nonperforming assets as of September 30, 2019 was primarily attributable to a commercial and industrial loan participation to a professional service firm being classified as substandard and placed on nonaccrual during the third quarter of 2019. During the third quarter of 2019, the borrower announced its plan to liquidate and subsequently filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The outstanding balance of the loan as of September 30, 2019 was $2.7 million . As of June 30, 2019 , the outstanding balance of the loan was $5.9 million and was classified as special mention. This increase in nonperforming assets in the third quarter of 2019 was partially offset by a $990 thousand reduction of other real estate owned, net, as the company continues to reduce its foreclosed properties portfolio.

, or 0.84% of total assets, as of , compared to , or 0.71% of total assets, as of , and , or 0.81% of total assets, as of . The increase in nonperforming assets as of was primarily attributable to a commercial and industrial loan participation to a professional service firm being classified as substandard and placed on nonaccrual during the third quarter of 2019. During the third quarter of 2019, the borrower announced its plan to liquidate and subsequently filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The outstanding balance of the loan as of was . As of , the outstanding balance of the loan was and was classified as special mention. This increase in nonperforming assets in the third quarter of 2019 was partially offset by a reduction of other real estate owned, net, as the company continues to reduce its foreclosed properties portfolio. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total gross loans was 0.80%, 0.82%, and 0.88% at September 30, 2019 , June 30, 2019 , and December 31, 2018 , respectively. The company's allowance for loan losses does not include discounts recorded on loans acquired in the Merger, which were $2.9 million , $3.3 million , and $3.9 million as of September 30, 2019 , June 30, 2019 , and December 31, 2018 , respectively. Outlook Greene concluded: "Our loan pipeline continues to be strong; however, the lower rate environment is resulting in some competitors offering terms with which we will not compete. Additionally, we anticipate accelerated pay-offs in this down-rate environment. We will continue our strategy of funding the highest yielding loans and emphasizing residential loan originations that can be sold in the secondary market. We will continue to walk-down deposit costs, which I expect will provide some support to our net interest margin. "I continue to believe we are operating in two of Virginia's strongest markets and that these markets will perform well during most market conditions. Our recent $25 million subordinated notes offering provides us with adequate capital to continue our growth strategy, funding to possibly call our existing subordinated notes, and the ability to weather any unforeseen negative market conditions. Finally, our board of directors recently approved a share repurchase program, which we will utilize as market opportunities arise." About Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is the bank holding company for Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc. Founded in the 1930s, Virginia Commonwealth Bank is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. With 19 banking offices, including one loan production office, located throughout the greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region, the bank serves businesses, professionals, and consumers with a wide variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking, and mortgage banking. VCB Financial Group provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration, and investment and wealth management services. Caution About Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements concerning the company's expectations, plans, objectives, future financial performance and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws. These statements may address issues that involve estimates and assumptions made by management, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the company include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; and tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason. For further information, contact Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 844-404-9668 or Judy C. Gavant, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 804-518-2606 or inquiries@baybanks.com. 1 See discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow. BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















(unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

September 30, 2019



December 31, 2018 (1)

ASSETS















Cash and due from banks

$ 7,419



$ 7,685

Interest-earning deposits



23,894





18,981

Federal funds sold



92





625

Certificates of deposit



3,498





3,746

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value



80,748





82,232

Restricted securities



6,684





7,600

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,495 and $7,902, respectively



924,268





894,191

Loans held for sale



268





368

Premises and equipment, net



20,532





18,169

Accrued interest receivable



3,104





3,172

Other real estate owned, net



2,178





3,597

Bank owned life insurance



19,632





19,270

Goodwill



10,374





10,374

Mortgage servicing rights



910





977

Core deposit intangible



1,675





2,193

Deferred tax asset, net



740





1,510

Other assets



6,203





5,927

Total assets

$ 1,112,219



$ 1,080,617



















LIABILITIES















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 124,670



$ 114,122

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits



372,404





359,400

Time deposits



396,614





368,670

Total deposits



893,688





842,192



















Securities sold under repurchase agreements



6,323





6,089

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



68,000





100,000

Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs



6,906





6,893

Other liabilities



12,445





7,967

Total liabilities



987,362





963,141



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock ($5 par value; authorized - 30,000,000 shares; outstanding - 13,334,302 and 13,201,682 shares, respectively) (2)



66,671





66,008

Additional paid-in capital



36,781





36,972

Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares



(1,593)





(1,734)

Retained earnings



22,658





17,557

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



340





(1,327)

Total shareholders' equity



124,857





117,476

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,112,219



$ 1,080,617

(1) Derived from audited December 31, 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) Preferred stock is authorized; however, none was outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018. BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2019



June 30, 2019



September 30, 2018

INTEREST INCOME























Loans, including fees

$ 11,930



$ 11,458



$ 10,124

Securities:























Taxable



553





577





498

Tax-exempt



113





97





119

Federal funds sold



6





18





3

Interest-earning deposit accounts



145





152





106

Certificates of deposit



18





19





18

Total interest income



12,765





12,321





10,868



























INTEREST EXPENSE























Deposits



3,123





3,088





2,027

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



4





4





3

Subordinated notes and other borrowings



142





138





128

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



465





614





441

Total interest expense



3,734





3,844





2,599

Net interest income



9,031





8,477





8,269

Provision for loan losses



495





62





509

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



8,536





8,415





7,760



























NONINTEREST INCOME























Income from fiduciary activities



201





206





151

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts



243





246





251

Wealth management



185





262





144

Interchange fees, net



108





121





105

Other service charges and fees



32





27





30

Secondary market sales and servicing



293





267





152

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance



122





121





123

Net gains (losses) on sale of available-for-sale securities



1





(2)





—

Net (losses) gains on disposition of other assets



—





(1)





51

Gain on rabbi trust assets



—





40





5

Other



15





8





(16)

Total noninterest income



1,200





1,295





996



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE























Salaries and employee benefits



3,666





3,892





4,022

Occupancy



805





837





948

Data processing



541





609





546

Bank franchise tax



209





230





178

Telecommunications and other technology



258





262





171

FDIC assessments



(7)





162





151

Foreclosed property



48





19





45

Consulting



156





147





214

Advertising and marketing



124





109





126

Directors' fees



148





213





146

Audit and accounting



193





189





236

Legal



20





27





123

Core deposit intangible amortization



164





173





196

Net other real estate owned losses (gains)



375





72





(112)

Other



747





651





542

Total noninterest expense



7,447





7,592





7,532

Income before income taxes



2,289





2,118





1,224

Income tax expense



448





395





198

Net income

$ 1,841



$ 1,723



$ 1,026

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$ 0.14



$ 0.13



$ 0.08

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











For the Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2019



September 30, 2018

INTEREST INCOME















Loans, including fees

$ 34,849



$ 29,853

Securities:















Taxable



1,725





1,392

Tax-exempt



327





356

Federal funds sold



31





14

Interest-earning deposit accounts



432





399

Certificates of deposit



57





54

Total interest income



37,421





32,068



















INTEREST EXPENSE















Deposits



9,019





5,427

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



11





10

Subordinated notes and other borrowings



417





384

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



1,784





1,140

Total interest expense



11,231





6,961

Net interest income



26,190





25,107

Provision for loan losses



871





481

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



25,319





24,626



















NONINTEREST INCOME















Income from fiduciary activities



621





596

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts



727





538

Wealth management



654





558

Interchange fees, net



330





221

Other service charges and fees



88





91

Secondary market sales and servicing



632





528

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance



362





374

Net losses on sale of available-for-sale securities



(1)





—

Net losses on disposition of other assets



(2)





(18)

Gain (losses) on rabbi trust assets



130





(11)

Gain on curtailment of post-retirement benefit plan



—





352

Other



44





101

Total noninterest income



3,585





3,330



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and employee benefits



11,532





12,407

Occupancy



2,510





2,607

Data processing



1,738





1,852

Bank franchise tax



655





531

Telecommunications and other technology



727





532

FDIC assessments



371





521

Foreclosed property



110





110

Consulting



418





937

Advertising and marketing



300





347

Directors' fees



525





382

Audit and accounting



586





839

Legal



130





380

Merger-related



—





363

Core deposit intangible amortization



517





610

Net other real estate owned losses (gains)



441





(169)

Other



2,108





1,966

Total noninterest expense



22,668





24,215

Income before income taxes



6,236





3,741

Income tax expense



1,180





645

Net income

$ 5,056



$ 3,096

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$ 0.39



$ 0.24

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued













































As of and for the Nine





As of and for the Three Months Ended



Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019



2019



2019



2018



2018



2019



2018

Select Consolidated Balance Sheet Data























































Total assets

$ 1,112,219



$ 1,094,260



$ 1,103,840



$ 1,080,617



$ 1,027,440

















Cash, interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold



34,811





27,506





30,677





27,291





22,713

















Available-for-sale securities, at fair value



80,748





81,169





82,030





82,232





81,215

















Loans:























































Mortgage loans on real estate



731,280





713,247





725,494





713,997





682,321

















Commercial and industrial



186,281





187,531





173,360





164,608





144,118

















Consumer



14,471





16,889





20,095





23,740





27,920

















Loans receivable



932,032





917,667





918,949





902,345





854,359

















Unamortized net deferred loan fees



(269)





(275)





(329)





(252)





(79)

















Allowance for loan losses (ALL)



(7,495)





(7,479)





(7,858)





(7,902)





(7,287)

















Net loans



924,268





909,913





910,762





894,191





846,993

















Loans held for sale



268





593





—





368





—

















Other real estate owned, net



2,178





3,168





3,718





3,597





3,663











































































Total liabilities

$ 987,362



$ 971,643



$ 983,903



$ 963,141



$ 910,893

















Deposits:























































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



124,670





116,229





112,315





114,122





108,602

















Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits



372,404





374,175





371,587





359,400





330,690

















Time deposits



396,614





385,218





372,751





368,670





369,836

















Total deposits



893,688





875,622





856,653





842,192





809,128

















Securities sold under repurchase agreements



6,323





6,983





7,220





6,089





6,083

















Federal Home Loan Bank advances



68,000





70,000





100,000





100,000





80,000

















Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs



6,906





6,902





6,897





6,893





6,889











































































Shareholders' equity



124,857





122,617





119,937





117,476





116,547











































































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Interest income

$ 12,765



$ 12,321



$ 12,336



$ 11,735



$ 10,870



$ 37,421



$ 32,068

Interest expense



3,734





3,844





3,653





3,264





2,599





11,231





6,961

Net interest income



9,031





8,477





8,683





8,471





8,271





26,190





25,107

Provision for loan losses



495





62





314





870





509





871





481

Noninterest income



1,200





1,295





1,090





1,004





994





3,585





3,330

Noninterest expense



7,447





7,592





7,630





7,935





7,532





22,668





24,215

Income before income taxes



2,289





2,118





1,829





670





1,224





6,236





3,741

Income tax expense (benefit)



448





395





337





(112)





198





1,180





645

Net income

$ 1,841



$ 1,723



$ 1,492



$ 782



$ 1,026



$ 5,056



$ 3,096

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued













































As of and for the Nine





As of and for the Three Months Ended



Months Ended





September 30,



June 30



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019



2019



2019



2018



2018



2019



2018

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.14



$ 0.13



$ 0.11



$ 0.06



$ 0.08



$ 0.39



$ 0.24

Diluted earnings per share



0.14





0.13





0.11





0.06





0.08





0.39





0.24

Book value per share



9.36





9.20





9.01





8.90





8.80

















Tangible book value per share (1)



8.49





8.31





8.11





7.98





7.88

















Shares outstanding at end of period



13,334,302





13,332,484





13,313,537





13,201,682





13,238,716





13,334,302





13,238,716

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



13,077,600





13,059,824





13,001,182





13,050,791





13,080,372





13,046,694





13,059,845

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



13,132,459





13,104,943





13,037,149





13,099,707





13,142,549





13,092,367





13,128,715



























































Performance Measures and Other Metrics (tax-equivalent basis):























































Yield on average interest-earning assets



4.87 %



4.77 %



4.90 %



4.72 %



4.66 %



4.85 %



4.69 % Accretion of discounts on acquired loans

$ 357



$ 197



$ 439



$ 352



$ 357



$ 993



$ 1,408

Cost of funds



1.52 %



1.58 %



1.54 %



1.40 %



1.19 %



1.55 %



1.08 % Cost of deposits



1.40 %



1.42 %



1.34 %



1.22 %



1.03 %



1.39 %



0.94 % Net interest spread



3.13 %



2.97 %



3.16 %



3.14 %



3.30 %



3.09 %



3.46 % Net interest margin (NIM)



3.45 %



3.29 %



3.45 %



3.41 %



3.57 %



3.39 %



3.67 % Average interest-earnings assets to total average assets



94.0 %



93.9 %



94.1 %



93.8 %



93.5 %



94.0 %



93.4 % Return on average assets (annualized)



0.66 %



0.62 %



0.55 %



0.30 %



0.41 %



0.61 %



0.42 % Operating return on average assets (annualized) (1)



0.66 %



0.62 %



0.55 %



0.44 %



0.41 %



0.61 %



0.46 % Return on average equity (annualized)



5.97 %



5.72 %



5.05 %



2.69 %



3.55 %



5.58 %



3.61 % Merger-related expense

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 363

Efficiency ratio



72.8 %



77.7 %



78.1 %



83.7 %



81.3 %



76.1 %



85.2 % Operating efficiency ratio (1)



72.8 %



77.7 %



78.1 %



78.6 %



81.3 %



76.1 %



83.9 % Average assets

$ 1,109,986





1,105,411





1,088,180





1,055,144





994,209





1,101,323





980,886

Average interest-earning assets



1,043,243





1,037,527





1,024,058





989,327





929,111





1,035,015





916,168

Average interest-bearing liabilities



851,392





857,355





853,611





817,225





761,986





854,123





752,518

Average shareholders' equity



123,399





120,559





118,099





116,291





115,454





120,705





114,478

Shareholders' equity to total assets ratio



11.2 %



11.2 %



10.9 %



10.9 %



11.3 %















Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets (1)



10.3 %



10.2 %



9.9 %



9.9 %



10.3 %









































































Asset Quality Data and Ratios:























































Nonaccrual loans

$ 7,194



$ 4,577



$ 5,384



$ 5,206



$ 4,204

















Other real estate owned, net



2,178





3,168





3,718





3,597





3,663

















Total nonperforming assets



9,372





7,745





9,102





8,803





7,867

















Net charge-offs



478





441





358





255





335





1,277





964

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)



0.21 %



0.19 %



0.16 %



0.12 %



0.17 %



0.19 %



0.16 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets



0.84 %



0.71 %



0.82 %



0.81 %



0.77 %















Gross loans to total assets



83.8 %



83.8 %



83.2 %



83.5 %



83.2 %















ALL to gross loans



0.80 %



0.82 %



0.86 %



0.88 %



0.85 %















Discounts on acquired loans

$ 2,886



$ 3,265



$ 3,464



$ 3,922



$ 4,280

















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow. BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued













































As of and for the Nine





As of and for the Three Months Ended



Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019



2019



2019



2018



2018



2019



2018

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)























































Tangible book value per share























































Total shareholders' equity

$ 124,857



$ 122,617



$ 119,937



$ 117,476



$ 116,547

















Less: intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability on core deposit intangible (a)(b)



11,697





11,828





11,964





12,106





12,255

















Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 113,160



$ 110,789



$ 107,973



$ 105,370



$ 104,292

















Shares outstanding at end of period



13,334,302





13,332,484





13,313,537





13,201,682





13,238,716

















Tangible book value per share

$ 8.49



$ 8.31



$ 8.11



$ 7.98



$ 7.88











































































Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets























































Total assets

$ 1,112,219



$ 1,094,260



$ 1,103,840



$ 1,080,617



$ 1,027,440

















Less: intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability on core deposit intangible (a)(b)



11,697





11,828





11,964





12,106





12,255

















Tangible total assets

$ 1,100,522



$ 1,082,432



$ 1,091,876



$ 1,068,511



$ 1,015,185

















Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 113,160



$ 110,789



$ 107,973



$ 105,370



$ 104,292

















Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets



10.3 %



10.2 %



9.9 %



9.9 %



10.3 %









































































Select noninterest expenses, after-tax basis (ATB)























































Merger-related expenses

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 363

Merger-related expenses, ATB (b)



—





—





—





—



$ —



$ —





287



























































Early retirement program expenses

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 483



$ —



$ —



$ —

Early retirement program expenses, ATB (b)



—





—





—





382





—





—





—



























































Operating return on average assets























































Net income

$ 1,841



$ 1,723



$ 1,492



$ 782



$ 1,026



$ 5,056



$ 3,096

Add: Early retirement program expenses, ATB



—





—





—





382





—





—





—

Add: Merger-related expenses, ATB



—





—





—





—





—





—





287

Operating net income

$ 1,841



$ 1,723



$ 1,492



$ 1,164



$ 1,026



$ 5,056



$ 3,383

Average assets

$ 1,109,986



$ 1,105,411



$ 1,088,180



$ 1,055,144



$ 994,209



$ 1,101,323



$ 980,886

Operating return on average assets



0.66 %



0.62 %



0.55 %



0.44 %



0.41 %



0.61 %



0.46 %

























































Operating efficiency ratio























































Total noninterest expense

$ 7,447



$ 7,592



$ 7,630



$ 7,935



$ 7,532



$ 22,668



$ 24,215

Less: Early retirement program expenses



—





—





—





483





—





—





—

Less: Merger-related expenses



—





—





—





—





—





—





363

Operating noninterest expense



7,447





7,592





7,630





7,147





7,935





22,668





23,852

Net interest income



9,031





8,477





8,683





8,471





8,271





26,190





25,107

Noninterest income



1,200





1,295





1,090





1,004





994





3,585





3,330

Operating efficiency ratio



72.8 %



77.7 %



78.1 %



78.6 %



81.3 %



76.1 %



83.9 %

























































Pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income























































Net income

$ 1,841



$ 1,723



$ 1,492



$ 782



$ 1,026



$ 5,056



$ 3,096

Add: Income tax expense (benefit)



448





395





337





(112)





198





1,180





645

Add: Provision for loan losses



495





62





314





870





509





871





481

Pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income

$ 2,784



$ 2,180



$ 2,143



$ 1,540



$ 1,733



$ 7,107



$ 4,222

(a) Excludes mortgage servicing rights. (b) Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21%.















(1) Set forth above are calculations of each of the non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures included in the Supplemental Financial Data tables. Tangible book value per share, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets ratio, select noninterest expenses on an after-tax basis, operating return on average assets, operating efficiency ratio, and pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income are supplemental financial measures that are not required nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes tangible book value per share and tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets ratios are meaningful because they are measures management uses to assess capital levels. Management believes that select noninterest expenses on an after-tax basis, operating return on average assets, operating efficiency ratios, and pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income are meaningful because management uses them to assess the financial performance of the company. Calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies. View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bay-banks-of-virginia-inc-reports-third-quarter-and-year-to-date-2019-results-300947565.html SOURCE Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

