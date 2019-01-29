BayCom Corp : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings of $2.6 Million and $14.5 Million for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 0 01/29/2019 | 08:16pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BayCom Corp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BCML), the holding company for United Business Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings of $2.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to a loss of $839,000, or $(0.12) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017, and earnings of $3.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter of 2018 included a $3.1 million increase in non-interest expense compared to the prior quarter resulting primarily from $2.3 million in merger related expenses incurred in connection with our acquisition of Bethlehem Financial Corporation (“BFC”) and, its wholly owned bank subsidiary, MyBank in November 2018 (the “BFC Acquisition”) offset by an increase in net interest income by $874,000, lower provision for allowance for loan loses by $817,000 and lower income tax expense by $468,000. The impact of merger related expenses was $0.15 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to $0.11 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The Company had net income of $14.5 million, or $1.50 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. Net income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 included a $2.7 million charge due to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act") in December 2017 with no comparable charge in 2018. Acquisition of Bethlehem Financial Corporation On November 30, 2018, the Company completed the BFC Acquisition. As of the acquisition date, BFC was merged with and into the Company and MyBank was merged with and into United Business Bank. The BFC Acquisition was accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, BFC shareholders received $62.00 in cash in exchange for each share of BFC common stock for total consideration paid of $23.5 million. As of November 30, BFC had estimated total assets of $157.8 million, gross loans receivable of $75.4 million and total deposits of $135.5 million. Proposed Acquisition of Uniti Financial Corporation On December 7, 2018, the Company entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Uniti Financial Corporation (“UFC”), headquartered in Buena Park, California, pursuant to which UFC will be merged with and into BayCom Corp, and immediately thereafter UFC’s bank subsidiary, Uniti Bank, will be merged with and into United Business Bank. Uniti serves the Los Angeles and Orange County communities in southern California through three branches. Under the terms of the Agreement, UFC shareholders will receive $2.30 in cash and $1.69 in Company common stock for each share of UFC common stock or approximately $63.9 million in aggregate. In the event the Agreement is terminated under certain specified circumstances in connection with a competing transaction, UFC will be required to pay the Company a termination fee of $1.5 million in cash. The proposed transaction is subject to customary requirements and approvals from regulatory authorities and shareholders of UFC. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019. George J. Guarini, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, “2018 has been another transformational year for us. We closed our initial public offering in May 2018 and completed our sixth merger in November 2018, which added five branches and expanded our presence and density in the Albuquerque metropolitan area and nearby communities. We continue to believe in our focus on growth through strategic acquisitions as it permits us to diversify our loan portfolio with seasoned loans, expand our market areas and retain local lending personnel and credit administration personnel to manage client relationships. We believe our overall credit quality metrics remain strong because of this approach.” Mr. Guarini continued, “Our pending Uniti Bank acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019 and we continue to actively look for new opportunities to expand our geographical market reach, build market penetration, and add value for our clients and increase earnings per share for our shareholders.” Fourth Quarter and Year End Performance Highlights: Assets increased to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to $1.25 billion at December 31, 2017 and compared to $1.34 billion at September 30, 2018 due primarily to the BFC Merger and organic loan growth.

Net interest margin was 4.12% for the current quarter, compared to 4.06% in the preceding quarter and 3.96% in the fourth quarter a year ago;

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses and deferred fees, grew to $970.2 million at December 31, 2018, from $896.4 million at September 30, 2018 and $886.9 million at December 31, 2017;

Deposits increased $127.0 million or 11.2%, to $1.26 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to $1.13 billion at September 30, 2018, including non-interest bearing deposits increasing $48.7 million and were $1.10 billion at December 31, 2017. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 31.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2018 compared to 30.9% at September 30, 2018 and 29.6% at December 31, 2017;

Non-accrual loans decreased to $3.1 million or 0.32% of total loans as of December 31, 2018, compared to $5.2 million or 0.58% of total loans as of September 30, 2018 and were $179,000 or 0.02% of total loans at December 31, 2017.

The Bank remains a “well-capitalized” institution for regulatory capital purposes at December 31, 2018. Earnings Net interest income increased to $13.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $13.0 million in the preceding quarter and $11.8 million in the same quarter a year ago. These increases in net interest income were primarily due to an increase in average interest earning assets largely related to the BFC Acquisition in November 2018, the Plaza Bank acquisition in November 2017, and, to a lesser extent, the net proceeds received from the issuance of common stock in our initial public offering in the second quarter of 2018. Average interest earning assets increased $155.2 million or 13.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017, largely due to the BFC Acquisition. Interest income on loans for the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 included $892,000 and $983,000, respectively, in accretion of purchase accounting fair value adjustments on acquired loans including the recognition of revenue from purchase credit impaired loans in excess of discounts, compared to $948,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The net discount on these purchased loans was $7.5 million, $8.7 million, and $6.3 million at December 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2018, respectively. The Company’s net interest margin was 4.12% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 3.96% for the fourth quarter a year ago, and 4.06% for the preceding quarter. The increase in net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter a year earlier is the result of a higher yield on loans and investments primarily due to higher market rates. Net interest margin is enhanced by the amortization of acquisition accounting discounts on loans acquired in acquisitions. Accretion of acquisition accounting discounts on loans and the recognition of revenue from purchase credit impaired loans in excess of discounts increased our net interest margin by 26 basis points, 30 basis points and 33 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2018, fourth quarter of 2017, and the third quarter of 2018, respectively. Our average yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 5.38% compared to 5.28% for the same quarter last year and 5.24% for the third quarter of 2018. Our average cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 0.68%, up from 0.60% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and was 0.64% for the third quarter of 2018. Increases in the cost of funds reflecting higher market rates were offset partially by increases in noninterest bearing deposit average balances. Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $1.6 million compared to $1.4 million in the same quarter in 2017, and $1.6 million in the previous quarter. The increase in non-interest income compared to the same quarter last year was primarily due to increases in loan fee income, and other fees and service charges partially offset by a decrease in other income. Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $11.5 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 22.0%, compared to $9.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, and increased $3.1 million, or 36.3%, compared to $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2018. Non-interest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to same period last year increased primarily due to increases in data processing expense, and in salary and benefits related to the BFC Acquisition as well as an increase in the number of employees from the Plaza Bank acquisition in November 2017, and to a lesser extent in professional fees to ensure compliance with various public company requirements. Total non-interest expenses for the fourth quarter 2018 included $2.3 million in merger related expenses compared to $1.2 million in the same quarter in 2017. The Company’s income tax provision was $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $1.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, and $4.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The lower income tax provision in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to lower pretax income. The primary reason for the lower income tax provision in the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to last year , was the reduction in the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% in 2018 due to the Tax Act partially offset by higher taxable income in 2018 compared to 2017. In addition, during the quarter ended December 31, 2017, the Company recorded a charge of $2.7 million through its federal income tax provision relating to changes to the Company’s net deferred tax asset valuation as a result of the Tax Act’s reduction in the federal corporate income tax rate. Loans and Credit Quality Loans, net of deferred fees, increased $84.3 million, or 9.5%, to $975.3 million at December 31, 2018, from $891.1 million at December 31, 2017 and increased $73.5 million, or 8.1%, as compared to $901.9 million at September 30, 2018. The increase in loans from the comparable period in 2017 and from the previous quarter was primarily due to the BFC Acquisition. Loan originations for quarter ended December 31, 2018 totaled $28.0 million compared to $31.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2017 and $32.7 million during the third quarter 2018. Loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2018 were spread throughout our markets with the majority focused in Alameda, Contra Costa, and Santa Clara Counties in California and King County in Washington, with commercial and residential real estate secured loans accounting for the majority of the originations during the quarter. Non-accrual loans totaled $3.1 million or 0.32% of total loans at December 31, 2018, compared to $179,000, or 0.02% of total loans, at December 31, 2017 and $5.2 million, or 0.58% of total loans, at September 30, 2018. The increase in non-accrual loans from a year ago related to the migration of several unrelated loans totaling $3.0 million to non-accrual status including one loan totaling $1.9 million to a long-standing borrower of the Bank. At December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, $2.3 million of our non-accrual loans were guaranteed by government agencies. At December 31, 2018, accruing loans past due 30 to 89 days totaled $3.4 million compared to none at December 31, 2017 and $1.4 million at September 30, 2018. The past due 30 to 89 days at December 31, 2018 related to three loans totaling $913,000 that were in the process of renewal and nine loans totaling $2.5 million which were delinquent as to payments. At December 31, 2018 and 2017, there were no accruing loans past due more than 90 compared to $1.4 million at September 30, 2018. At December 31, 2018, our allowance for loan losses was $5.1 million, or 0.53% of total loans, compared to $4.2 million, or 0.47% of total loans, at December 31, 2017 and $5.5 million, or 0.61% of total loans, at September 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses plus the discount recorded on acquired loans totaled $12.7 million, representing 1.29% of total loans at December 31, 2018 compared to $12.9 million or 1.48% of total loans at December 31, 2017 and $11.8 million or 1.30% of total loans at September 30, 2018. Included in the carrying value of loans are net discounts on acquired loans as they are carried at their estimated fair value on the date on which they were acquired. As of December 31, 2018, acquired loans, net of their discounts, totaled $392.8 million compared to $399.1 million at December 31, 2017 and $343.9 million at September 30, 2018. The provision for loan losses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $264,000 compared to $117,000 for the same quarter in 2017 and $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2018. At December 31, 2018, our allowance for loan losses specific reserves decreased to $10,000 compared to $13,000 at December 31, 2017 and $685,000 at September 30, 2018. Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter 2018 totaled $624,000 compared to a net recovery of $23,000 during the same quarter in 2017 and $182,000 in the previous quarter. Deposits and Borrowings Deposits totaled $1.26 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $1.10 billion at December 31, 2017 and $1.13 billion at September 30, 2018. The increase in deposits from the same quarter a year ago was primarily attributable to the $135.4 million of deposits acquired in connection with the BFC Acquisition in November 2018. Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $398.0 million, or 31.6% of total deposits, at December 31, 2018 compared to $327.3 million, or 29.6% of total deposits, at December 31, 2017, and $349.3 million, or 30.9% of total deposits, at September 30, 2018. At December 31, 2018, borrowings totaled $8.2 million compared to $11.4 million at December 31, 2017 and $5.4 million at September 30, 2018. During the second quarter 2018, we repaid $6.0 million in long-term secured borrowings out of the net proceeds from our initial public offering. Our borrowings at December 31, 2018 relate to junior subordinated debentures assumed in connection with our acquisition of First ULB Corp. in April 2017 and the BFC Acquisition in November 2018. Shareholders’ Equity Total shareholders’ equity increased to $200.8 million at December 31, 2018 from $118.6 million at December 31, 2017, and $197.3 million at September 30, 2018. The increase in shareholders’ equity during 2018 compared to 2017 also included, in addition to net income, the common stock issued in our initial public offering of $66.0 million, net of expenses and underwriting commissions. About BayCom Corp The Company, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, United Business Bank, offers a full-range of loans, including SBA, FSA and USDA guaranteed loans, and deposit products and services to businesses and its affiliates in California, Washington and New Mexico. The Bank also offers business escrow services and facilitates tax free exchanges through its Bankers Exchange Division. The Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and a member of FDIC. The Company is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol “BCML”. For more information, go to www.unitedbusinessbank.com. Forward-Looking Statements This release, as well as other public or shareholder communications released by the Company, may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) statements regarding the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company, (ii) statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts and (iii) other statements identified by the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions that are intended to identify "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from the proposed merger of the Company and UFC and the recent merger of the Company and BFC might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected; the requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals and other closing conditions for the UFC Merger may be delayed or may not be obtained or the merger agreement may be terminated; business disruption may occur following or in connection with the UFC Merger; the Company’s or UFC’s businesses may experience disruptions due to transaction-related uncertainty or other factors making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers, other business partners or governmental entities; the possibility that the proposed merger is more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; the diversion of managements’ attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities as a result of the UFC Merger or otherwise; future acquisitions by the Company of other depository institutions or lines of business; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities market; legislative and regulatory changes; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; increased competitive pressures; changes in management’s business strategies; and other factors described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on May 4, 2018, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC that are available on our website at www.unitedbusinessbank.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The factors listed above could materially affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake - and specifically declines any obligation - to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made. BAYCOM CORP STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share data) Three months ended Full Year December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest income Interest Income - non-real estate $ 1,577 $ 1,428 $ 1,488 $ 5,856 $ 5,167 Interest Income - real estate 10,253 9,668 9,398 39,552 32,227 Interest on investment securities 775 564 194 2,053 602 Interest on Federal funds sold and other bank deposits 1,773 1,679 939 5,687 2,564 Mark to market accretion and net fee amortization 892 948 983 3,712 3,693 Total interest income $ 15,270 $ 14,287 $ 13,003 $ 56,860 $ 44,253 Interest expense Interest on transaction accounts 574 546 475 2,062 1,851 Interest on time deposits 705 633 555 2,400 2,057 Interest on borrowings 102 93 152 480 404 Total interest expense $ 1,381 $ 1,272 $ 1,182 $ 4,942 $ 4,312 Net interest income 13,889 13,015 11,820 51,918 39,941 Provision for loan losses 264 1,081 117 1,842 462 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 13,625 $ 11,934 $ 11,703 $ 50,076 $ 39,479 Non-interest income Loan fee income 413 312 $ 106 1,243 566 Service charge income 79 75 90 318 275 Other fees and service charges 505 436 338 1,692 974 Gain on sale of loans 438 424 461 2,061 2,173 Other Income 200 391 423 1,768 806 Total non-interest income $ 1,635 $ 1,638 $ 1,419 $ 7,082 $ 4,794 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 6,478 5,506 5,303 21,445 17,018 Occupancy 1,040 976 936 4,259 3,227 Professional 612 374 468 1,885 1,217 Insurance 145 146 152 556 508 Data processing 1,957 526 1,487 3,806 4,735 Office 466 272 367 1,450 1,178 Marketing 292 228 183 979 601 Core deposit premium 304 289 277 1,172 850 Net loan default expenses 31 7 87 82 306 Other miscellaneous 149 93 144 1,036 484 Total non-interest expense $ 11,474 $ 8,417 $ 9,404 $ 36,670 $ 30,124 Income before provision for income taxes 3,786 5,155 3,717 20,488 14,149 Provision for income taxes 1,169 1,637 4,556 5,996 8,889 Net income (loss) $ 2,617 $ 3,518 $ (839 ) $ 14,492 $ 5,260 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.31 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.50 $ 0.81 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.31 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.50 $ 0.81 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per common share: Basic 10,869,275 10,869,275 7,265,506 9,692,009 6,521,664 Diluted 10,869,275 10,869,275 7,265,506 9,692,009 6,521,664 Comprehensive income: Net income (loss) $ 2,617 $ 3,518 $ (839 ) $ 14,492 $ 5,260 Other comprehensive income: Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 664 (300 ) 19 (442 ) 152 Deferred tax (benefit) expense (201 ) 88 (8 ) 126 (63 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 463 (212 ) 11 (316 ) 89 Comprehensive income $ 3,080 $ 3,306 $ (828 ) $ 14,176 $ 5,349 BAYCOM CORP STATEMENT OF CONDITION (UNAUDITED) At December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 323,581 $ 314,217 $ 249,853 Investments 115,143 78,136 50,007 Loans held for sale 855 585 3,245 Loans, net of deferred fees 975,329 901,869 891,079 Allowance for loans losses (5,140 ) (5,500 ) (4,215 ) Bank premises and equipment, net 11,168 7,744 8,399 Cash surrender value of Bank owned life insurance policies, net 19,602 16,586 17,132 Core deposit premium, net 7,405 3,904 4,772 Goodwill 14,594 10,365 10,365 Interest receivable and other assets 15,858 16,291 15,157 Total assets $ 1,478,395 $ 1,344,197 $ 1,245,794 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 398,045 $ 349,346 $ 327,309 Interest bearing: Transaction accounts and savings 510,150 447,453 405,952 Premium money market 134,219 130,593 142,238 Time Deposits 215,354 203,329 228,806 Total deposits $ 1,257,768 $ 1,130,721 $ 1,104,305 Other borrowings - - 6,000 Junior subordinated deferred interest debentures, net 8,161 5,428 5,387 Salary continuation plan 3,338 3,256 4,046 Interest payable and other liabilities 8,376 7,482 7,421 Total liabilities $ 1,277,643 $ 1,146,887 $ 1,127,159 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, no par value $ 149,535 $ 149,173 $ 81,594 Retained earnings 51,320 48,703 36,828 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (103 ) (566 ) 213 Total shareholders' equity 200,752 197,310 118,635 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,478,395 $ 1,344,197 $ 1,245,794 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) At and for the three months ended Full Year December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.75 % 1.05 % -2.70 % 1.10 % 0.51 % Return on average equity (1) 5.24 % 7.16 % -2.88 % 8.48 % 5.28 % Yield on earning assets (1) 4.57 % 4.46 % 4.36 % 4.52 % 4.59 % Rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities 0.68 % 0.64 % 0.60 % 0.62 % 0.65 % Interest rate spread - average during the period 3.89 % 3.82 % 3.77 % 5.43 % 3.94 % Net interest margin (1) 4.16 % 4.06 % 3.96 % 5.52 % 4.14 % Loan to deposit ratio 77.54 % 79.76 % 80.69 % 77.54 % 80.69 % Efficiency ratio (2) 73.90 % 57.44 % 71.03 % 62.15 % 67.34 % Charge-offs/(recoveries), net $ 624 $ 182 $ (23 ) $ 917 $ 22 Per Share Data: Shares outstanding at end of period 10,869,275 10,869,275 7,496,995 10,869,275 7,496,995 Average diluted shares outstanding 10,869,275 10,869,275 7,265,506 9,692,009 6,521,664 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.24 $ 0.31 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.50 $ 0.81 Book value per share 18.47 18.15 15.82 Tangible book value per share (3) 16.45 16.84 13.81 Asset Quality Data: Non-performing assets to total assets (4) 0.27 % 0.41 % 0.01 % Non-performing loans to total loans (5) 0.32 % 0.58 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 164.32 % 105.65 % 2354.75 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.53 % 0.61 % 0.47 % Classified assets (graded substandard and doubtful) $ 8,603 $ 10,358 $ 7,017 Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due 4,330 1,434 1,894 Total loans 90 days past due and still accruing - 1,424 - Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 10.80 % 9.44 % 8.92 % Common equity tier 1 - Bank 14.63 % 13.55 % 12.43 % Tier 1 capital ratio - Bank 14.63 % 13.55 % 12.43 % Total capital ratio - Bank 15.17 % 14.18 % 12.40 % Equity to total assets at end of period 13.58 % 14.68 % 9.52 % Loans: Real estate $ 857,290 $ 790,758 $ 779,885 Non-real estate 122,444 112,225 119,712 Loans held for sale 855 585 3,245 Non-accrual loans 3,128 5,206 179 Mark to fair value at acquisition (7,533 ) (6,320 ) (8,697 ) Total Loans $ 976,184 $ 902,454 $ 894,324 Other Data: Number of full service offices 22 17 19 Number of full-time equivalent employees 214 164 158 (1) Annualized. (2) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income. (3) Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See also non-GAAP financial measures below. (4) Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans and real estate owned. (5) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans. Acquisition of Bethlehem Financial Corporation: The following table provides the estimated fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the BFC acquisition at November 30, 2018 (in thousands): Acquisition Date November 30, 2018 Fair value of Assets acquired and liabilities assumed: Cash and due from Banks $ 4,932 Interest bearing deposits 9,346 Total cash and cash equivalents 14,278 Investment securities 56,198 FRB and FHLB stock 327 Loans 75,384 Core deposit intangible 3,604 Premises and equipment 3,291 BOLI 2,937 Other real estate owned 1,066 Other assets 735 Total assets acquired 157,820 Liabilities: Deposits Non-interest bearing 97,771 Interest bearing 37,711 Total deposits 135,482 Other borrowings 2,715 Other liabilities 329 Total liabilities assumed 138,526 Cash consideration 23,523 Goodwill $ 4,229 Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release contains the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible common shareholders’ equity is calculated by excluding intangible assets from shareholders’ equity. For this financial measure, the Company’s intangible assets are goodwill and core deposit intangibles. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. The Company believes that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and presents this measure to facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total shareholders' equity determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measure is presented below. Non-GAAP Measures (Dollars in Thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 Non-GAAP Data: Total common shareholders' equity $ 200,752 $ 197,310 $ 118,635 less: Goodwill and other intangibles 21,999 14,269 15,137 Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 178,753 $ 183,041 $ 103,498 Total assets $ 1,478,395 $ 1,344,197 $ 1,245,794 less: Goodwill and other intangibles 21,999 14,269 15,137 Total tangible assets $ 1,456,396 $ 1,329,928 $ 1,230,657 Tangible equity to tangible assets 12.27 % 13.76 % 8.41 % Average equity to average assets 12.94 % 14.62 % 9.70 % Tangible book value per share $ 16.45 $ 16.84 $ 13.81 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005983/en/

