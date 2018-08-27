Bayer AG : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft - BAYRY

Log in
08/27/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ("Bayer" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: BAYRY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Bayer and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On August 15, 2018, the California Supreme Court denied a request by Bayer's subsidiary Monsanto Company ("Monsanto") for a review of a lower-court ruling that upheld California's authority to add glyphosate, the principal ingredient in Monsanto's Roundup herbicide product, to a list of known carcinogens published by the state pursuant to Proposition 65. Inclusion of a chemical on California's Proposition 65 list prohibits businesses from discharging the chemical into sources of drinking water and requires them to warn members of the public who may be exposed to the product. On this news, Bayer's American depositary receipt price fell $1.01, or 4.4%, to close at $21.86 on August 16, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
