BayCom Corp : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings of $2.6 Million and $14.5 Million for the Year Ended December 31, 2018
01/29/2019 | 08:16pm EST
BayCom Corp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BCML),
the holding company for United Business Bank (the “Bank”), announced
earnings of $2.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the fourth
quarter of 2018 compared to a loss of $839,000, or $(0.12) per diluted
share, for the fourth quarter of 2017, and earnings of $3.5 million, or
$0.31 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. The fourth
quarter of 2018 included a $3.1 million increase in non-interest expense
compared to the prior quarter resulting primarily from $2.3 million in
merger related expenses incurred in connection with our acquisition of
Bethlehem Financial Corporation (“BFC”) and, its wholly owned bank
subsidiary, MyBank in November 2018 (the “BFC Acquisition”) offset by an
increase in net interest income by $874,000, lower provision for
allowance for loan loses by $817,000 and lower income tax expense by
$468,000. The impact of merger related expenses was $0.15 per share for
the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to $0.11 per share for the
quarter ended December 31, 2017. The Company had net income of $14.5
million, or $1.50 per diluted common share, for the year ended December
31, 2018, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted common share,
for the year ended December 31, 2017. Net income for the three months
and year ended December 31, 2017 included a $2.7 million charge due to
the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of the enactment of
the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act") in December 2017 with no
comparable charge in 2018.
Acquisition of Bethlehem Financial Corporation
On November 30, 2018, the Company completed the BFC Acquisition. As of
the acquisition date, BFC was merged with and into the Company and
MyBank was merged with and into United Business Bank. The BFC
Acquisition was accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting.
Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, BFC shareholders received
$62.00 in cash in exchange for each share of BFC common stock for total
consideration paid of $23.5 million. As of November 30, BFC had
estimated total assets of $157.8 million, gross loans receivable of
$75.4 million and total deposits of $135.5 million.
Proposed Acquisition of Uniti Financial
Corporation
On December 7, 2018, the Company entered into a definitive agreement
(the "Agreement") with Uniti Financial Corporation (“UFC”),
headquartered in Buena Park, California, pursuant to which UFC will be
merged with and into BayCom Corp, and immediately thereafter UFC’s bank
subsidiary, Uniti Bank, will be merged with and into United Business
Bank. Uniti serves the Los Angeles and Orange County communities in
southern California through three branches. Under the terms of the
Agreement, UFC shareholders will receive $2.30 in cash and $1.69 in
Company common stock for each share of UFC common stock or approximately
$63.9 million in aggregate.
In the event the Agreement is terminated under certain specified
circumstances in connection with a competing transaction, UFC will be
required to pay the Company a termination fee of $1.5 million in cash.
The proposed transaction is subject to customary requirements and
approvals from regulatory authorities and shareholders of UFC. The
merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019.
George J. Guarini, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company
stated, “2018 has been another transformational year for us. We closed
our initial public offering in May 2018 and completed our sixth merger
in November 2018, which added five branches and expanded our presence
and density in the Albuquerque metropolitan area and nearby communities.
We continue to believe in our focus on growth through strategic
acquisitions as it permits us to diversify our loan portfolio with
seasoned loans, expand our market areas and retain local lending
personnel and credit administration personnel to manage client
relationships. We believe our overall credit quality metrics remain
strong because of this approach.”
Mr. Guarini continued, “Our pending Uniti Bank acquisition is expected
to close in the second quarter of 2019 and we continue to actively look
for new opportunities to expand our geographical market reach, build
market penetration, and add value for our clients and increase earnings
per share for our shareholders.”
Fourth Quarter and Year End Performance Highlights:
Assets increased to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to
$1.25 billion at December 31, 2017 and compared to $1.34 billion at
September 30, 2018 due primarily to the BFC Merger and organic loan
growth.
Net interest margin was 4.12% for the current quarter, compared to
4.06% in the preceding quarter and 3.96% in the fourth quarter a year
ago;
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses and deferred fees, grew to
$970.2 million at December 31, 2018, from $896.4 million at September
30, 2018 and $886.9 million at December 31, 2017;
Deposits increased $127.0 million or 11.2%, to $1.26 billion at
December 31, 2018 compared to $1.13 billion at September 30, 2018,
including non-interest bearing deposits increasing $48.7 million and
were $1.10 billion at December 31, 2017. Non-interest bearing deposits
represented 31.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2018 compared to
30.9% at September 30, 2018 and 29.6% at December 31, 2017;
Non-accrual loans decreased to $3.1 million or 0.32% of total loans as
of December 31, 2018, compared to $5.2 million or 0.58% of total loans
as of September 30, 2018 and were $179,000 or 0.02% of total loans at
December 31, 2017.
The Bank remains a “well-capitalized” institution for regulatory
capital purposes at December 31, 2018.
Earnings
Net interest income increased to $13.9 million for the fourth quarter of
2018 compared to $13.0 million in the preceding quarter and $11.8
million in the same quarter a year ago. These increases in net interest
income were primarily due to an increase in average interest earning
assets largely related to the BFC Acquisition in November 2018, the
Plaza Bank acquisition in November 2017, and, to a lesser extent, the
net proceeds received from the issuance of common stock in our initial
public offering in the second quarter of 2018. Average interest earning
assets increased $155.2 million or 13.1% for the three months ended
December 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017, largely due to
the BFC Acquisition. Interest income on loans for the quarters ended
December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 included $892,000 and $983,000,
respectively, in accretion of purchase accounting fair value adjustments
on acquired loans including the recognition of revenue from purchase
credit impaired loans in excess of discounts, compared to $948,000 for
the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The net discount on these
purchased loans was $7.5 million, $8.7 million, and $6.3 million at
December 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2018,
respectively.
The Company’s net interest margin was 4.12% for the fourth quarter of
2018 compared to 3.96% for the fourth quarter a year ago, and 4.06% for
the preceding quarter. The increase in net interest margin during the
fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter a year earlier is
the result of a higher yield on loans and investments primarily due to
higher market rates. Net interest margin is enhanced by the amortization
of acquisition accounting discounts on loans acquired in acquisitions.
Accretion of acquisition accounting discounts on loans and the
recognition of revenue from purchase credit impaired loans in excess of
discounts increased our net interest margin by 26 basis points, 30 basis
points and 33 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2018, fourth
quarter of 2017, and the third quarter of 2018, respectively. Our
average yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 5.38% compared
to 5.28% for the same quarter last year and 5.24% for the third quarter
of 2018. Our average cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2018 was
0.68%, up from 0.60% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and was 0.64% for
the third quarter of 2018. Increases in the cost of funds reflecting
higher market rates were offset partially by increases in noninterest
bearing deposit average balances.
Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $1.6 million
compared to $1.4 million in the same quarter in 2017, and $1.6 million
in the previous quarter. The increase in non-interest income compared to
the same quarter last year was primarily due to increases in loan fee
income, and other fees and service charges partially offset by a
decrease in other income.
Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $11.5
million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 22.0%, compared to $9.4 million
for the fourth quarter of 2017, and increased $3.1 million, or 36.3%,
compared to $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2018. Non-interest
expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to same period last
year increased primarily due to increases in data processing expense,
and in salary and benefits related to the BFC Acquisition as well as an
increase in the number of employees from the Plaza Bank acquisition in
November 2017, and to a lesser extent in professional fees to ensure
compliance with various public company requirements. Total non-interest
expenses for the fourth quarter 2018 included $2.3 million in merger
related expenses compared to $1.2 million in the same quarter in 2017.
The Company’s income tax provision was $1.2 million for the quarter
ended December 31, 2018, compared to $1.6 million for the quarter ended
September 30, 2018, and $4.6 million for the quarter ended December 31,
2017. The lower income tax provision in the fourth quarter of 2018
compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to lower pretax income.
The primary reason for the lower income tax provision in the year ended
December 31, 2018 compared to last year , was the reduction in the
federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% in 2018 due to the Tax
Act partially offset by higher taxable income in 2018 compared to 2017.
In addition, during the quarter ended December 31, 2017, the Company
recorded a charge of $2.7 million through its federal income tax
provision relating to changes to the Company’s net deferredtax
asset valuation as a result of the Tax Act’s reduction in the federal
corporate income tax rate.
Loans and Credit Quality
Loans, net of deferred fees, increased $84.3 million, or 9.5%, to $975.3
million at December 31, 2018, from $891.1 million at December 31, 2017
and increased $73.5 million, or 8.1%, as compared to $901.9 million at
September 30, 2018. The increase in loans from the comparable period in
2017 and from the previous quarter was primarily due to the BFC
Acquisition. Loan originations for quarter ended December 31, 2018
totaled $28.0 million compared to $31.5 million during the fourth
quarter of 2017 and $32.7 million during the third quarter 2018. Loan
originations in the fourth quarter of 2018 were spread throughout our
markets with the majority focused in Alameda, Contra Costa, and Santa
Clara Counties in California and King County in Washington, with
commercial and residential real estate secured loans accounting for the
majority of the originations during the quarter.
Non-accrual loans totaled $3.1 million or 0.32% of total loans at
December 31, 2018, compared to $179,000, or 0.02% of total loans, at
December 31, 2017 and $5.2 million, or 0.58% of total loans, at
September 30, 2018. The increase in non-accrual loans from a year ago
related to the migration of several unrelated loans totaling $3.0
million to non-accrual status including one loan totaling $1.9 million
to a long-standing borrower of the Bank. At December 31, 2018 and
September 30, 2018, $2.3 million of our non-accrual loans were
guaranteed by government agencies. At December 31, 2018, accruing loans
past due 30 to 89 days totaled $3.4 million compared to none at December
31, 2017 and $1.4 million at September 30, 2018. The past due 30 to 89
days at December 31, 2018 related to three loans totaling $913,000 that
were in the process of renewal and nine loans totaling $2.5 million
which were delinquent as to payments. At December 31, 2018 and 2017,
there were no accruing loans past due more than 90 compared to $1.4
million at September 30, 2018.
At December 31, 2018, our allowance for loan losses was $5.1 million, or
0.53% of total loans, compared to $4.2 million, or 0.47% of total loans,
at December 31, 2017 and $5.5 million, or 0.61% of total loans, at
September 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses plus the discount
recorded on acquired loans totaled $12.7 million, representing 1.29% of
total loans at December 31, 2018 compared to $12.9 million or 1.48% of
total loans at December 31, 2017 and $11.8 million or 1.30% of total
loans at September 30, 2018. Included in the carrying value of loans are
net discounts on acquired loans as they are carried at their estimated
fair value on the date on which they were acquired. As of December 31,
2018, acquired loans, net of their discounts, totaled $392.8 million
compared to $399.1 million at December 31, 2017 and $343.9 million at
September 30, 2018. The provision for loan losses recorded in the fourth
quarter of 2018 totaled $264,000 compared to $117,000 for the same
quarter in 2017 and $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2018. At
December 31, 2018, our allowance for loan losses specific reserves
decreased to $10,000 compared to $13,000 at December 31, 2017 and
$685,000 at September 30, 2018. Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter
2018 totaled $624,000 compared to a net recovery of $23,000 during the
same quarter in 2017 and $182,000 in the previous quarter.
Deposits and Borrowings
Deposits totaled $1.26 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $1.10
billion at December 31, 2017 and $1.13 billion at September 30, 2018.
The increase in deposits from the same quarter a year ago was primarily
attributable to the $135.4 million of deposits acquired in connection
with the BFC Acquisition in November 2018. Non-interest bearing deposits
totaled $398.0 million, or 31.6% of total deposits, at December 31, 2018
compared to $327.3 million, or 29.6% of total deposits, at December 31,
2017, and $349.3 million, or 30.9% of total deposits, at September 30,
2018.
At December 31, 2018, borrowings totaled $8.2 million compared to $11.4
million at December 31, 2017 and $5.4 million at September 30, 2018.
During the second quarter 2018, we repaid $6.0 million in long-term
secured borrowings out of the net proceeds from our initial public
offering. Our borrowings at December 31, 2018 relate to junior
subordinated debentures assumed in connection with our acquisition of
First ULB Corp. in April 2017 and the BFC Acquisition in November 2018.
Shareholders’ Equity
Total shareholders’ equity increased to $200.8 million at December 31,
2018 from $118.6 million at December 31, 2017, and $197.3 million at
September 30, 2018. The increase in shareholders’ equity during 2018
compared to 2017 also included, in addition to net income, the common
stock issued in our initial public offering of $66.0 million, net of
expenses and underwriting commissions.
BAYCOM CORP
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share data)
Three months ended
Full Year
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest income
Interest Income - non-real estate
$
1,577
$
1,428
$
1,488
$
5,856
$
5,167
Interest Income - real estate
10,253
9,668
9,398
39,552
32,227
Interest on investment securities
775
564
194
2,053
602
Interest on Federal funds sold and other bank deposits
1,773
1,679
939
5,687
2,564
Mark to market accretion and net fee amortization
892
948
983
3,712
3,693
Total interest income
$
15,270
$
14,287
$
13,003
$
56,860
$
44,253
Interest expense
Interest on transaction accounts
574
546
475
2,062
1,851
Interest on time deposits
705
633
555
2,400
2,057
Interest on borrowings
102
93
152
480
404
Total interest expense
$
1,381
$
1,272
$
1,182
$
4,942
$
4,312
Net interest income
13,889
13,015
11,820
51,918
39,941
Provision for loan losses
264
1,081
117
1,842
462
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
13,625
$
11,934
$
11,703
$
50,076
$
39,479
Non-interest income
Loan fee income
413
312
$
106
1,243
566
Service charge income
79
75
90
318
275
Other fees and service charges
505
436
338
1,692
974
Gain on sale of loans
438
424
461
2,061
2,173
Other Income
200
391
423
1,768
806
Total non-interest income
$
1,635
$
1,638
$
1,419
$
7,082
$
4,794
Non-interest expense
Salaries and benefits
6,478
5,506
5,303
21,445
17,018
Occupancy
1,040
976
936
4,259
3,227
Professional
612
374
468
1,885
1,217
Insurance
145
146
152
556
508
Data processing
1,957
526
1,487
3,806
4,735
Office
466
272
367
1,450
1,178
Marketing
292
228
183
979
601
Core deposit premium
304
289
277
1,172
850
Net loan default expenses
31
7
87
82
306
Other miscellaneous
149
93
144
1,036
484
Total non-interest expense
$
11,474
$
8,417
$
9,404
$
36,670
$
30,124
Income before provision for income taxes
3,786
5,155
3,717
20,488
14,149
Provision for income taxes
1,169
1,637
4,556
5,996
8,889
Net income (loss)
$
2,617
$
3,518
$
(839
)
$
14,492
$
5,260
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.24
$
0.31
$
(0.12
)
$
1.50
$
0.81
Diluted
$
0.24
$
0.31
$
(0.12
)
$
1.50
$
0.81
Weighted average shares used to compute net income per common share:
Basic
10,869,275
10,869,275
7,265,506
9,692,009
6,521,664
Diluted
10,869,275
10,869,275
7,265,506
9,692,009
6,521,664
Comprehensive income:
Net income (loss)
$
2,617
$
3,518
$
(839
)
$
14,492
$
5,260
Other comprehensive income:
Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
664
(300
)
19
(442
)
152
Deferred tax (benefit) expense
(201
)
88
(8
)
126
(63
)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
463
(212
)
11
(316
)
89
Comprehensive income
$
3,080
$
3,306
$
(828
)
$
14,176
$
5,349
BAYCOM CORP
STATEMENT OF CONDITION (UNAUDITED)
At December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
323,581
$
314,217
$
249,853
Investments
115,143
78,136
50,007
Loans held for sale
855
585
3,245
Loans, net of deferred fees
975,329
901,869
891,079
Allowance for loans losses
(5,140
)
(5,500
)
(4,215
)
Bank premises and equipment, net
11,168
7,744
8,399
Cash surrender value of Bank owned life insurance policies, net
19,602
16,586
17,132
Core deposit premium, net
7,405
3,904
4,772
Goodwill
14,594
10,365
10,365
Interest receivable and other assets
15,858
16,291
15,157
Total assets
$
1,478,395
$
1,344,197
$
1,245,794
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$
398,045
$
349,346
$
327,309
Interest bearing:
Transaction accounts and savings
510,150
447,453
405,952
Premium money market
134,219
130,593
142,238
Time Deposits
215,354
203,329
228,806
Total deposits
$
1,257,768
$
1,130,721
$
1,104,305
Other borrowings
-
-
6,000
Junior subordinated deferred interest debentures, net
8,161
5,428
5,387
Salary continuation plan
3,338
3,256
4,046
Interest payable and other liabilities
8,376
7,482
7,421
Total liabilities
$
1,277,643
$
1,146,887
$
1,127,159
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, no par value
$
149,535
$
149,173
$
81,594
Retained earnings
51,320
48,703
36,828
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(103
)
(566
)
213
Total shareholders' equity
200,752
197,310
118,635
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,478,395
$
1,344,197
$
1,245,794
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
At and for the three months ended
Full Year
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (1)
0.75
%
1.05
%
-2.70
%
1.10
%
0.51
%
Return on average equity (1)
5.24
%
7.16
%
-2.88
%
8.48
%
5.28
%
Yield on earning assets (1)
4.57
%
4.46
%
4.36
%
4.52
%
4.59
%
Rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities
0.68
%
0.64
%
0.60
%
0.62
%
0.65
%
Interest rate spread - average during the period
3.89
%
3.82
%
3.77
%
5.43
%
3.94
%
Net interest margin (1)
4.16
%
4.06
%
3.96
%
5.52
%
4.14
%
Loan to deposit ratio
77.54
%
79.76
%
80.69
%
77.54
%
80.69
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
73.90
%
57.44
%
71.03
%
62.15
%
67.34
%
Charge-offs/(recoveries), net
$
624
$
182
$
(23
)
$
917
$
22
Per Share Data:
Shares outstanding at end of period
10,869,275
10,869,275
7,496,995
10,869,275
7,496,995
Average diluted shares outstanding
10,869,275
10,869,275
7,265,506
9,692,009
6,521,664
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.24
$
0.31
$
(0.12
)
$
1.50
$
0.81
Book value per share
18.47
18.15
15.82
Tangible book value per share (3)
16.45
16.84
13.81
Asset Quality Data:
Non-performing assets to total assets (4)
0.27
%
0.41
%
0.01
%
Non-performing loans to total loans (5)
0.32
%
0.58
%
0.02
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
164.32
%
105.65
%
2354.75
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.53
%
0.61
%
0.47
%
Classified assets (graded substandard and doubtful)
$
8,603
$
10,358
$
7,017
Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due
4,330
1,434
1,894
Total loans 90 days past due and still accruing
-
1,424
-
Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank
10.80
%
9.44
%
8.92
%
Common equity tier 1 - Bank
14.63
%
13.55
%
12.43
%
Tier 1 capital ratio - Bank
14.63
%
13.55
%
12.43
%
Total capital ratio - Bank
15.17
%
14.18
%
12.40
%
Equity to total assets at end of period
13.58
%
14.68
%
9.52
%
Loans:
Real estate
$
857,290
$
790,758
$
779,885
Non-real estate
122,444
112,225
119,712
Loans held for sale
855
585
3,245
Non-accrual loans
3,128
5,206
179
Mark to fair value at acquisition
(7,533
)
(6,320
)
(8,697
)
Total Loans
$
976,184
$
902,454
$
894,324
Other Data:
Number of full service offices
22
17
19
Number of full-time equivalent employees
214
164
158
(1)
Annualized.
(2)
Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and
total other noninterest income.
(3)
Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares
excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP
financial measure. See also non-GAAP financial measures below.
(4)
Non-performing assets consist of non-accruing loans and real estate
owned.
(5)
Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans.
Acquisition ofBethlehem Financial Corporation:
The following table provides the estimated fair value of the assets
acquired and liabilities assumed in the BFC acquisition at November 30,
2018 (in thousands):
Acquisition
Date
November 30, 2018
Fair value of Assets acquired and liabilities assumed:
Cash and due from Banks
$
4,932
Interest bearing deposits
9,346
Total cash and cash equivalents
14,278
Investment securities
56,198
FRB and FHLB stock
327
Loans
75,384
Core deposit intangible
3,604
Premises and equipment
3,291
BOLI
2,937
Other real estate owned
1,066
Other assets
735
Total assets acquired
157,820
Liabilities:
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
97,771
Interest bearing
37,711
Total deposits
135,482
Other borrowings
2,715
Other liabilities
329
Total liabilities assumed
138,526
Cash consideration
23,523
Goodwill
$
4,229
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted
accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this
earnings release contains the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP
financial measure. Tangible common shareholders’ equity is calculated by
excluding intangible assets from shareholders’ equity. For this
financial measure, the Company’s intangible assets are goodwill and core
deposit intangibles. Tangible book value per share is calculated by
dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common
shares outstanding. The Company believes that this measure is consistent
with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which
excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital
ratios and presents this measure to facilitate comparison of the quality
and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to
its competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations,
are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Further,
this non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should
not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per
share or total shareholders' equity determined in accordance with GAAP
and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by
other companies.
